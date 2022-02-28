‘Thank You For Saving My Life’: Unlikely Friendship Formed Between State Trooper & Drunk Driver

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s a friendship so unlikely that it appears not possible. A university scholar, on the worst night time of his life, meets the very best particular person he might’ve imagined.

Meet Minnesota State Patrol Trooper Keenan Jones.

“I work the dog watch shift in west metro Minneapolis,” Jones mentioned. “I work from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.”

It’s work this Army brat-turned officer loves.

“Meet a lot of people, talk to people that aren’t always like me and they’ve got their own stories and experiences that they share with me,” Jones mentioned.

And boy, was that ever true on one fateful night time 4 years in the past. Minnesota native Jake Bosacker, a felony justice main at Texas Christian University, was house for Christmas break.

“I was downtown with some friends and tried to make it back home after having a few drinks,” Bosacker mentioned.

It was a fairly busy night time for Trooper Jones.

“I think I had arrested two drunk drivers,” Jones mentioned.

He heard one other name about one other erratic driver. Jones had already gone again to the station to do some paperwork, however he had a sense this was a name he wanted to reply – and he was proper.

“As soon as I got back on [Highway] 100 there, he was right there in my face, just weaving all over the place,” Jones mentioned. “I figured that I’d definitely had to make a stop.”

Bosacker says the following factor he remembered have been blue lights and sirens behind him. Jones mentioned as he approached the automobile, he noticed Bosacker “covered in blood.”

“Instantly smelled the strong odor of alcohol that he’d been drinking,” Jones mentioned. “He was pretty, pretty upset, emotional about what was going on, beating himself up because found out that he wanted to be a cop so he thought that his life was over and that he had ruined every chance that he could get with becoming an officer.”

Bosacker mentioned he felt suicidal at that second.

“[Jones] comforted me and he said that my life isn’t over, and that there might be some work that needs to be done, but the journey can start tonight,” Bosacker mentioned. “I don’t remember specific words that he told me, but I just remember how he made me feel.”

Instead of shaming Bosacker, Jones impressed him.

“A lot of us have made mistakes, we’re not perfect,” Jones mentioned. “The biggest thing is if you make a mistake, try to do better, not be that same person that you were at that time of that mistake.”

And now Bosacker isn’t that particular person, due to that pivotal second and poignant speech. He’s now a school graduate, sober and married.

Bosacker and his spouse, Natalie, stay in Fort Worth, Texas.

“I am so proud of him,” Natalie mentioned.

Bosacker was capable of name Trooper Jones through Zoom and supply his gratitude.

“Thank you for saving my life that night, and possibly somebody else’s,” Bosacker mentioned.

He continues to be dreaming of turning into an officer.

“I feel like if it’s still in God’s plan for that to happen, I think he’ll make it happen, and we’ll just see where the road takes us,” Bosacker mentioned.

And because of a trooper on a mission, that street is taking him in the precise route.

“That’s what I’m in this job to do is help be the best person I can be while making somebody else better,” Jones mentioned.

Trooper Jones mentioned he discovered from Bosacker, too. He has a objective of turning into a pilot, and he says Bosacker impressed him to maintain making an attempt more durable at life.

The pair name one another mates and hope to satisfy in particular person sooner or later.