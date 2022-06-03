The 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC gets a roomier interior and a hybrid powertrain with more power.

The second-generation Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class SUV debuted this week displaying off a well-known profile, high-tech options and new ranges of effectivity. Mercedes first confirmed the mannequin as the bottom GLC 300 although many extra variations of the two-row mannequin are anticipated to be proven quickly.

The 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 options compact compact luxurious SUV proportions, a mild-hybrid four-cylinder engine, extra formidable off-road chops, and the power to stream music.

The new GLC 300 is 2.4 inches longer and 0.16 inches decrease than its predecessor. The monitor widths have been elevated on the entrance and rear. Overall width is identical, however consumers get a further 2.5 cubic ft of cargo area over the earlier technology and an influence tailgate.

Mercedes designers have revised the GLC’s physique for the brand new mannequin 12 months. It comes with a redesigned entrance finish with headlights that now join on to an AMG-Line Mercedes-starred grille with matte grey louvers. From the facet, the GLC 300 solely will get a couple of character strains, the higher of which meets new taillights that stretch throughout the rear. Wheel selections begin at 18 inches and max out at 20 inches, with a number of choices in shade and texture.

1 of 9



The 2023 GLC 300 makes use of its 2.0-liter four-cylinder energy plant to ship 258 horsepower (hp) and 295 pound-feet (lb-ft) of torque (up from 255 hp and 273 lb-ft within the earlier technology). The EQ Boost mild-hybrid system makes use of the battery and built-in starter/generator to ship quick bursts of 23-hp and 148 lb-ft of torque to boost the passing and off-the-line expertise.

A nine-speed computerized transmission continues as customary whereas rear- or all-wheel drive layouts are provided. No matter the drivetrain, the GLC 300 can get from zero to 60 miles per hour (mph) in 6.2 seconds, on its strategy to a restricted high velocity of 130 mph.

Once the pavement ends, the Mercedes-Benz GLC can use hill descent management (referred to as Downhill Speed Reduction by the automaker) to manage movement. Paired with a number of cameras providing a 360 view and a brand new “transparent hood” function, the system exhibits a digital view beneath the automobile, together with the wheel placement and place so drivers can keep away from obstacles.

The 12.3-inch all-digital instrument cluster exhibits inclination, gradient, topographical altitude, geo-coordinates and a compass, in addition to street and engine velocity. The 11.9-inch infotainment contact display exhibits the present place of the SUV within the terrain in addition to the steering angle of the entrance wheels.

1 of 5



Inside, the brand new GLC 300 comes with aircraft-inspired vents and dashboard construction that homes the 2 shows and connects to the armrest. There’s just one bodily button for driver’s to push, the engine begin/cease button on the dashboard. Everything else is managed by means of the display or with the steering wheel.

The door panels are less complicated than earlier than with seat controls sitting above a steel armrest with window switches. As with the earlier mannequin, ambient gentle strips are positioned all through the cabin. The GLC additionally has a brand new contoured, sweeping seat design with perforated leather-based and some new open pore wooden trims are provided.

Quite a few expertise upgrades are designed to extend the automobile’s attraction. This features a smarter adaptive cruise that may react to stopped automobiles on the street at speeds of as much as 60 mph (it was 30 mph).

Mercedes says it has made the usual parking system simpler to make use of and added a brand new one. The Parking Package provides the 360-degree digital camera and Active Parking Assist with Parktronic. That system helps the motive force see what’s round them when parking. Alternatively, Mercedes expertise can take the wheel and park itself.

Digital Light headlights can goal gentle distribution. The driver is ready to see what’s in entrance of them with the excessive beams, whereas the lights themselves can dim small parts in order to not blind drivers within the different lanes. It may also spotlight pedestrians standing close to the street to additional protected travels.

The 2023 GLC will compete with the BMW X3 ($43,700), Audi Q5 ($43,300) and the Lexus RX ($45,920 for the 2022 mannequin 12 months). Mercedes did not announce the worth but, however it’s anticipated to stay near its rivals. Only the Lexus nonetheless provided a V6, however the 2023 mannequin may also ditch it in lieu of a extra environment friendly four-cylinder.

The 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC goes on sale within the U.S. within the first half of subsequent 12 months.