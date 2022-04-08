The Aussie lawyer turned playwright making a West End debut – with a megastar lead

Hot on the heels of Prima Facie’s West End debut is a play about one other authorized topic, the late US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Also a one-woman play, RBG: Of Many, One, will premiere on the Sydney Theatre Company (STC) in October, marking Miller’s debut for the corporate. While it’s too early to substantiate something, there are additionally sturdy hopes RBG will tour nationally and past. Meanwhile, two of Miller’s different performs, Dust and Caress/Ache, are being learn with a view to being made into movies.

As it was, her dramatic critique landed at simply the fitting second, within the wake of a worldwide turbocharging of the #MeToo motion. Prima Facie had a triumphant run in 2019 at Sydney’s Griffin Theatre and carried all earlier than it on the 2020 Australian Writers’ Guild awards, the place it gained the three high prizes. Ahead of its London premiere, theatres each on and off-Broadway in addition to in Europe and Scandinavia have expressed curiosity in taking the present.

“I do believe in the concept of innocent until proved guilty, but at the same time I don’t think the adversarial criminal system is a forum fit for purpose when it comes to sexual assault.”

“I thought that as a former criminal defence lawyer, I would be criticised for questioning some of the principles of the justice system,” says the 58-year-old, who swapped the legislation for full-time playwriting in 2010. “I do believe in the concept of innocent until proved guilty, but at the same time I don’t think the adversarial criminal system is a forum fit for purpose when it comes to sexual assault. Cross-examination is intended to undermine the memory [of the victim] and to capitalise on the stereotypes that exist around rape culture and myths.”

Miller’s story of a barrister adept at defending males accused of sexual assault who finds herself a sufferer of the identical crime has resonated in British authorized circles even earlier than it opens. At the center of her drama is a problem: how can the court docket system higher serve victims of sexual assault, so typically the losers in courtroom battles of “he said/she said”, vexed by the thorny query of consent. She knew she was prodding the sleeping lion of judicial course of when she wrote it.

When I name Miller to arrange our interview, she’s simply again from a go to to London’s central felony court docket, together with the play’s director, Justin Martin, the place she was as a consequence of discuss to a QC about script modifications that may be wanted for a British viewers. Or so she thought. “We rock up at the Old Bailey,” says Miller, “to find ourselves at a formal lunch with silver service and a room full of silks and judges. I’m wearing my jeans, Justin’s in a beanie, but they are so nice to us and so interested in the play, and they’ve all bought their tickets.”

It is mid-March in England, spring is within the air and Australian lawyer turned author Suzie Miller has arrived in London to start rehearsals for her much-garlanded play, Prima Facie, as a consequence of open on the 800-seat Harold Pinter theatre for previews subsequent week, forward of an April 27 premiere. Posters depicting the face of Killing Eve’s Jodie Comer, making her stage debut on this one-woman present, are already stamped “Sold Out”.

Suzie Miller grew up in Melbourne’s inner-city St Kilda with a youthful brother and sister; her father Robert was an engineer, her mom Elaine on residence duties. “They came from humble backgrounds, one grandfather was a plumber, the other a forklift driver,” she explains. “My parents worked really hard to get ahead, scrimped and saved; I had so many jobs all through school and bought all my own clothes.”

I meet Miller on the studios in Southwark, simply south of the Thames, the place Prima Facie is in its second week of rehearsals. There’s loads occurring – the stage supervisor is caught at residence with COVID, the corporate is fearful about an infection spreading – however Miller, wrapped in a shaggy jacket of pink fake fur, her blonde hair worn lengthy, is relaxed, disarmingly heat and completely targeted. As the dialog rolls on, I’m struck by her ambition and calm sense of her personal price.

“She has been so uncelebrated in Australia till now,” says one among her inside coterie of besties, the actor Heather Mitchell, who will play Ginsburg within the STC manufacturing. “Yet she keeps going, always has ideas brimming.” Another pal, fellow playwright Hilary Bell, attributes Miller’s present run of success partially to her temperament. “She never seems intimidated or daunted by obstacles, and doesn’t take no for an answer.”

Suzie Miller has written 40 performs in her 22-year writing profession, various which have been staged internationally. But 2022, everybody agrees, is shaping up as her breakthrough yr.

