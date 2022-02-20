Texas man Edward Morgan arrested for 1984 cold case Dallas murder

A 60-year-old Dallas man has been nabbed in a grisly slaying 38 years in the past after DNA testing linked him to the chilly case, prosecutors mentioned.

Edward Morgan was busted within the 1984 killing of Mary Jane Thompson, who was discovered strangled close to out-of-use prepare tracks, Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot mentioned in an announcement Friday.

Thompson was 21 years previous when she took a bus to a medical clinic that turned out to be closed, The Dallas Morning News reported.

Two days later, her physique was found close to the railroad tracks behind a warehouse.

She had been sexually abused and strangled along with her personal leg heaters, the paper mentioned.

Thompson, who labored two jobs, in a florist store and a restaurant, had moved to Dallas simply six months earlier than she was killed after dwelling in Houston and Los Angeles. She had aspired to be a mannequin.

Dallas police had reopened her case in 2009 and carried out DNA testing on swabs from the unique post-mortem, however the outcomes matched an unknown male DNA profile, the Morning News reported.

The case was reopened a second time in 2018, and new testing strategies just like these used to establish California’s notorious Golden State Killer, together with tapping into ancestry databases, had been in a position to match the DNA to Morgan, NBC News reported.

The Dallas County District Attorney’s Office introduced how authorities used new know-how to hint Edward Morgan’s DNA. Twitter/@Dallas_DA

Investigators didn’t say how they narrowed down their search to Morgan, however mentioned the case was submitted in 2020 for forensic genetic family tree evaluation and Morgan was recognized because the suspect.

“It is not every day we are able to solve a 38-year-old cold-case capital murder,” Dallas County Assistant District Attorney Leighton D’Antoni mentioned. “It takes a singular dedication and authentic commitment to justice to see it through.”