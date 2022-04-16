‘Thank You for Not Killing Us’
BORODIANKA, Ukraine — The first signal of hassle was when a squad of Chechen troopers burst via the gate.
They jumped from their Jeeps, fight boots hitting the pavement onerous, and ordered the five hundred sufferers and employees of Borodianka’s particular care residence into the courtyard, at gunpoint.
“We thought we were going to be executed,” Maryna Hanitska, the house’s director, mentioned in an interview this week.
The troopers pulled out a digicam, Ms. Hanitska mentioned, after which barked at her to make everybody smile. Most of the sufferers have been crying.
“We command you to say to the camera, ‘Thank you, Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin,’’’ the soldiers demanded of Ms. Hanitska.
With several guns in her face, she said, she quickly ran through her options. She would never thank Russia’s president, whom she had called “a liar” and “a killer.”
But she didn’t need the troopers to harm anybody. So she managed to utter, “Thank you for not killing us.”
And then she fainted.
Thus started a nightmarish ordeal at a Ukrainian psychological well being facility in Borodianka, a small city with a number of house blocks that lies at a strategic intersection about 50 miles northwest of the capital, Kyiv.
In greater than a dozen interviews performed previously two days in Borodianka and different cities within the devastated areas round Kyiv, villagers described the Russian troopers as brutal, sadistic, ill-disciplined and juvenile. Their accounts couldn’t be independently verified, however have been in keeping with different experiences and visual evidence about Russian conduct within the area.
The siege on the psychological well being facility dragged on for weeks, throughout which the constructing misplaced warmth, water and electrical energy, and greater than a dozen sufferers misplaced their lives. What unfolded there represents the depths of despair and on the similar time superb pluck underneath a short however harrowing Russian occupation.
Throughout the areas of Ukraine not too long ago liberated from a monthlong Russian occupation, a long string of disturbing stories is rising of terror and loss of life that Russian troopers inflicted on unarmed Ukrainian civilians underneath their management.
Every day, Ukrainian investigators step right into a dank cellar or muddy discipline or somebody’s yard and uncover our bodies of villagers who have been shot within the head or bear indicators of torture. More accounts are surfacing of civilians being held as human shields and a few dying from lack of meals, water or warmth. On Friday, Ukrainian officers mentioned the Russian forces had killed at least 900 civilians as they withdrew from the Kyiv area.
Much of this distress was meted out in small cities close to Kyiv, the place the Russians occupied a big swath within the early days of the warfare however have been pushed out two weeks in the past by much less outfitted however rather more decided Ukrainian forces.
Administrators at Borodianka’s psychological well being residence mentioned that Russian troopers robbed their pharmacy of rubbing alcohol to drink. Villagers somewhere else mentioned they stole bedsheets and sneakers, and defaced lots of the houses they took over with infantile graffiti. Workers on the psychological well being residence additionally mentioned that on their method out, Russian troopers scrawled profane messages on the partitions — in human excrement.
“I threw up when I saw that,” Ms. Hanitska mentioned. “I don’t understand how they were raised, by whom, and who could do this.”
Lypivka, a blip of a village dwarfed by immense wheat fields, was occupied by Russian troopers till March 31. Here, villagers mentioned the Russians double crossed them.
Some village girls had begged Russian commanders for permission to evacuate, and the Russians appeared to agree. So on March 12, a bunch of older males, girls and youngsters piled into 14 automobiles and slowly started to drive to what they thought can be security.
“All of us had white flags and we had permission,” mentioned Valriy Tymchuk, a shopkeeper, who drove a minibus within the convoy.
But then Russian armored personnel carriers swiveled their turrets towards them, villagers mentioned. A shell ripped into the primary automobile. And then one other. And then one other.
The convoy was a fireball.
Mr. Tymchuk mentioned he noticed a household of 4, together with a younger baby, trapped of their automobile and engulfed in flames. Many of the singed automobiles are nonetheless on the street. The charred bones of that baby are nonetheless within the again seat, Mr. Tymchuk mentioned. What gave the impression to be items of bone have been scattered among the many blackened steel and heaps of ash.
Next to the automobiles lay two useless canines, their fur singed.
Mr. Tymchuk barely escaped after his minibus was hit and shrapnel sliced into his face.
He shook his head when requested why he thought the Russians did this.
“They are zombies,” he mentioned.