The household returned to Melbourne for Miller’s high-school years, when her mom threw herself into native politics, turning into a councillor and, later, the primary feminine mayor of St Kilda. “I was tremendously proud of her,” she says. “It was like a movie, really – she used to say, if her father Jack could see her hosting the Anzac Day Memorial at the St Kilda RSL he would never have believed it. She did it all on her wit, her smarts and her way with people.”

The only kids who accepted her were three Indigenous girls. “When school was out at 2pm, I took to going to Yirrkala Mission with them, and a whole world opened up. Laughing kids jumping in the water, green frogs, bushlands, Aboriginal stories and a whole language I’d never heard before. The deal was I could play with them if I did everyone’s maths homework, but eventually they were real friendships.”

At college, she was bullied remorselessly. “Money was tight, so my mother with her well-known frugality made me wear my gingham Catholic school dress. I’m sure I would have been a freak there anyway as I didn’t have the street smarts the others had, but the dress was a disaster.“

Miller was 9 when the household moved to the small mining city of Nhulunbuy within the Northern Territory, the place they lived in moveable housing and her father labored on the aluminium mine.

Miller’s mom, in the meantime, was the sunshine of her life. “She was the parent singing in the kitchen when you walked in from school. She was really smart and greatly regretted having had to leave school under pressure from her family to work. My father was not able to express emotions well, but the thing we had in common was mathematics; we loved working out maths problems together.”

Her cousin Jenny Cooney lived in the identical road; their moms have been sisters. “We were very close,” Cooney tells me through the telephone from LA, the place she works as a movie producer. “Suzie is the over-achiever in our family, always having 10 ideas before breakfast.”

Upon qualifying, Miller was recruited by top-tier legislation agency Freehills (now Herbert Smith Freehills) however left after 18 months to work for the Aboriginal Legal Service in inside Sydney’s Redfern. “I was not cut out for corporate law and was restless and bored.”

Tessa, the protagonist in Prima Facie, comes from a working-class background and has needed to compete with privileged college students and colleagues to get the place she is. “Jodie [Comer] is also from a working-class family in [north-west England’s] Liverpool,” says Miller, “and understands how inherent it is to the story.”

After a spot yr in London, she elected to do her legislation diploma on the University of NSW. “I could be anonymous there; in Melbourne if people knew where I grew up and went to school, it would hold me back. People talk about Australia being classless; it absolutely is not.”

Instead, she studied science at Monash University, majoring in immunology and microbiology. She rejected the supply of a PhD – “At that stage, I realised lab life was not for me; the other people, mostly male, were very quiet, always peering into microscopes” – and opted as a substitute for legislation college. “I was quite opinionated and longed for rigorous discussion.”

Miller talks as she writes, fluently and expressively, barely pausing for breath. At Presentation College Windsor, the previous Melbourne Catholic ladies’ college, speaking was her particular expertise, together with science and artwork. “The careers adviser suggested hairdressing would combine these three attributes.”

Miller primarily based the character of the mom in Prima Facie on Elaine, who died in 2019, of ovarian most cancers, whereas the play was in rehearsal. “I miss her dreadfully. She showed up for all my plays and loved everything I wrote.”

It was right here that she handled the fixed stream of sexual assault instances that will finally present materials for her performs. “Sometimes the assault had happened way in the past,” she says, “but the aftermath was the same: incredible self-blame, shame, embarrassment. They would take drugs to block it out; it affected their sexuality and sense of power in the world. I would go home massively traumatised.”

“These were really hard cases,” she explains, “too complicated for Legal Aid; they were homeless, on drugs, lots of young women working in the sex industry, boys too, working on the Wall [Sydney’s infamous gay prostitution strip], very broken young people. It was like working in the accident and emergency department of the law; we were in multiple courts every day, running hearings, dealing with serious situations and awful stories.”

Miller with and her husband Robert Beech-Jones, a NSW Supreme Court choose: “He understood how hard it was to be in the law and not have connections.” Credit:Courtesy of Suzie Miller

When she recovered, she married Beech-Jones, resumed her grasp’s, and labored as a youngsters’s lawyer at Sydney’s Marrickville Legal Centre. She was on maternity go away with their first youngster, Gabriel, when she was supplied a job share, working half the week at Shopfront Youth Legal Centre, a useful resource for younger folks funded by her former employers, Freehills, and primarily based in Kings Cross, Sydney’s red-light district, the place she defended shoppers and sought compensation for victims.

