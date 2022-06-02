World
texas: Texas senator: School police chief didn’t know of 911 calls – Times of India
UVALDE: The commander on the scene of a college taking pictures in Texas was not knowledgeable of panicked 911 calls coming from inside the varsity constructing, a Texas state senator stated Thursday.
Sen. Roland Gutierrez stated the pleas for assist from folks inside Robb Elementary because the taking pictures was going down May 24 didn’t make their option to faculty district police Chief Pete Arredondo. The Democratic senator known as it a “system failure” that calls have been going to town police however weren’t communicated to Arredondo.
“I want to know specifically who was receiving the 911 calls,” Gutierrez stated throughout a information convention, including that no single individual or entity was absolutely responsible for the bloodbath.
“There was error at each stage, together with the legislative stage,” Gutierrez stated.
Steven McCraw, the pinnacle of the Texas Department of Public Safety, stated final week that police didn’t breach the classroom the place the gunman was holed up quicker as a result of Arredondo believed the state of affairs had morphed from an lively taking pictures to a hostage state of affairs.
Nineteen kids and two academics died within the assault at Robb Elementary School, the deadliest faculty taking pictures in practically a decade.
Funerals for these slain started this week.
