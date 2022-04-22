Thailand Drops On-Arrival COVID-19 Tests For Vaccinated Tourists

Thailand Covod Cases: Earlier, Thailand dropped the requirement for obligatory pre-arrival Covid assessments

Bangkok:

Thailand on Friday introduced the top of obligatory Covid-19 assessments for vaccinated travellers, because the nation steps up efforts to revive its pandemic-thumped tourism trade.

Tight border restrictions helped the dominion restrict infections and deaths in 2020 however introduced the tourism sector — which had accounted for a couple of fifth of the nation’s economic system — to its knees.

Thailand’s Covid-19 taskforce mentioned that from May 1, absolutely vaccinated guests would now not must take a check on arrival and wait in a resort room for the end result.

Taskforce spokesperson Taweesin Visanuyothin mentioned authorities will now solely require arrivals to point out proof of vaccination and medical insurance protection of at the very least $10,000.

“This will propel the economic (recovery) momentum since we are a country that relies quite heavily on tourism,” mentioned Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha.

Unvaccinated travellers will both want to point out a adverse check end result taken inside 72 hours of departure for Thailand or endure 5 days of resort quarantine and a check.

Earlier this month, Thailand dropped the requirement for obligatory pre-arrival Covid assessments.

Hotels, resorts and tour operators have lengthy been pushing for hassle-free entry guidelines in an effort to lure extra international vacationers.

The kingdom faces an uphill battle to bounce again from its worst financial efficiency for the reason that 1997 Asian monetary disaster.

Experts estimate round 5 million worldwide guests will come to Thailand this yr, down from almost 40 million in 2019.

The nation has a seven-day common of about 20,000 new every day infections, and the every day demise price has hovered above 100 for nearly a fortnight.

Out of some 260,000 international vacationers arriving below the Test and Go scheme, only one,195 (0.46 p.c) examined optimistic for the virus in April, in keeping with authorities knowledge.