In 1995, now aged in her early 30s, Miller was working whereas finding out at UNSW for a grasp’s in theatre and movie on the facet – “then a secret love of mine” – when she contracted viral encephalitis. “I lost the feeling down one side, had strange neurological effects and was so sick I couldn’t work for a year,” she says. It was “the most vulnerable” time in her life. “I’d been working since I was 12, and suddenly I could do nothing. I was terrified; I think my life fell apart, actually.”

“He was a baby barrister, offered as the only one prepared to act for no fee for an Aboriginal client of mine. I thought, ‘Oh, the guy with the posh name’, but there was nothing posh about him; his grandfather had been a Welsh coalminer, his parents had immigrated young, and he’d grown up one of four boys in western Tasmania. He understood hardship, he understood how hard it was to be in the law and not have connections, not come from the ‘right families’.”

She moved from there to the Public Interest Advocacy Centre, a not-for-profit selling social justice by modifications in legislation, the place she met her future husband, Robert Beech-Jones, now a NSW Supreme Court choose.

What she noticed made her anxious about her personal children, Gabriel and Sasha. “All the files I read and children I represented meant I was never comfortable letting them do sleepovers,” she says. “I had too much information about what can happen in an instant in a seemingly harmless sleepover. So they never did.”

She remembers the interval clearly. “I remember Robert coming to pick me up one day, and I was dealing with someone in the middle of a psychotic breakdown, with another who was bleeding, and yet another having had an overdose but not yet high enough to call an ambulance. I remember telling Robert to ask the young man who had taken the drugs to tell him his name every two minutes and if he didn’t, to call me urgently. I remember the shock on Robert’s face at all that was happening and I realised, ‘My law life is not normal.’ I was becoming so accustomed to emergencies and serious life-and-death situations that I didn’t know any different.”

Miller was utilizing the non-working half of her week to check playwriting on the National Institute of Dramatic Art (NIDA). She drew on her work at Shopfront to put in writing her first play, Cross Sections, an outline of the lives of individuals caught up in a messy 24-hour interval of violence and low-cost intercourse. The play had a sell-out run at The Old Fitz Theatre in Woolloomooloo earlier than shifting to the Sydney Opera House.

“I used to tell stories at the dinner table about my court cases and people would be horrified, but if you contextualise them in a play, then people are moved to understand.”

“Afterwards people would come up to me and say, ‘Now when I walk through the Cross, I don’t see prostitutes and drug addicts, I see someone who could be my cousin or the child of a friend.’ I used to tell stories at the dinner table about my court cases and people would be horrified, but if you contextualise them in a play, then people are moved to understand.”

Miller continued to mix playwriting together with her authorized work till she was requested in 2009 to grow to be a Justice of the Peace. At the identical time, she was supplied a one-year residency on the National Theatre in London. “I knew I couldn’t do both, so I decided to give up law,” she says. “I didn’t agonise over it. What I loved about the law was the thrill of standing up in the courtroom. The bench felt like an especially lonely place to me; I like being around people, I like variety and difference.”

Sheridan Harbridge in Prima Facie, which debuted in 2019 at Sydney’s Griffin Theatre. Credit:Brett Boardman

Gabriel and Sasha have been 10 and seven on the time. She remembers telling her husband:“‘I want to do this residency, and it means living in London.’ He was a QC by then, and he didn’t want to do it, he said we couldn’t afford it. I reminded him that before we got married we had a deal that at some point I could choose where we lived, other than Sydney. I said, ‘I want to know that this is an equal partnership.’ ”

Thus, they rented out their Sydney home and moved to London for a yr. At the National Theatre, she was given house and help to work on a brand new play in draft type and supplied with actors, director and designers to take action. “Writers are celebrated in London,” she says, “and I was welcomed by the theatre community.”

Her husband continued his work, flying to Sydney and again. “It was hard, mainly because I missed him. I took the kids to play-dates on the back of my bike, scooting through traffic; we didn’t have a car. When Robert was home he would be a full-time dad, and I could work and go to rehearsals.”

After their return to Sydney, she flew to the UK each few months for work. Her father was initially shocked. “He said, ‘Robert will have to iron his own shirts.’ I said, ‘Well, they’re his shirts.’ ” She greeted provides of giving “poor Robert” a casserole with the phrases, “Please don’t, they’re his children too.” She notes, “He was fine, he does all the cooking at home anyway.”

