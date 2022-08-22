T’gana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay under fire for picking Amit Shah’s shoes at temple

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Bandi Sanjay courted controversy after he was seen selecting up Union residence minister Amit Shah’s footwear and inserting it on the latter’s ft throughout a go to to the Sri Ujjaini Mahakali temple in Secunderabad on Sunday night.

Shah flew all the way down to Hyderabad to participate in a public rally in Munugode marking the induction of former Congress MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy into the BJP.

After Shah got here out of the temple, Sanjay was seen dashing to the shoe stand. The video that went viral on social media evoked sharp criticism from the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and even the Congress.

“Telangana BJP state president MP Bandi Sanjay rushing to give foot-ware to his colleague MP Amit Shah! Gulamgiri at its best,” tweeted TRS social media convenor Y Satish Reddy on Twitter.

“Does placing the footwear at the feet of Gujarati leaders reflect the self-respect of Telangana?” requested TRS official spokesman Manne Krishank.

TRS working president and state IT minster KT Rama Rao mentioned Sanjay “mortgaged the self-respect of Telangana before the leaders from Gujarat and New Delhi”.

“Telangana is keenly observing the actions of such leaders,” KTR, chief minister Okay Chandrasekhar Rao’s son, mentioned, including that the Telangana society would thwart the makes an attempt of such leaders.

Telangana Congress secretary in-charge Manickam Tagore too slammed Sanjay for the act.

“Telangana BJP president Sanjay Bandi takes the shoes of Amit Shah… Telugu Vari Atma Gouravam (Self-respect of Telugus)… What’s the position of Backward Class leader in BJP, see the truth.. (sic),” Tagore tweeted.

Sanjay was not out there for remark as he was on a padayatra.

In a separate tweet, KTR additionally lashed out at Shah for describing the chief minister as anti-farmer. “It’s the joke of the century,” KTR mentioned. “Who copied the Chief Minister’s brainchild Rythu Bandhu and rebranded it as PM-KISAN. Who apologized to the farmers of the nation after facing their wrath over farm laws; after losing 700 valuable lives (sic),” he requested.

On Shah’s remark that the Telangana authorities was implementing the Centre’s Fasal Bima Yojana, the minister mentioned, “Earlier, the BJP government in Gujarat too had rejected this scheme of NPA Government and opted out. If it is not good for your own state Gujarat, then how is it good for Telangana. What absurd hypocrisy is this?” he requested.