The 20 Healthtech Leaders in Latam in 2022 – Latin America Reports

The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated startup ecosystem progress throughout Latin America, in line with a January report from The Economist.

While worldwide buyers’ eyes have been centered largely on the booming fintech and e-commerce sectors in LatAm, the well being tech area has additionally seen regular progress, with digital well being startups from the area raking in USD $187 within the first quarter of 2022, in line with data from CB Insights.

Two years on from the pandemic, half of the healthtech startups surveyed by the Latin America Venture Capital Association (LAVCA) and IDB Labs stated that they achieved constructive progress throughout the pandemic, they usually additionally reported creating over 2,700 jobs in 2021.

Among the principle objectives of those healthcare innovators are to offer extra entry to high quality healthcare within the area. According to the World Economic Forum, “approximately 30% of the population of Latin America and the Caribbean do not have access to health care for economic reasons.”

Healthtech leaders are rethinking, on a continuing mission to innovate new options to the largest issues going through the healthcare area within the area. From Tijuana to Patagonia, listed below are the highest 20 well being tech leaders seeking to change the business for the higher in 2022.

Mike Hoey, founder, Source Meridian

Mike Hoey is an skilled Chief Technology Officer and founding father of Source Meridian, an organization centered on offering its purchasers with cutting-edge know-how to assist resolve the most typical issues in healthcare practices.

Source Meridian supplies options in Big Data Analytics, Artificial Intelligence, and Healthcare Interoperability. Currently, it operates in three cities in Colombia (Medellín, Río Negro, and Cali) and in Philadelphia in two totally different workplaces.

Source Meridian helps its clients create modern options and develop their companies, and focuses on healthtech, publishing, and textual content analytics.

Since its inception, the corporate has been centered on delivering the most effective options whereas sustaining an open-minded, dynamic, and customer-centric method.

Robert Salcedo, CEO and co-founder, OcyonBio

Robert Salcedo is the CEO and co-founder of OcyonBio, essentially the most complete superior remedy PDMO companion within the business based mostly in Puerto Rico.

OcyonBio providers pre-clinical to business part therapies, following a molecule from concept to launch, and offering a full spectrum of providers multi function location.

This horizontal integration allows the utmost high quality and accelerates time to market with single-source, end-to-end options.

Robert has over 25 years of expertise in biotechnology and a stable dose of producing expertise, together with 7+ years of working carefully with start-ups in gene and cell remedy corporations.

He led govt groups in growing regulatory, CMC, medical, and manufacturing scale-up methods and setting up business services starting from $20 million to $1.5 billion.

He was a frontrunner in Amgen’s building and know-how switch in Puerto Rico, which provides drug merchandise to the world.

He beforehand consulted and suggested over 50 purchasers centered on each gene and cell remedy and biologics corporations.

Adrien ChÂtillon, CEO and co-founder, Actipulse Neuroscience

Adrien ChÂtillon is the co-founder and CEO of Actipulse Neuroscience, a Y Combinator-backed medical know-how firm centered on mind well being.

Based in México and Boston and current in three nations, Actipulse focuses on non-invasive mind stimulation therapeutics for the remedy of neurological and psychiatric issues.

Adrien has beforehand co-founded two startups in his native France. He is a polyglot and has lived and labored in additional than eight nations.

The‌ Mexico/Boston-based firm focuses on bringing hospital-setting therapies to psychological well being sufferers’ properties, as a approach to assist counter the present psychological well being disaster, ignited by the Covid-19 pandemic.

More than 210 mental-health clinics are presently utilizing their proprietary neuromodulation know-how, which has handled greater than 10,000 sufferers affected by Major Depressive Disorder, thus far.

Christina Coughlin, CEO, CytoImmune Therapeutics

Christina Coughlin is the CEO of CytoImmune Therapeutics, a Puerto Rico and California-based cell remedy firm that focuses on growing pure killer (NK) immunotherapies designed to make the most of the facility of a affected person’s personal immune system to destroy most cancers cells.

Her management will contribute to CytoImmune transferring in direction of submitting the Investigational New Drug (IND) functions for novel immunotherapy packages in hematological and stable malignancies.

