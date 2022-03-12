‘That’s what dads do’: Massachusetts man goes to Ukraine for daughter

As hundreds of thousands of refugees flee Ukraine, a Massachusetts man has gone to the nation to assist his daughter and grandson escape.

William Hubbard just lately flew to Poland and crossed the border to Ukraine on foot earlier than becoming a member of his daughter, Aislinn, and her 8-month-old son, Seraphim, at their house close to Kyiv, WCVB-TV stories. Aislinn moved to Ukraine in 2018 at age 16 to check ballet on the prestigious Kyiv Choreographic College. She tried to go away earlier than Russia started its invasion, however her son doesn’t have a beginning certificates or passport as a result of he was born in a house through the coronavirus pandemic.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

William beforehand flew to Ukraine to assist prepare a DNA take a look at to show Seraphim’s US citizenship, however it was unsuccessful.

Hubbard and his spouse, Deborah, spent weeks making an attempt to assist from their house in Fitchburg. But as Russian forces superior, William determined to make his strategy to Aislinn and Seraphim and assist them flee.

“I did what any dad would do, I guess, in this situation,” Hubbard informed WCVB-TV.

Once he was in Ukraine, Hubbard took a prepare to Kyiv and reunited together with his daughter and grandson. They packed their belongings and 4 cats and stated goodbye to Aislinn’s boyfriend, the daddy of Seraphim, who was not capable of go away the nation.

The three fled west, becoming a member of different refugees heading for neighboring international locations. On Friday, the three had been ready on the border with Slovakia. Even and not using a passport for his grandson, Hubbard stated he was assured they are going to be allowed to cross the border.

“That’s what dads do,” he stated. “They take care of their family.”

Read extra:

US pays $2 million every month to protect Pompeo, aide from Iran threat

In Macron, Scholz call, Putin showed not ready to end Ukraine war: Elysee