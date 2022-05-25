Texas school shooting live updates: Shooter bought 2 rifles days before shooting

Rolando Reyes, 72, the gunman’s grandfather, informed ABC News he had no concept his grandson had bought two AR-15-style rifles or that they had been in his home.

Since Reyes is a felon, it’s unlawful for him to dwell in a home with firearms. Reyes stated he would have turned his grandson in.

Reyes stated there have been no indicators the morning of the capturing that something uncommon was going to occur. The suspect had a minor argument together with his grandmother over the cost of a cellphone invoice, however nothing vital.

The suspect lived in a entrance room and slept on a mattress on the ground, in keeping with Reyes. The suspect had been staying together with his grandparents after having a falling out together with his mom.

Reyes stated he took the suspect to work typically and that he was very quiet, however he didn’t appear violent. Reyes additionally stated he tried to encourage his grandson to go to high school however the suspect would sometimes simply shrug in response.

Reyes stated the suspect didn’t know methods to drive and didn’t have a driver’s license. Reyes additionally questioned how his grandson would have even gone to buy the weapons or if he educated on the weapons, saying somebody should have taken him there.

The suspect’s grandmother, who he shot within the brow, is present process surgical procedure on Wednesday. Reyes stated he believes she’s going to survive.