As a number one immunologist and oncologist within the pharmaceutical business, Christina is passionate in regards to the remedy that lies inside our immune system.

Her working expertise is marked by time spent at notable biopharmas, together with Pfizer and Novartis, in addition to different biotechs reminiscent of Immunocore and Tmunity.

Ricardo Beltrán, co-fouder and managing director, 3Biomat

Ricardo Beltrán is the co-founder and Managing Director of 3Biomat, a medical gadget firm specializing within the growth and manufacturing of organic xenogeneic scaffolds utilized in tissue regeneration procedures for dental, pediatric surgical procedure, and neurosurgery.

Their merchandise have been commercialized in Colombia, Mexico, Chile, Ecuador, Peru, and Guatemala.

Recently, Ricardo co-founded an organization that goals to protect meals by bodily means quite than chemical processes.

3Biomat works with con extracellular matrices for smooth tissue regeneration and bone matrices for bone tissue regeneration, by modern and excessive customary procedures to endure outcomes longevity.

Laura Mendoza, founder and COO, Unima

Laura Mendoza is the founder and COO of Unima, a Mexican biotech firm centered on the event of quick and low-cost diagnostic gadgets to regulate ailments that management the lives of billions across the globe.

Unima was chosen to take part in Y Combinator in 2016, making her one of many first Latin American feminine STEMpreneurs to take part within the prestigious program.

The firm is making sure that even these with little technical coaching can diagnose a illness straight on the level of care, quick, and at a fraction of the normal prices.

Unima designs patient-centered applied sciences to attain fast diagnostics on the lowest attainable price and outdoors of the laboratory, even in essentially the most distant settings on the planet. Diagnostics for everybody, no matter the place you might be or your skill to pay.

Christian Buerk, Director of Cloud Business Development, Ingram Micro

Christian Buerk is the Director of Cloud Business Development at Ingram Micro, an organization that seeks to utilize technological assets to optimize the inner processes of every enterprise and thus have the ability to supply higher providers to its customers.

Ingram Micro Cloud, the world’s main market for cloud know-how, provides various main digital options to healthcare business professionals throughout the globe.

The international know-how distributor works with giant corporations and startups alike who’re innovating within the healthcare area to offer the options essential for the development of healthcare’s digital transformation.

Having already operated within the area for a very long time, Ingram Micro just lately started a big growth plan in direction of Central and South America, opening 200 positions within the metropolis of Miami as a base level for its progress within the area.

Ingram Micro Cloud is contributing with about 200 jobs in South Florida, which is predicted to double the quantity within the first half of 2022.

The firm’s Miami hub can be a bridge to entry its operations in Central and South America.

Andrea Campos, co-founder, and CEO, Yana

Based in Mexico, Yana went viral on October 10, 2020, when Apple’s App Store and Google highlighted the answer for International Mental Health Day and the most effective app for private progress.

Since then Yana went from having round 80,000 customers to reaching 1 million customers in simply two weeks.

Today, Yana is about to hit the 5 million-user mark and can also be saying it has raised $1.5 million in funding led by Mexico’s ALLVP, which has additionally invested within the likes of Cornershop, Flink, and Nuvocargo.

Flavia Deutsch, co-founder and CEO

Flavia Deutsch is the co-founder and CEO of Theia, an O2O well being service constructed by and for mothers that enables pregnant girls or these seeking to grow to be pregnant to have entry to licensed medical doctors and specialists.

When Theia launched in Brazil in 2019, telemedicine had not but really been examined or regulated within the nation.

The pandemic in fact performed a key function in accelerating the digitization of healthcare in Brazil and the remainder of the world, rising attain and accessibility, and lowering prices.

It additionally accelerated the acceptance of telemedicine by each professionals and sufferers. The firm has raised greater than USD $1.7 million so far.

Luis Santiago, CEO and Director, PEGASI

Luis Santiago is the CEO and Director of PEGASI, a Venezuelan startup that’s seeking to digitize medical data in Latin America.