These villages have been on the entrance line, a part of Russia’s failed try to encircle and seize Kyiv. The similar was true of Bucha, one other village north of Kyiv and the site of the worst atrocities yet discovered. All these locations are quiet now, permitting forensic investigators to do their work. And the extra they give the impression of being, the extra they discover.
In Makariv, one other small city close to Kyiv, authorities mentioned they not too long ago found greater than 20 corpses, in several yards and houses, many bearing marks of torture. In the Brovary space, farther east, cops simply discovered six our bodies in a cellar, all males who apparently had been executed.
“We have seen bodies with knife wounds and marks of beatings, and some with their hands tied with tape,” mentioned Oleksandr Omelyanenko, a police official within the Kyiv area.
“The places hardest hit,” he added, “were occupied the longest.”
That was the story for Borodianka and the Borodianka Psychoneurological Nursing Home.
Ms. Hanitska, 43 and a former faculty headmaster, mentioned she watched from the home windows of the three-story constructing because the Russian vans poured in. She counted 500.
Then, apprehensive about snipers, the Russians started shelling house blocs lining the roads, and dozens of residents died underneath a cascade of rubble, in keeping with emergency service officers.
The shock waves rattled the special-needs residence, constructed within the Nineteen Seventies to offer for adults with neurological and psychological problems. Ms. Hanitska mentioned a few of her sufferers turned aggressive, and three even escaped and have but to be discovered. Others have been terrified and curled up underneath their beds and of their closets.
“It was more than 10 times scary,” mentioned Ihor Nikolaenko, a affected person.
On March 5, it acquired worse.
That’s when the Chechens showed up. Chechen troops are particularly dreaded, believed to be extra ruthless than different Russians, a consequence of years of their very own failed separatist warfare in opposition to Russia’s central authorities.
Ms. Hanitska and different employees members mentioned they might inform the troops have been Chechen by their light-colored beards and the language they spoke amongst themselves. The Ukrainian authorities posted messages on social media through which they referred to the Chechens and warned them to not damage the sufferers.
“These are mostly sick people with developmental disabilities,” Oleksandr Pavliuk, a senior Ukrainian navy official, mentioned in an announcement. “But these are our people and we cannot and will never leave them.”
By this level, for some folks inside, it was too late. Ms. Hanitska mentioned that her first affected person died from publicity to the chilly in late February. By early March, a half of dozen extra handed away. In whole, she misplaced 13.
It was 20 levels Fahrenheit contained in the constructing, even colder exterior. There was no warmth, no electrical energy, no working water and little meals. Borodianka was underneath siege, in spite of everything.
“We started drinking water from the pond,” Ms. Hanitska mentioned. “We all got sick.”
The Chechen contingent mysteriously withdrew the identical day it arrived, however different Russians took their place. They didn’t enable anybody to go away the constructing, even to go exterior to seek for meals, and so they ringed the constructing with artillery, mortars and heavy weapons, understanding the Ukrainians can be reluctant to hit it.
“We became human shields,” mentioned Taisia Tyschkevych, the house’s accountant.
The Russians took everybody’s cellphone. Or virtually everybody’s.
Ms. Hanitska mentioned she hid hers and used it to speak secretly. She would peek out the window of the nurse’s workplace and spot Russian automobiles, she mentioned, after which textual content the small print to Ukrainian forces. “They were hitting the Russians,” she mentioned. “If we hadn’t done this, the fighting would be happening in Kyiv.”
Many Ukrainian civilians have helped like this, Ukrainian officers mentioned.
While she was spying on the Russians, Ms. Hanitska additionally cooked meals on a hearth exterior, hustled sufferers into the basement when the artillery turned deafening, arrange sleeping areas within the corridors for dozens extra individuals who fled the bombed buildings on the town and flocked to her facility for shelter, and greater than the rest, helped calm everybody’s nerves.
On March 13, Ms. Hanitska peered out the identical window and for the primary time in weeks noticed one thing that lifted her coronary heart: a convoy of yellow buses. She burst out the gate.
“I was either going to get shot,” she mentioned. “Or save people.”
Humanitarian employees had organized a rescue and the Russians lastly allowed the sufferers to go away. They have been bused to different services in much less contested areas.
Ms. Hanitska is hard however humble with a dry humorousness.
When requested how lengthy she had been working on the residence, she laughed.
“Two months,” she mentioned. “I guess you could say I’m lucky.”