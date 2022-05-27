Texas School Shooter’s Dad: ‘He Should’ve Just Killed Me’

Roger Sollenberger

HONDO, Texas—The father of the 18-year-old gunman who killed 21 people at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, this week needs the world to know he’s sorry.

In an interview with The Daily Beast on Thursday, Salvador Ramos mentioned, “I just want the people to know I’m sorry man, [for] what my son did.”

“I never expected my son to do something like that,” Ramos, 42, added. “He should’ve just killed me, you know, instead of doing something like that to someone.”

His son, additionally known as Salvador, shot his grandmother within the face on Tuesday and drove away along with her automobile, earlier than working the truck right into a ditch outdoors Robb Elementary and opening fireplace on a fourth-grade classroom. The teenager was shot and killed on the scene.

It was the deadliest faculty taking pictures within the U.S. in almost a decade.

The youthful Ramos reportedly had a poor relationship along with his mom and had dropped out of highschool forward of his commencement this 12 months. His father admitted he had not spent a lot time with him currently as a result of he was employed outdoors Uvalde—he digs holes round utility poles for inspection—and due to the pandemic.

His personal mom was affected by most cancers, Ramos mentioned, and he couldn’t danger being uncovered to the coronavirus. He added that his son grew annoyed with the COVID precautions a couple of month in the past and refused to talk to him.

Ramos has not seen him since.

“I’m never gonna see my son again,” he mentioned.

The Daily Beast spoke with Ramos on the porch of his girlfriend’s house in Hondo, about 40 miles east of Uvalde, the place he has been dwelling for a number of years. The home and the bushes outdoors have been adorned with blue and white streamers for a graduating senior.

Despite the horrific slaughter he carried out Tuesday, Ramos insisted that his son was “a good person.”

“He dropped out because he said they were bullying him at school because of his clothes,” he mentioned. “He was a quiet person, stuck to himself. He didn’t bother nobody. People were always bothering him.”

—with reporting by Emily Shugerman and William Bredderman

