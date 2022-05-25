Texas shooting: ‘Two dead, over a dozen injured’ at elementary school

Two folks had been useless and greater than a dozen kids hospitalized as a number of medical facilities cared for folks injured in a taking pictures at a Texas elementary college, hospital officers stated Tuesday. Police have stated the suspected shooter is in custody.

Thirteen kids had been taken by ambulance or bus to Uvalde Memorial Hospital after an energetic shooter was reported at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, about 85 miles (135 kilometers) west of San Antonio, officers with the hospital stated. The well being of the youngsters is unclear as is whether or not the useless are included in that depend.

Another hospital, University Hospital in San Antonio, stated a 66-year-old lady was in vital situation.

The nature and severity of the folks’s accidents wasn’t instantly identified, however the shooter was in custody shortly after 1 p.m, the Uvalde Police Department stated.

The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District had stated an energetic shooter was reported at Robb Elementary School, which has an enrollment of just below 600 college students. Earlier, the district had stated that every one colleges within the district had been locked down due to gunshots within the space.

A Uvalde Police Department dispatcher stated the scene was nonetheless energetic and that no different info was instantly obtainable. School and metropolis officers didn’t instantly return messages in search of remark.

The district stated that town’s civic heart was getting used as a reunification heart.