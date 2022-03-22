Texas Is Hit by Damaging Winds as Southeast Braces for Severe Weather

A storm system able to producing floods, remoted tornadoes and hailstones the dimensions of Ping-Pong balls was transferring eastward throughout Texas on Tuesday morning, hours after excessive winds from the system broken houses, downed bushes and ripped a roof off a highschool.

Several tornadoes roared via Central Texas starting within the late afternoon on Monday. Tornadic winds in and round Austin, the state capital, overturned an 18-wheeler. In Elgin, about 25 miles east of town, a cell house was tossed onto the highest of a constructing.

Images of destroyed homes, broken trees and streets affected by particles in Jacksboro, about 90 miles northwest of Dallas, circulated extensively on social media.

As of early Tuesday, there have been torrential rains within the Austin space, and a flash-flood warning there was in impact till 3:45 a.m. About 50,000 clients throughout Texas, principally within the northeastern a part of the state, had been with out electrical energy, in line with PowerOutage.us, an internet site that aggregates knowledge from utilities throughout the United States.