Her pal Hilary Bell confirms this: “Suzie doesn’t cook. When she gives her huge dinner parties, she drives to Bondi to the same fish shop, gets 14 portions of fish already marinated, then goes to the Jewish cake shop for strudel. It’s always the same and always wonderful. Her priority is entertaining and connecting people, not spending hours fussing over menus.”

Miller laughs once I report that a number of of her associates talked about the legendary dinners and her no-cooking routine. “Did they tell you I get guests to bring the salads? There are always so many dinners to pay back and I have an open-house policy: I like to have interesting people around the table talking about the world.”

They dwell in Newtown, in Sydney’s inside west. “It’s a big, fabulous house,” says Heather Mitchell, “it’s not Home Beautiful, but it’s home. There are children and cats and dogs jumping everywhere, people staying over, and both Suzie and Robert have an extraordinary ability to read and concentrate on work in the midst of the chaos.”

“I’m always saying, ‘In a minute, in a minute.’ If you’re a mother, you’re working in the cracks of other people’s lives.”

Miller’s youngsters picked a meme of her. “We were fostering a litter of kittens at the time and they were driving us wild, they were so active. Robert and the kids found this meme of a cat at a typewriter madly typing and saying, ‘In a minute, in a minute,’ and it was such a funny cat, typing at 100 miles an hour.

“They only revealed it to me later; they thought I would be insulted – I probably should be, as I like to think I am constantly there for my family when they need me – however, it’s true. If they come into my office and I’m writing a scene, there is something awful about being interrupted. Yet they always, always keep asking the question and no one ever waits. So I’m always saying, ‘In a minute, in a minute.’ ” She sighs: “If you’re a mother, you’re working in the cracks of other people’s lives.”

Miller’s colleagues and associates all discuss her prodigious urge for food for work. “I’ve seen Suzie write on public transport, in a car, in theatre foyers,” says Heather Mitchell. “She took me to hospital for some tests recently, and she had to spend three hours in a waiting room next to a fish tank. I said, ‘I can’t believe you’ve had to wait so long,’ and she said, ‘Oh, but I’ve got so much work done. I love working in hospitals, there is something so calm about them, everyone doing a job they’re good at, and you feel safe.’ ”

Miller admits she is happiest when working: “I love the timelessness when you’re on a roll. I often go for a swim, it is monotonous, there are no other voices and I can write in my head. It’s like composing music. Then I start the first draft and don’t stop till I’ve finished.”

Does her husband learn her work? “No,” she says, “if he does, he’ll tell me there’s a typo on page three. But with friends, we read each other’s work and give feedback.”

Almost all her tales have a social-justice theme. “I gave up so much income and prestige as a lawyer to do this [writing], I feel like it needs to matter,” she says. “Theatre can change lives and I want my children to see that the arts are fundamental to life.” They appear to have obtained the message: Gabriel, now 22, is finding out artwork and movie, whereas Sasha, 19, is taking a level in recreation design. “Her work is on stories that are not about shooting but about communities and people.”

During Prima Facie’s 2019 Sydney run, Griffin Theatre Company hosted a particular efficiency for ladies within the legislation. Guests included Margaret Beazley, a former president of the NSW Court of Appeal, now the governor of NSW.

“The theatre was full of lawyers,” remembers the then inventive director Lee Lewis, who’s now on the artistic helm of the Queensland Theatre Company. “In the Q&A afterwards they said, ‘This isn’t a story, this is our lives.’ They talked freely about what happened to them, about harassment and assault in the legal profession. It was awful but also extraordinary: they said, ‘We can’t change it, so how can we change it for the rest of society? If not us, then who?’ It was so powerful.”

Miller vividly remembers the night: “One defence barrister put her hand up and said, ‘I represent sexual assault perpetrators all the time; if I had a niece who’d been assaulted I’d say, don’t take it to court.’ It was astonishing how much was shared: in a safe place women will talk about their experiences, but most of those who spoke out had not done so publicly for fear of losing briefs, or silk selection, or bench appointments.”

The success of Prima Facie has definitely opened doorways. Its London director Justin Martin tells me that when he obtained the script from Miller, he despatched it out to a number of producers. “At first nobody was reading it, they said no one was interested in one-woman shows. Then it opened in Sydney, everyone went mental for it and [British producer] James Bierman felt it would be a good fit. Now there’s a lot of interest; this play will rattle the bars.“

There’s media interest, too: among those to interview Miller has been the BBC journalist Emily Maitlis, who conducted the famous car-crash encounter with Prince Andrew about his friendship with the late US financier and convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

As well as preparing for that West End premiere, Miller is working on her play about US jurist Ruth Bader Ginsburg, with Priscilla Jackman directing the inaugural production at the STC. “In the play we meet three of the US presidents Ginsburg served alongside: Clinton, Obama and Trump,” says Jackman. “I feel it is a study of power and leadership through the central figure of this tiny Jewish woman of extreme wisdom in juxtaposition with these three men.”

