The alternative Platinum Jubilee jukebox: 10 anti-royal songs

The U.Okay. has damaged out the bunting, discovered an previous “I ❤ Lady Di” teatowel, and purchased some low cost plastic flags to rejoice Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee. But what ought to be the soundtrack to this superb event — and assist drown out the boos anytime Boris Johnson makes an look?

Listeners of BBC Radio 2 voted Neil Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline” as their choice of song to mark the jubilee. As pretty as that tune is for a raucous singalong, a) it’s the Platinum Jubilee, not the Diamond Jubilee (that was in 2012), and b) Neil Diamond is from New York not precise York.

The queen herself likes the sort of music you’d count on a 96-year-old to love: thrash metallic, reggaeton and glitch techno. No, wait, in response to a 2016 documentary she likes Vera Lynn, marching bands and, in a nod to modernity, Gary Barlow.

Not everybody likes the queen and her household, nevertheless, and there’s a wealthy custom of anti-monarchy songs. Here are 10 of them to your listening pleasure or disgust, relying in your views on the royals.

The Okay**ts — “Prince Andrew Is A Sweaty Nonce” (2022)

At the time of writing, this reimagining of the youngsters’s nursery rhyme The Grand Old Duke of York to make enjoyable of scandal-plagued Prince Andrew (with a Britishism for youngster molester within the title) is competing with Ed Sheeran to be the No. 1 tune within the charts. Whatever your views on the queen’s pizza-eating center son and his hyperlinks to a convicted intercourse offender, the late Jeffrey Epstein, that is bloody terrible. It’s additionally the one tune we’re not linking to as a result of, er, attorneys.

The Sex Pistols — “God Save The Queen” (1977)

The greatest ever punk tune? Maybe not. The greatest ever piece of musical advertising? Unquestionably. Released to coincide with the queen’s Silver Jubilee, Johnny Rotten’s sneering about “the fascist regime” has misplaced none of its energy. Legend has it that the charts had been rigged by “The Man” to stop it from attending to No. 1 within the charts, with Rod Stewart’s “I Don’t Want To Talk About It” formally being the most important promoting single of that week.

The Smiths — “The Queen Is Dead” (1986)

Morrissey’s shift to the political proper is so nice that’s he most likely sporting a Union Jack go well with whereas out campaigning for no matter UKIP are referred to as now. But again on the top of his powers, the Smiths frontman penned this about her majesty — “her very lowness” — with “her head in a sling.” In one other Smiths basic, “Nowhere Fast,” Morrissey sang “I’d like to drop my trousers to the queen/Every sensible child will know what this means.” Quite.

Manic Street Preachers — “Repeat” (UK) (1992)

This one is NSFW, with the Welsh punk band taking intention at “dumb flag scum.” Off to the Tower of London with them!

Billy Bragg — “Take Down The Union Jack” (2003)

This flag-festooned weekend have to be robust for Bragg, who put down the entire nation, not simply the queen, on this tune: “Britain isn’t cool, you know, it’s really not that great … It’s just an economic union that’s past its sell-by date.”

Blur — “This Is A Low” (1994)

Blur’s Parklife album was a love letter to a misplaced Britain and a rebel in opposition to the Americanization of the U.Okay. (and sure, I did simply spell “ Americanization” with a z) however the nostalgia doesn’t prolong so far as the monarch. “The queen, she’s gone round the bend/Jumped off Land’s End.”

The Stone Roses — “Elizabeth My Dear” (1989)

The gentlest (and shortest) tune on this record, the Roses took the melody of the English conventional ballad “Scarborough Fair” and married it to anti-royal lyrics. “It’s curtains for you, Elizabeth my dear.”

Slowthai — “Nothing Great About Britain” (2019)

The nation was up in arms at these naughty Sex Pistols many years in the past. By 2019, Slowthai aimed a really naughty phrase certainly on the queen — and made, er, romantic overtures in direction of the Duchess of Cambridge — and nobody appeared to thoughts very a lot.

The Housemartins — “Flag Day” (1985)

Trying to have an effect on change is “a waste of time if you know what they mean/Try shaking a box in front of the queen/’Cause her purse is fat and bursting at the seams.” It certain is — the queen’s stamp assortment alone is price a reported £100 million.

Bow Wow Wow — “Louis Quatorze” (1982)

Widening the web a bit with this one, with its lyrics about intercourse with a “young and dangerous” Louis IV regardless of being simply 14.