Santiago is on a mission to help sufferers, physicians, and repair suppliers in managing their info in a greater approach, prioritizing accessibility and safety.

Through huge information setups, the info is aggregated and anonymized to serve real-time inhabitants well being monitoring, which is especially related for endemic and epidemic illness monitoring.

Recently they’ve centered their work on lowering the time from most cancers suspicion till oncology remedy, by medical and administrative good information administration.

Camilo Naranjo Kairuz, co-founder and CEO, SaludTools

Camilo Naranjo Kairuz is the co-founder and CEO of SaludTools, a number one healthtech SaaS for medical follow administration in Latin America that offers medical doctors and sufferers a greater approach to enhance medical outcomes and supply the most effective care for his or her sufferers utilizing know-how.

With greater than 6,500 medical suppliers, 750,000 sufferers, and purchasers in eight nations, the corporate says it’s well-positioned as one of many main corporations within the area.

To date, SaludTools has processed greater than 1.5 million telemedicine appointments and has raised USD $650,000 within the pre-seed funding.

The firm was included on Forbes’ list of the top 25 most resilient companies in Colombia and was additionally named one among Forbes’ top 100 startups within the nation.

Cristina Duclos, Chief Marketing Growth Officer, dr.Consulta

Cristina Duclos is the Chief Marketing Growth Officer of dr.Consulta, Brazil’s largest non-public medical service supplier, centered on serving the sector of the inhabitants with the least entry to healthcare.

The firm supplies on-demand inexpensive, high-quality medical exams, consultations, and procedures to uninsured Brazilians.

Since its inception in 2011, the corporate has opened over 60 clinics and has a community of greater than 2,000 medical doctors providing providers in gynecology, cardiology, and dermatology amongst different areas.

Thus far, the corporate has raised greater than USD $136 million from notable buyers like Omidyar, Madrone Capital, and Kaszek Ventures.

Marta Machado, General Manager, Farmalisto

Marta Machado is the General Manager of Farmalisto, a healthtech providers supplier seeking to design packages to regulate and stop ailments by a customized supply by AI and Big Data.

Farmalisto was based on the precept of serving to sufferers discover their medicines and pharma merchandise from their properties at the most effective value and with all of the fee strategies obtainable.

Today it has developed into the healthtech chief for delivering well being merchandise in Latin America.

The firm is situated in Colombia and México and has expanded its providers to Peru, Ecuador, and Chile

Farmalisto has additionally raised greater than USD $18 million from international buyers reminiscent of HBM Healthcare Investments and Morgan Rio.

Javier Andres Cardona Mora, co-founder and CEO, 1DOC3

Javier Andres Cardona Mora is the co-founder and CEO of 1DOC3, the telemedicine supplier seeking to shut the loop so sufferers can get care shortly with out having to go away their properties.

1Doc3 reaches clients straight by establishing company partnerships the place the businesses themselves pay for his or her staff’ medical care by the startup’s platform.

The firm, which is predicated in Colombia and was based in 2013 and was a finalist in TechCrunch’s Latin American Battlefield in 2018, skilled large progress in 2020, going from 2,500 to 35,000 consultations per thirty days from February to December 2020.

1Doc3 has raised greater than USD $5 million from buyers reminiscent of Swanhill Capital, Simma Capital, TheVentureMetropolis, EWA capital (beforehand Mountain Nazca Colombia), and Startup Health.

Luis Felipe Rodríguez Besa, CEO & Partner, Cero (YC S21)

Luis Felipe Rodríguez Besa is the CEO & Partner of Cero (YC S21), a conversational AI firm that helps companies supply a superior buyer expertise on their clients’​ favourite apps.

In 2013 he based Deenty/Sonrisas Colectivas the place he raised $1M in enterprise capital and grew to be {the marketplace} for dental therapies in Chile being named one among Chile’s 100 younger leaders of the yr for his work

Shortly after, he based Excedent, an answer for eligibility and fee by API’s for medical providers. Connecting over 700 healthcare suppliers with the highest 3 medical insurance corporations in Chile.