Miller has immersed herself in every little thing she may get her fingers on about Ginsburg’s life: “She went from nothing to magnificence and changed the world. Her husband Marty was vital to her career: he really believed in equality, cooked all the meals. He put her forward, men need to do that.”

Heather Mitchell will play the late American jurist Ruth Bader Ginsburg within the play’s premiere on the Sydney Theatre Company in October. Credit:

After virtually two hours, she fetches us some water and returns taking a look at her telephone. “It seems I’ve had an offer to make a film series – there have been a few other companies getting in touch and I’m starting to have meetings. It’s a very robust industry here, theatre in Britain is like sport in Australia.” She seems wistful: “I want to live here.”

Women playwrights have had a greater time in Europe than in Australia, she argues, the place till pretty just lately administrators and the playwrights they program have typically tended to be male. “I had one show which was rejected by a small theatre in Australia, then accepted in Edinburgh and won an award in New York.” That play, Reasonable Doubt, took the 2008 New York Fringe excellence award for excellent playwriting. “Things have got better [in Australia] now with more female directors.”

Among spin-offs from the success of Prima Facie have been a contract to put in writing two books for Pan Macmillan – one the story of the play, the opposite a psychological literary thriller – and rising movie and tv curiosity, for which Miller and her cousin Jenny Cooney have fashioned a manufacturing firm. Cooney is already hopeful of creating a movie of Miller’s play Dust.

“She’s always looking at my stuff and saying, ‘That could be a movie, that could be a TV series,’ ” says Miller. “Screen has opened up for playwrights, TV especially has caught up with the nuance of theatre.”

From Cooney’s perspective, that is excellent news for her cousin. “Theatre is her first love, but if you want to bring about change, the bigger the audience, the better,” she says. “A lot of people are wanting a piece of her and I have no doubt that one day she will be giving an Oscar speech – and a Tony and an Emmy.”

Not that Miller’s ambition stops there. She desires to construct an auditorium within the storage house behind the Newtown household residence. “A pop-up Inner-West End,” she explains, “a small 60-seat theatre to bring people together with cheap seats and great new writing. The architects have already designed it and there are people ready to help with funding. I want it to be something we can share as a family with the community. Live theatre is dynamic, responsive and transformative: when we’re all in there together, anything can happen.”

I used to be advised many tales of Miller’s love for meeting, for connecting concepts and other people, and her capability for rescuing her associates. Good Weekend books author Nicole Abadee says Miller is the busiest individual she is aware of. “But if you need her, she’ll drop everything. She doesn’t ask how she can help, she acts. And she always has ideas for solutions and projects.”

Talented, loyal, godmother to 14 youngsters, apparently universally cherished: absolutely Miller has different faults – other than untidiness and never cooking? “Good luck with finding them,” laughs Abadee, a pal since legislation college. “All I would say is I worry about her habit of working into the small hours, which isn’t a good thing as you get older. And she doesn’t like to say no to anything; I think she needs the confidence to realise how sought-after she is and not take on everything she’s offered.”

The night after our interview, Miller and I am going for dinner at The Wolseley, one of many loveliest, grandest eating rooms in London and a favorite of thespians, journalists and artists, a bit “look at me”, a bit “look who’s over there”. I believed it might be enjoyable to take her there – and it’s, as a result of we now have a cheerful time speaking about households and horses – I’ve one, Miller desires one. But tonight, service-wise, the outdated W has dropped the ball. The younger waiter forgets our orders, then brings Miller a glass of vinegary wine, after which takes ages to switch it. The litany of errors continues till, on the finish of the meal, he confides that he solely began right here two days in the past, is sorry for his errors and has taken the service cost off the invoice. We are disarmed and add the tip anyway.

Outside on Piccadilly, we chat to the pleasant doorman. Miller asks him find out how to get to the Thames. “Oh dear,” he says, “are things that bad?” We have amusing, the night ends fortunately and I ship her off by Green Park within the course of the river and her lodge.

“I’m just going to do a bit of work before bed,” she says. Of course she is.

