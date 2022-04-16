‘Thank You for Not Killing Us’

The siege on the psychological well being facility dragged on for weeks, throughout which the constructing misplaced warmth, water and electrical energy, and greater than a dozen sufferers misplaced their lives. What unfolded there represents the depths of despair and on the similar time superb pluck underneath a short however harrowing Russian occupation.

Throughout the areas of Ukraine not too long ago liberated from a monthlong Russian occupation, a long string of disturbing stories is rising of terror and loss of life that Russian troopers inflicted on unarmed Ukrainian civilians underneath their management.

Every day, Ukrainian investigators step right into a dank cellar or muddy discipline or somebody’s yard and uncover our bodies of villagers who have been shot within the head or bear indicators of torture. More accounts are surfacing of civilians being held as human shields and a few dying from lack of meals, water or warmth. On Friday, Ukrainian officers mentioned the Russian forces had killed at least 900 civilians as they withdrew from the Kyiv area.

Much of this distress was meted out in small cities close to Kyiv, the place the Russians occupied a big swath within the early days of the warfare however have been pushed out two weeks in the past by much less outfitted however rather more decided Ukrainian forces.

Administrators at Borodianka’s psychological well being residence mentioned that Russian troopers robbed their pharmacy of rubbing alcohol to drink. Villagers somewhere else mentioned they stole bedsheets and sneakers, and defaced lots of the houses they took over with infantile graffiti. Workers on the psychological well being residence additionally mentioned that on their method out, Russian troopers scrawled profane messages on the partitions — in human excrement.

“I threw up when I saw that,” Ms. Hanitska mentioned. “I don’t understand how they were raised, by whom, and who could do this.”