Dolmarie Mendez, CEO and co-founder, Abartys Health

Dolmarie Mendez is the CEO and co-founder of Abartys Health, a Puerto Rican firm centered on fixing the worldwide healthcare disaster by utilizing a centralized information hub that enables medical document portability, common affected person identification, and one-click administrative options for medical doctors.

Abartys Health supplies easy, good and safe healthcare information administration options for all times sciences corporations, medical doctors, ealth plans and sufferers.

With help in Latin America and the United States, the corporate has processed and made obtainable over 15 million medical data, and counts over 12,000 energetic suppliers together with medical doctors, hospitals, labs, and different suppliers which might be utilizing the system every day to maintain their credentials and paperwork up-to-date.o

Mariano García-Valiño, founder and CEO, Axenya

Mariano García-Valiño is the founder and CEO of Axenya, a digital well being platform firm that empowers Latin-American physicians and sufferers to plug into the way forward for medication.

The firm supplies state-of-the-art software program and {hardware} that increase the physicians’ toolboxes, improve the effectivity of healthcare supply and make medication extra customized and exact.

The objective of Axenya is to allow higher care, drive measurable outcomes and enrich the doctor-patient relationship in modern, profound and significant methods.

From Argentina and presently residing in Uruguay, Mariano has led quite a few M&A offers, licensed some 4 dozen modern molecules, raised over half a billion {dollars} in capital and led one of many largest healthcare IPOs in Latin America’s historical past.

He has over 25 years of expertise in biotech, med-tech and digital well being within the US, European and Latin American markets.

Julián Ríos Cantú, co-founder and CEO, Eva

Julián Ríos Cantú is the 19-year-old co-founder and CEO of Eva, a Mexican firm that creates platforms that make radiology-based prognosis extra exact to considerably enhance the productiveness of radiologists.

Eva goals to grow to be the world’s principal supplier of digital medical options.

In 2018 Eva was named one of many 30 most promising companies by Forbes Magazine and, in 2019, INC Magazine named Eva as one of many 50 corporations altering the world. In 2021 Eva was awarded two Cannes Lions Awards.

Eva has raised greater than USD $12 million in enterprise capital from Y Combinator, KaszeK Ventures, Khosla VC, Hummingbird VC, and from notable angel buyers reminiscent of Ashton Kutcher, Tony Robbins, Jessica Livingston, and Paul Buchheit.

Javier Leyton Ensignia, co-founder, HealthChain

Javier Leyton Ensignia is the founding father of HealthChain, the chilean decentralized blockchain community for well being, which creates an ecosystem for quicker, safer, and simpler entry to medical information.

“One key challenge that healthcare sistems are facing is data fragmentation on pacients health information through different entities and organizations in the health ecosystem. Considering the large quantity of information generated on COVID, and thinking on improving the patients attention and care, Healthchain has developed a network that uses IB; Blockchain and is based on IBM Cloud” experessed Javier Leyton on Cointelegraph

HealthChain join well being suppliers, insurance coverage corporations and patrons with sufferers information, permitting the executive and medical change from a safe entry level.

Based in Santiago, Chile, HealthChain works as an API to construct options within the business specializing in accelerating funds and reimbursements processes, common info security, and digital prescriptions.

Javier Okhuysen, co-founder and chairman, Salauno

Javier Okhuysen is the co-founder and Chairman of Salauno, an ophthalmology system that works with modern medical and engineering processes to assist cut back the backlog of eye care providers.

With the help of World Bank (IFC) and Adobe Capital, Saluno builds cost-effective options in partnerships with governments, NGOs and personal establishments to alleviate eye care entry issues.

In January 2013, Salauno grew to become the best cataract hospital in Mexico exhibiting ranges of high quality and world-class efficiencies with ISO-9001 and Ministry of Health certifications.

In May 2014, they received the National Entrepreneur Award and in 2012 “Entrepreneur of the Year”​ of CNN/Expansion. Right now, they’ve expanded their well being providing to extra integral providers all through greater than 20 ophthalmology clinics and over 70 physicians and authorized specialists.

Disclosure: This article mentions a consumer of an Espacio portfolio firm.