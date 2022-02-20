The — at times complicated — 2022 Beijing Winter Games come to a close

toggle caption Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

BEIJING — An Olympic Games beset by COVID-19 issues, politics, and later tarnished by (one other) Russian doping scandal is now over.

After 16 days and 109 occasions, the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics formally ended Sunday with the normal closing ceremony.

A small, however enthusiastic, group of spectators sat within the stands at Beijing’s Bird’s Nest stadium in the course of the bitterly chilly evening within the host metropolis. Some did the wave and cheerfully waved the Chinese flag whereas ready for the evening’s festivities to start out.

Chinese President Xi Jinping sat subsequent to International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach within the stands, watching the ceremony unfold.

toggle caption Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

The athletes paraded one final time

The performances have been restricted, echoing the muted opening ceremony held earlier this month. Organizers emphasised snow and ice as the primary theme. The heart stage of the Birds Nest was composed of 11,600 sq. meters of an LED display screen which aimed to mimic “a crystal clear ice surface” all through the ceremony.

Triumphant athletes, showing no much less excited than they did in the course of the opening ceremony, proudly waved their nation’s flags in the course of the parade of athletes.

American bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor was elected the U.S. flag bearer for the closing ceremony — the primary athlete chosen because the U.S. flag bearer for both the Winter Olympics‘ opening and shutting ceremonies since 1948.

toggle caption Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

She misplaced out on the prospect to hold her nation’s flag in the course of the opening ceremony after testing constructive for COVID-19 and needing to isolate.

During the Games, Meyers Taylor received the silver medal within the first-ever monobob occasion and a bronze medal within the two-woman bobsled.

Some parading athletes have been heading dwelling with prized {hardware} round their necks and proudly showcased these hard-won medals to the passing cameras.

Team U.S.A. completed with 25 medals

The U.S. completed the Beijing Olympics with 25 medals (8 gold, 10 silver and seven bronze). That places the U.S. tied for fourth place (when it comes to the variety of gold) and third place (in complete medal depend). Norway topped the chief board for each classes, with 37 complete medals complete – together with 16 gold. Host nation China completed with 15 complete medals, together with 9 gold.

toggle caption Maja Hitij/Getty Images

Maja Hitij/Getty Images

During the closing ceremony, organizers held the final medal ceremony for the ladies’s cross nation 30KM mass begin. U.S. skier Jessie Diggins received silver after a tricky push to the end line. Norway’s Therese Johaug received gold and Finland’s Kerttu Niskanen received bronze.

Diggins’ disclosed after her competitors that she suffered from meals poisoning not 30 hours earlier than her race. After she completed, she collapsed and was down for a number of minutes. But her exhaustion from earlier within the day disappeared as Diggins jumped up and down on the rostrum as she acquired her medal.

As a part of Sunday’s ceremony, IOC chief Bach transferred the Olympic flag to the mayors of the Italian cities of Milan and Cortino, the hosts of the 2026 Winter Games.

toggle caption Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

toggle caption Manan Vatsyayana/AFP by way of Getty Images

toggle caption Anthony Wallace/AFP by way of Getty Images

toggle caption Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

toggle caption Anne-Christine Poujoulat/AFP by way of Getty Images

toggle caption David Ramos/Getty Images

toggle caption David Ramos/Getty Images

toggle caption Anthony Wallace/AFP by way of Getty Images

toggle caption Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

toggle caption Maja Hitij/Getty Images

toggle caption Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

toggle caption Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

toggle caption Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

toggle caption Maja Hitij/Getty Images

toggle caption Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Brian Mann contributed to this report.