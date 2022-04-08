The 48-year-old skateboarder eyeing the Olympics

Andy Macdonald (left) and Tony Hawk

He’s an X Games file holder, good mates with Tony Hawk and has skated by the White House, but except you have been a skateboarding superfan on the flip of the century, Andy Macdonald may not be in your radar.

But ought to issues go to plan, he could possibly be in Team GB colors on the Paris Olympics in 2024 – the yr he’ll flip 50.

“It would be an honour and a very neat way to finish my career of 30 years as a professional skateboarder to be in the Olympics,” he advised BBC Sport.

The Olympics wasn’t “in the equation” when ‘Andy Mac’ began out within the sport. Instead, the X Games have been – and to many nonetheless are – the top, and to at the present time Macdonald holds the file for essentially the most X Games medals in vert skateboarding external-link , amongst his 23 medals throughout all disciplines.

A handful of these medals are from the doubles occasions, partnered with Hawk – one of the crucial influential skate boarders in historical past.

But with the game making its debut at Tokyo 2020, the Olympics has introduced one thing new to skateboarding, and that is one thing Macdonald desires to embrace.

“I didn’t become a professional skateboarder because I thought one day I could skate in the Olympics,” he stated. “Skateboarding has come such a long way globally.

“When you are out enjoying cat and mouse with safety guards, now you may inform them ‘I’m coaching for the Olympics, you may’t kick me out of this spot’.

“It’s pretty neat to see this counter-culture sport, this lifestyle, come into its own and people understand that this is a legitimate sport and you can make a living riding a skateboard.”

That’s one thing Macdonald has finished himself, a nine-time world champion with quite a few TV and online game appearances and an autobiography.

His squeaky clear picture – he actively promotes an alcohol- and drug-free way of life – makes him a perfect ambassador for the game, even three a long time on from the beginning of his profession.

Macdonald turned professional in 1994, lengthy earlier than the vast majority of at present’s rivals have been born. In Tokyo, GB skate boarders Sky Brown and Bombette Martin have been 13 and 15 respectively, but they could possibly be his team-mates in two summers’ time.

“It would be a cool thing to show the world that skateboarding knows no bounds,” stated the daddy of three. “You could be anyone from wherever.

“For me, it is simply the expertise of being there. It’s not like I’m going to go for the gold – there are such a lot of youngsters which might be going to be miles forward of me.”

‘There’s such a expertise pool within the UK’

Andy Macdonald has 23 X Games medals, together with eight golds

Born in Massachusetts but now living in San Diego, Macdonald qualifies to compete for Great Britain through his Luton-born father.

His first taste of the British skateboarding scene comes this weekend, when he will compete in the park event at the National Championships in Hemel Hempstead.

“I’m excited to skate with everyone and have some enjoyable,” he stated.

“Bombette, Sky… there’s such a expertise pool. We want to supply the amenities in order that we will foster that expertise and get youngsters on skateboards.”

He added: “Numerous what I’ve finished by my complete profession is assist construct the skate scene all around the world.

“It’s just a blessing to be able to give back to skateboarding and to show skateboarding to the world.

“If I can do this right here within the UK, superior.”