The Archies: Shooting of Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda’s debut film begins

Image Source : INSTA/REEMAKAGTI The Archies: Shooting of Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda’s debut movie begins

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar has began filming her movie ‘The Archies’, which is able to mark the Bollywood debut of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, megastar Amitabh Bachchan‘s grandson Agastya Nanda, and Boney Kapoor and late Sridevi‘s daughter Khushi Kapoor. On Monday, Reema Kagti, who’s co-producing the movie with Zoya, took to Instagram and shared the replace. “The Archies” is produced by Akhtar and her longtime collaborator Reema Kagti beneath their manufacturing home Tiger Baby.

Kagti took to Instagram and posted an image of a clapboard. “Archie’s shoot starts, Tiger Baby’s first solo production #partnerincrime @zoieakhtar @Netflix,” she wrote.

Farhan Akhtar re-shared the put up on his Instagram story and despatched finest needs to the crew.

Though the solid has not formally been introduced, experiences declare that Suhana can be seen enjoying Veronica Lodge, whereas Khushi and Agastya will characteristic as Betty Cooper and Archie Andrews, respectively. A couple of weeks in the past, Suhana, Khushi, and Agastya have been noticed on the movie’s set whereas they have been giving their look take a look at for the mission.

Set within the Nineteen Sixties, the upcoming movie can be a live-action musical set and introduce Riverdale to a brand new technology in India. Talking in regards to the movie, Zoya had stated, “I am super excited to have the chance to bring The Archies to life. It was a large part of my childhood and teenage years.

The characters are iconic and globally loved, which is also why I am a little nervous. I have to make sure the film stokes the nostalgia of a generation that grew up on the comic and yet resonates with the young adults today.”