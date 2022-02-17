Thai Buddhist sect lights a million lanterns for festival

Thailand’s Dhammakaya Buddhist sect lights a million floor lanterns in celebration of Magha Buja day – one of the crucial necessary Buddhist celebrations, which is held to commemorate the day when 1,250 enlightened Buddhist monks got here to see the Buddha on the night time of the complete moon of the third lunar month. The controversial sect is thought for its wealth, unorthodox Buddhist teachings, and alleged ties with former Thai premier Thaksin Shinawatra.