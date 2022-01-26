Thailand gives green light to growing cannabis at home

Thailand grew to become the primary Southeast Asian nation to legalize marijuana in 2018 for medical use and analysis.

Under the brand new rule, folks can develop hashish crops at residence after notifying their native authorities, however the hashish can’t be used for industrial functions with out additional licenses, Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul advised reporters.

The rule should be printed within the official Royal Gazette and 120 days should move earlier than residence hashish crops will grow to be authorized.

Meanwhile, the well being ministry will this week current to parliament a separate draft invoice which supplies particulars on the authorized use of hashish, together with its manufacturing and industrial use, together with pointers on leisure use.