Texts Show Jennifer Crumbley Joked About Gun Day Before Oxford Shooting

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (AP) — A day earlier than 4 college students have been killed at Oxford High School, the mom of {the teenager} charged with finishing up the mass taking pictures despatched him a textual content message asking if he had confirmed academics a “pic of your new gun,” an investigator testified Tuesday.

The textual content was one among a number of between Jennifer and Ethan Crumbley on Nov. 29 after faculty officers left a voicemail informing her that the 15-year-old was wanting up ammunition on his telephone.

A decide should determine if there’s sufficient proof to ship Jennifer Crumbley and her husband, James Crumbley, to trial on involuntary manslaughter fees. It’s a low threshold underneath Michigan regulation, however this case is extremely uncommon as a result of dad and mom are not often held criminally liable for teenagers accused in mass faculty shootings.

The Crumbleys are accused of creating a gun accessible to Ethan and failing to intervene when he confirmed indicators of psychological misery at house and in school. Four college students have been killed and others have been wounded within the Nov. 30 assault.

The faculty left a voicemail for Jennifer Crumbley the day earlier than the assault informing her {that a} trainer was involved about Ethan’s ammunition search on his telephone.

In court docket, Ed Wagrowski, a pc crimes investigator within the Oakland County sheriff’s workplace, learn aloud a collection of texts exchanged between mom and son.

“Seriously?? Looking up bullets in school??” Jennifer Crumbley wrote.

Her son replied: “Oh yeah. I already went to the office for that. All I did was look up a certain caliber at the end of class because I was curious. Completely harmless.”

“Did you at least show them a pic of your new gun?” Jennifer Crumbley requested.

“No I didn’t show them a pic. My God,” he wrote again.

The Crumbleys’ attorneys insist the couple didn’t know that their son is perhaps planning an assault and that they didn’t make the gun straightforward to search out of their house.

Prosecutor Karen McDonald stated she aimed to point out that the Crumbleys dedicated gross negligence and had an obligation to “protect the community.”

On the morning of the taking pictures, Jennifer and James Crumbley have been summoned to the varsity and confronted with Ethan’s drawings, which included a handgun and the phrases, “The thoughts won’t stop. Help me.” Authorities stated the dad and mom refused to take him house and have been instructed to get him counseling.

Amanda Holland, a co-worker at an actual property firm, stated Jennifer Crumbley shared an image of the drawings when she returned to work from the varsity assembly.

“I told her I thought it was scary. She agreed,” Holland testified.

“I said it would be nice for her to take him for a day, go see a movie, go have lunch,” Holland stated. “I said she should have brought him home. I thought it was a disturbing photo and this child needed to be around family.”

Jennifer Crumbley stated “she felt like a failure as a parent,” based on Holland, who added that it appeared a “little sarcastic.”

Jennifer Crumbley’s boss, Andrew Smith, stated she shared a picture of the drawings with him, too, although he didn’t instantly have a look at it.

“She had said her son needed to get some counseling,” Smith testified. “I think she mentioned a family pet had passed away and a grandparent had passed away. She felt as if she was failing him, or a failure.”

Smith stated he later heard Jennifer Crumbley “screaming down the hallway” after she realized of the taking pictures.

By late afternoon, she expressed concern about shedding her job, Smith stated.

“’Please don’t judge me for what my son did.’ I was surprised by that text,” Smith instructed the court docket. “I was surprised she was worried about her job at that time.”

Ethan Crumbley is charged as an grownup with homicide and different crimes. His attorneys filed a discover of an madness protection, which can doubtless freeze his case whereas specialists look at him.

The dad and mom have been in jail on a $500,000 bond since their arrest on Dec. 3.

© 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This materials might not be revealed, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.