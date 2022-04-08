Texas lawmakers visit woman on death row with hugs, prayers

HOUSTON (AP) — The seven Texas lawmakers who traveled lots of of miles to replace dying row inmate Melissa Lucio on their efforts to cease her execution had been additionally in a position to join along with her by embrace and prayer.

State Rep. Joe Moody stated that though they had been initially informed Wednesday’s visit must be non-contact in line with the foundations for dying row inmates, the lawmakers finally had been allowed to be in the identical room with Lucio and had been even in a position to hug her.

The 40-minute go to started with Rep. Toni Rose main the group in prayer. Moody stated he requested Lucio to steer the ultimate prayer that ended the assembly. Inside a white room on the Mountain View Unit in Gatesville, the lawmakers and Lucio sat in chairs shaped in a circle, closed their eyes and bowed their heads. Lucio’s prayer touched on the peace she has reached between believing she didn’t fatally beat her 2-year-old daughter but in addition accepting her doubtless execution, Moody stated.

“And so, our prayer surrounded that. Our prayer uplifted the people that have cared for her in prison. Our prayer uplifted those who are going to make decisions regarding her life and that felt very fitting,” stated Moody, a Democrat.

The lawmakers say they’re troubled by Lucio’s case and imagine her April 27 execution must be stopped as there are official questions on whether or not she is responsible. They additionally say her case might be a catalyst for reviewing dying row insurance policies, together with guidelines on contact visits, and presumably even a dialogue on whether or not to abolish the dying penalty in Texas.

Lucio was convicted of capital homicide for the 2007 dying of her daughter Mariah within the South Texas metropolis of Harlingen.

The Cameron County District Attorney’s Office, which prosecuted Lucio, has declined to remark forward of the execution. But prosecutors have stated Mariah was the sufferer of kid abuse as her physique was lined in bruises. A health worker testified Mariah died from a blow to her head. Authorities say Lucio had a historical past of drug abuse and at instances had misplaced custody of a few of her 14 kids.

But Lucio’s attorneys say jurors by no means heard forensic proof that may have defined Mariah’s varied accidents had been really attributable to a fall down a steep staircase. They additionally say Lucio wasn’t allowed to current proof questioning the validity of her confession, which they allege was given underneath duress after hours of relentless questioning. Several jurors at her trial have additionally expressed doubts about her conviction.

Tivon Schardl, one in all Lucio’s attorneys, stated they had been “deeply moved” by the lawmakers’ go to.

State Rep. Jeff Leach stated that in their go to on Wednesday, the lawmakers held Lucio’s hand, prayed along with her and listened as she learn aloud a letter she had written.

In her letter, Lucio thanked Leach and the opposite lawmakers for his or her efforts and reasserted her innocence.

“And if I thought for a second that my death could or would bring Mariah back, I would not think twice. What my death would do is leave my remaining children without a mother and that cannot be what justice is about,” Lucio wrote.

Leach, a Republican, stated he’s been a supporter of the dying penalty in essentially the most heinous circumstances. But he stated there are “deep and substantive and substantial” issues with how the dying penalty is carried out within the state and Lucio’s case is the “most shocking, the most problematic” instance of this.

“To say I’m wrestling with the very existence of the death penalty in Texas would be a dramatic understatement,” Leach stated.

Leach and Moody are a part of a bipartisan group of greater than 80 Texas House members who’ve despatched a letter to the state’s Board of Pardons and Paroles and Gov. Greg Abbott asking them to grant an execution reprieve or commute her sentence.

Moody stated he hopes the emphasis on mercy that comes with the upcoming Easter celebration will probably be thought of by the paroles board and Abbott as they make their choice.

“And my hope is that weighs heavily upon the situation that we’re seeing today because we may not deserve that mercy but we get it, we get it, and I think Melissa should get it in this case,” Moody stated.

Lucio, 53, could be the primary Latina executed by Texas and the primary girl since 2014. Only 17 ladies have been executed within the U.S. for the reason that Supreme Court lifted its ban on the dying penalty in 1976, most lately in January 2021.

