Thai investigators examining hotel room after Shane Warne’s sudden death

“We really just want to get Shane home. That’s all we want to do.” Another man, staying on the resort however not a member of Warne’s group, additionally spoke to police. Australia’s Ambassador to Thailand, Allan McKinnon, can be on the station. Other DFAT officers are travelling to Koh Samui to supply help to the individuals who had been travelling with Warne. Mr Erskine stated the cricketing champion had been resulting from fly out of the south-east Asian nation early subsequent week after staying on Koh Samui for 5 days. Mr Erskine stated Warne’s youngsters Brooke, Summer and Jackson have been “shattered” by the information of their father’s demise. Warne’s father, Keith, visited his grandchildren within the early hours of Saturday morning to consolation them after the information broke.

Warne – who in 1993 bowled “the ball of the century” on his first Test cricket ball on English soil – took his well-known 700th wicket on the MCG in entrance of his residence followers, having grown up in bayside Melbourne. He took 708 Test wickets in a 145-Test profession, a document for any Australian and second globally to Sri Lanka’s Muttiah Muralitharan, who stated the worldwide cricket fraternity was in shock. Prime Minister Scott Morrison stated Warne was “one of only a few that could approach the extraordinary achievements of the great Don Bradman” in Australian cricket. But he was additionally an enormous of the nation’s life and story, a “one of a kind” who introduced magic to Australian summers. “Shane was one of our nation’s greatest characters,” Mr Morrison stated. “His humour, his passion, his irreverence, his approachability ensured he was loved by all. Australians loved him. We all did.” Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese stated Warne was a “phenomenal sportsman” and a legend whose extraordinary innings had ended far too quickly.

“When he had the ball in his hand, he was a magician,” he stated. “He was a larrikin and an artist, and he changed the game he loved in the process. To watch him in action was just one of the purest joys sport had to offer.” Warne divided his time between Australia and the United Kingdom, changing into a good friend to many English celebrities together with singer Ed Sheeran, who stated he was “absolutely gutted” by the lack of his “amazing friend”. Rolling Stones frontman and cricket lover Mick Jagger stated he was “so saddened” by Warne’s sudden demise. “He brought such joy to the game and was the greatest spin bowler ever,” Jagger tweeted. The entrance web page of British tabloid The Daily Star lauded “THE GREATEST” whereas the again pages of Britain’s Guardian known as Warne “one of the greatest cricketers of all time, who matched his almost preternatural genius with a carefree air of a kid at play”. British entrance pages of cricketer Shane Warne’s demise Credit:Internet

Warne’s household has been supplied a state funeral by the federal authorities, which Mr Morrison stated can be organized in session with Cricket Australia and the Victorian authorities. The state’s premier, Daniel Andrews, introduced the MCG’s Great Southern Stand can be renamed the S.Okay. Warne Stand as “a permanent tribute to an amazing Victorian”. Just hours earlier than his demise, Warne had paid tribute to fellow cricket nice Rod Marsh, who died in Adelaide earlier on Friday. Warne had additionally posted in latest days about being on a health spree, or “operation shred” in his phrases. Mr Erskine stated Warne was enjoyable on vacation whereas getting again in form, and that the cricketer had not been consuming regardless of public perceptions he appreciated alcohol. “Everyone thinks he’s a big boozer but he’s not a big boozer at all. I sent him a crate of wine, 10 years later it’s still there. He doesn’t drink, never took drugs, ever. He hated drugs so nothing untoward,” Mr Erskine stated.

“He was going to do the things he likes doing … play in one or two poker competitions, play a lot of golf, be with his kids, that was about it; [to] have time to himself.” The Indian cricket staff noticed a minute silence earlier than the beginning of play on day two of the primary Test in opposition to Sri Lanka to pay respect for each Warne and Marsh, whereas the ladies’s cricket groups of each Australian and England held a second of silence earlier than a match in New Zealand on Saturday. In Melbourne, cricket followers got here from throughout Victoria to go to the statue of Warne outdoors the MCG and pay their respects on Saturday. Loading Harry Morrow left a can of VB, a meat pie and a packet of cigarettes at Warne’s ft in reminiscence of the person he stated “was Australian cricket”. Spending plenty of time within the UK as a baby, Mr Morrow stated his fondest reminiscences have been of watching Warne “rip the English cricket team to shreds”.

“There was a sort of smug satisfaction watching him come out – you’d be like ‘here’s the secret weapon, he’s gonna clean ’em up’, and he always did,” he stated. Two of Warne’s teammates in a Test staff that dominated world cricket, captain Ricky Ponting and bowler Glenn McGrath, expressed their grief. Batting legend Ponting stated he met Warne at a cricket academy when Ponting was 15, the place Warne gave him his nickname of “Punter”. “Hard to put this into words,” Ponting wrote on Twitter. “The greatest bowler I ever played with or against. RIP King.” McGrath stated Warne had a particular potential to grab victory from the jaws of defeat on the cricket subject, and stated he carried this angle off the sector. “There seemed to be never a dull moment … Rest In Peace my good mate, there’ll never again be anyone like you,” McGrath wrote.

Former Australian wicketkeeper Ian Healy stated he was upset by the demise however was not shocked his former teammate died younger. Warne’s weight fluctuated throughout his profession; he stated in 2019 he had dropped 14 kilograms after weighing about 98 kilograms. “An early passing didn’t surprise me for Warnie,” Healy instructed Nine’s Today present. “He didn’t look after his body that well. He yo-yoed up and down. “He didn’t put much sunscreen on. I thought it would have become skin issues for him over time, but not at 52. And he would have been full of beans right to the end, I bet.” Muralitharan, who holds the all-time document for Test wickets taken, stated the cricket world was in shock. “I was asking people if it was true or if it was fake news,” he instructed Fox Cricket.