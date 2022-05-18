Thailand police finds Golden Retriever puppy, ‘charges’ it for getting lost and takes mugshot. Pic goes viral

What would you do in case you stumbled upon a cute pupper wandering round aimlessly? Maybe you’d begin by taking an image after which importing it to social media within the hopes of finding its human(s). However, this isn’t the case with these Thai cops. They selected to seize a mugshot of a lacking pet they discovered on the streets, accompanied with an indication stating that the pet was ‘charged’ with getting misplaced.

This incident was posted about on Facebook by the Lumpini Police Station in Bangkok, Thailand. According to a translated model of the caption that was shared together with a number of photographs and movies of this misplaced Golden Retriever pet on Facebook, At 7.30 p.m., the pet was strolling round Life 1 Wireless Condominium with out its proprietor. The tiny Golden Retriever pet was rapidly picked up by police officers. They requested regionally to see if somebody knew who the pet belonged with, however they obtained no responses.

Under a reserving discover that learn, “Name: Golden Retriever” and “Charge: Getting Lost,” cops recorded and even obtained a mugshot of the furry prison. This was reported by Satang.info – a portal for information, info and articles on Thailand. The submit was not solely full with footage and movies of the Golden Retriever pet and its mugshot with the costs listed on it, but in addition of the way it was taken care of.

Take a take a look at it for your self proper right here:

The submit was shared on Facebook on May 16 and has obtained greater than 400 likes on it as of now. It has additionally gained a number of shares and a number of media consideration owing to the cuteness of it. However, it’s fascinating to notice that the pet has lastly discovered its human and by the way its approach again residence.

Here’s the replace posted by Lumpini Police Station:

Many have posted congratulatory messages for the police station as a result of it helped this little Golden Retriever pet lastly discover its human. But what has obtained much more consideration and reward is the distinctive and cute approach by means of which the police station was in a position to take action.

Don’t you assume this Golden Retriever pet is approach too cute?