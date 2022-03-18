The Age scoops up 12 gongs at Melbourne Press Club’s Quill Awards

National science reporter Liam Mannix took the gong for Excellence in Science, Medical and Health Reporting for his sequence “COVID-19: evidence-based reporting”. In a aggressive subject of high-quality nominations and in a “saturated media environment”, the judges stated Mannix’s experiences stood out for “their meticulously researched and crafted reporting and analysis on the most important story of the decade”. Business reporter Sarah Danckert took out the enterprise information or characteristic class for her “forensic, rollicking investigation uncovering a giant casino operating from the heart of Melbourne but in the fringes of the digital world”. Liam Mannix holding his award on the 2022 Quills in Melbourne. Credit:Mat Lynn The judges stated “Secrets at Stake.com: The Australian origins of the world’s biggest crypto casino” was an instance of enterprise journalism that was “entirely accessible and fresh” with its highly effective presentation.

James Button’s sequence “Cancel Culture” gained him the award for characteristic writing, with the judges remarking: “This is a zeitgeist topic, but it needed nuance, courage and great reporting skills to navigate the terrain of political correctness and identity politics and to emerge with such a powerful contribution to the national discussion.” Good Weekend’s Konrad Marshall took out the award for the perfect sports activities characteristic for “All the right moves”, whereas The Age’s well being reporter Melissa Cunningham obtained the written information report gong for her scoop “I feel like a criminal: Traveller says he told authorities about nebuliser”. The Age was honoured with the Excellence in Indigenous Affairs Reporting award for “Yoorrook: A time for truth”, which the judges stated was “an important and far-reaching journalism project timed to coincide with Victoria’s historic truth telling commission”. Konrad Marshall’s piece on Patty Mills gained the award for greatest sport profile. Credit:Paul Harris “These sorts of projects have been missing for far too long in Australia’s media landscape,” the judges stated. “The Age’s commitment to seek to try to remedy this absence, while just a first step, was clear in the effort taken across this series.”

The Sunday Age’s Tom Cowie and Rachael Dexter took out the gong for protection of ladies in sport with “How one woman’s story shook the sport of powerlifting”, which shone a lightweight on the entrenched bullying and sexist behaviour on the high of the game. Photographer Justin McManus was awarded the perfect characteristic {photograph} prize for “Time for truth”, whereas Richard Giliberto gained the award for greatest art work together with his piece “Under the canopy”. Rachael Dexter and Tom Cowie on the 2022 Quill Awards. Credit:Matt Lynn Cartoonist Jim Pavlidis snagged the award for greatest cartoon, with “Net Zero, Zero Net”. The judges stated his work was clear and daring, his textual content sparse and pithy and his topic “as topical as you can get”. Jim Pavlidis took house the award for greatest cartoon with “Net Zero, Zero Net”. Credit:Jim Pavlidis

Chief sports activities columnist Greg Baum was a finalist for The Harry Gordon Australian Sports Journalist of the Year award behind winner Michael Warner from the Herald Sun. Warner was additionally awarded The Gold Quill. Loading The Age workforce was additionally extremely recommended in a number of classes; amongst them, Mannix for the Keith Dunstan Quill for Commentary, Cunningham and Sumeyya Ilanbey for Reporting on Multicultural Affairs, Paul Sakkal and Scott Spits for the sports activities information award and Good Weekend’s Marshall for the enterprise characteristic award. Chris Vedelago was extremely recommended for the Excellence in Science, Medical and Health Reporting class, whereas Good Weekend’s Melissa Fyfe was extremely recommended for characteristic writing and Matt Davidson was for the cartoon class.