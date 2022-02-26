Texas voters cast their ballots in the first primary of a critical year







John Perry Jr. is aware of how essential voting is. The 72-year-old first solid a poll in 1969 on the peak of the civil rights motion and a poignant time for Black Americans. Perry instructed CNN that he was impressed to vote from a younger age when he had a traumatic encounter with police whereas enjoying with buddies at a park when he was 17.

“That kind of radicalized me. My hometown was (sic) pretty small Black population. So regularly I and others were the recipients of what I call drive-by racism. They would drive by and roll the windows down and shout out, ‘Go back to Africa,’ ” stated Perry, who’s initially from Johnstown, Pennsylvania.

The harrowing expertise, which left him with a everlasting scar over his proper eye, led to him changing into civically lively, together with being concerned in voter registration drives and schooling. Perry doesn’t agree with the brand new restrictions on voting and stated the legal guidelines aren’t stopping him, particularly as he remembers the wrestle Black Americans endured for the suitable to vote.

“Those people were literally killed, murdered for the right to vote. Sitting in a voter registration line could get you killed, get you fired from your job, your house burned down. So no matter what they’re throwing at us right now, nothing compares to that. Now if we can endure that and overcome that, then whatever the state of Texas, Georgia and all these other states, we can get around that too,” Perry stated.

Perry, although eligible for mail-in voting, stated he would by no means take that possibility. He enjoys getting into particular person. This yr, mail-in voting has hit a number of snags, together with excessive rejection charges and a few ballots even going to the unsuitable workplace.

“I like the idea of showing up at a polling place, being physically present for it. I’ve never voted by mail. And I never will,” Perry, a Democrat, instructed CNN.

Perry voted early, in particular person at his common polling place in Fresno, Texas, with out situation. Coincidentally, the county the place Perry resides, Fort Bend, simply renamed its regulation library after Willie Melton, a civil rights activist who challenged the county’s all-White primaries. The case finally went to the US Supreme Court and ended the system of all-White primaries in Fort Bend County.





