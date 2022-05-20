‘That’s not right’: Albo’s fiery TV clash

Anthony Albanese has hit again at criticisms of his errors in the course of the marketing campaign in a heated interview on the eve of the election.

Mr Albanese was grilled by the ABC’s 7.30 host Leigh Sales over quite a few marketing campaign missteps, prompting the Opposition Leader to push again.

“During the campaign, you made the unemployment figure mistake. You said this week that Australia’s borders were closed when they’re not. You supported a 5.1 per cent wage increase and then wound it back to say that it would only be for minimum wage earners,” Sales mentioned.

“That’s not right,” Mr Albanese responded.

Sales maintained her claims had been appropriate, to which Mr Albanese repeated, “That’s not right.”

“That‘s not right. That’s not right. Some of the nonsense that has gone on,” he mentioned.

Camera Icon Opposition chief Anthony Albanese has hit again at criticisms of his efficiency in the course of the election in a heated stay interview. Image: ABC Credit: Supplied

“I’ll tell you what happened. We were asked a question about if the Fair Work Commission came out with a 5.1 per cent increase, would you welcome it? And I said absolutely. Absolutely I would.”

Sales maintained Mr Albanese had been unclear in his place on wage rises.

“During this campaign, with respect, some of the nonsense that’s gone on from some of the journalists thinking the campaign was about them and gotcha moments is one of the things that puts people off politics,” he mentioned.

Mr Albanese mentioned he had fessed as much as the unemployment determine mistake on the time and, in contrast to some components of the media, had moved on.

Mr Albanese confronted quite a few tough questions together with on claims made by Labor in the course of the 2016 election that the Coalition would privatise Medicare.

“Medicare is not being privatised, though, that‘s what Labor said. You want us to trust you now, that’s what you said in 2016, and it never happened,” Sales mentioned.

A newer criticism was of Labor’s coverage of supporting tax cuts to rich Australians whereas leaving “unliveable” welfare funds unchanged.

“What even is contemporary Labor if you don’t have that as a priority ahead of tax cuts for the rich?” Ms Sales requested.

Mr Albanese responded: “I’ll tell you what happened – we lost the last election. We lost the last election and those cuts, the tax cuts, have been legislated.”

He mentioned Labor would think about doing what it may for individuals who had been “clearly doing it tough” however famous the nation was in $1 trillion price of debt.

The Labor chief was grilled on the state of Medicare, which many say isn’t fulfilling the medical wants of susceptible Australians.

Sales rejected Mr Albanese’s suggestion Labor’s coverage of fifty pressing care clinics would fill the gaps.

“That goes nowhere to what I just raised,” she mentioned.

Mr Albanese responded: “Labor will always be better on Medicare and health care.”

He mentioned greater than the federal government’s response, common Australians had been chargeable for the nation’s relative success popping out of the pandemic.

“Australians responded magnificently to the challenges. That’s what Australians do. The strength of our Australian society was shown,” Mr Albanese mentioned.

The Opposition Leader mentioned in the course of the pandemic, Labor put the nationwide curiosity first by supporting most of the Coalition’s measures.