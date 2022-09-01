Similar to the cataract reactions (C8), Anne Keys of Boggabri remembers leaving the native GP surgical procedure together with her “80-year-old father who had just had his ears syringed. When a large truck passed by he jumped about two feet in the air as he had not heard traffic noise for several years.”

Based on the reviews which can be coming in, Richard Murnane of Hornsby means that earlier than Ted Richards, or anybody else, goes forward and has that cataract operation (C8), “consider locating some water lilies and painting a few pictures of them – it worked for Claude Monet.”

“Is it just me, or is it because I was brought up to be polite?” wonders Richard Caladine of Thirroul. “A while back I installed some smart lights. Now, after asking the phone to turn the lights off or on I find myself, involuntarily, saying ‘thank you’.”

After a current dinner dialog went downhill quickly whereas discussing whether or not “the name of a familiar piece of playground equipment was a slippery dip or a slide”, Amanda Donlan of Cammeray determined the perfect answer was to use to the Column 8 brains belief for his or her adjudication on the matter. So, away you go then.

What curiosity is there within the naming of 1 specific miniseries (C8)? Quite loads, it appears. Looking to the classics for inspiration, Andrew Taubman of Queens Park got here up with The Dismal and Nobodyline. For Don Bain of Port Macquarie, Yes Prime Minister, Minister, Minister, Minister, Minister, Minister was the appropriate selection, and in the meantime, Caz Willis of Bowral got here up with each a reputation and the tagline. All Power, No Responsibility: a True Story. Hands-off democracy, and the way it acquired burnt.