The 5 best places to be — architecturally speaking — at SoFi Stadium

If a stadium opens with out crowds in the midst of a pandemic, does it make a sound?

Consider the curious case of SoFi Stadium. Inglewood’s $5 billion soccer stadium hosted its first sport in September of 2020 — Rams vs. Cowboys; Rams gained — with none followers within the stands as a result of ravages of COVID-19. Times sports activities columnist Bill Plaschke was at that first sport and described the event as “strange and somber.”

With the arrival of vaccines, SoFi Stadium started allowing fans into the stadium final spring. But Super Bowl LVI subsequent month, with an anticipated international viewership of greater than 145 million, will in lots of regards mark the venue’s true debut.

And what a debut it will likely be. The 3.1-million-square-foot stadium has loads of superlatives connected to it. It’s the most important stadium within the NFL. It’s the league’s first indoor-outdoor stadium. And the stands’ steep vertical pitch permits followers to get startlingly near the motion. Hell, should you bathe in cash and may afford one of the field cabanas, you might very nicely have a defensive lineman land in your beer.

A view of SoFi Stadium from one of many area cabanas — the closest anybody can get to the sector at any NFL stadium. (Vantage Point Global Inc. / SoFi Stadium)

The stadium’s design is exclusive. Tucked into the Earth in order to not intrude with the flight path of plane at close by LAX, its scale, on method, feels extra intimate than a venue that seats 70,000. Moreover, its curling roof — which protects not solely the sector however an adjoining plaza and the 6,000-seat YouTube Theater — is fritted and permits mild to penetrate even because it affords safety from the solar.

Gone are dreary passageways of the stadiums of yore lined with concessions. Here, open concourses enable spectators to select up a scorching canine whereas they keep watch over the sport. Everywhere, gardens embrace and encompass the general public areas. Adjacent to the location is the enticing Lake Park.

SoFi comes courtesy of a workforce of greater than eight dozen architects and designers led by Lance Evans of HKS, a world architectural agency with workplaces in Los Angeles. The stadium’s panorama design was led by Mia Lehrer, of the L.A.-based Studio-MLA.

Tucked into the design are all types of nice spots for catching the views or just hanging out. Here are 5 of one of the best: