The Austrian People’s Party’s existential crisis

Liam Hoare is the Europe editor for Moment Magazine and creator of “The Vienna Briefing” publication on Austrian politics and tradition.

VIENNA — Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer has been in workplace for lower than a 12 months and is already preventing for his political life.

On August 1, a pair of tales concurrently appeared in Austria’s two broadly circulated freesheets, Heute and Österreich, quoting senior sources from his People’s Party (ÖVP) and outlining their “secret plan” to defenestrate the previous inside minister.

Mere weeks after changing into chancellor, Nehammer had been confronted with the invasion of Ukraine and its results on his nation, which is closely depending on Russian fossil fuels. His dealing with of the following vitality and cost-of-living crises has been directionless and ineffectual, with the speed of inflation hitting its highest levels since March 1975. And he hasn’t helped himself both, joking at a latest celebration convention that except the ÖVP acquired a grip on inflation, it could be left with solely two selections: “alcohol or psychotropic drugs.”

At the nationwide stage, the celebration’s polling figures are plummeting, and Nehammer is now the least fashionable head of presidency in the world. Were an election held tomorrow, his celebration would likely finish third, behind each the Social Democrats (SPÖ) and the far-right Freedom Party (FPÖ). This is all unhealthy sufficient by itself, after all, however what’s actually unnerving senior celebration sources is the trickle-down impact on the state and native ranges, because the ÖVP has discovered itself within the midst of a bigger inside disaster.

This September, the celebration faces a key electoral take a look at in Tyrol, an ÖVP heartland the place, underneath regular circumstances, the celebration would count on to win a minimum of 40 p.c of the vote. This time round, nonetheless, polling indicates it is going to be fortunate to achieve 30 p.c.

And if Nehammer had been to be dethroned after this Tyrolian vote, however earlier than comparable vital electoral checks happen within the states of Lower Austria and Salzburg in early 2023 — although his camp has dismissed this concept as foolish hypothesis — his substitute would then turn out to be Austria’s fourth chancellor in simply 12 months.

Former Chancellor Sebastian Kurz had resigned in October 2021, amid a corruption scandal that noticed state prosecutors raid the federal chancellery. His substitute, Alexander Schallenberg, then lasted lower than two months, having didn’t safe the assist of the celebration’s state governors. Nehammer was their alternative — and now they’re experiencing purchaser’s regret.

On one stage, the ÖVP’s inside disaster is solely symptomatic of a celebration that’s been in authorities, both because the senior or junior coalition companion, since 1986.

The modern ÖVP is sort of a ghost ship, drifting listlessly within the night time. In lieu of an overarching political imaginative and prescient, a raison d’être, its politics are mere clientelism — tax and spending insurance policies catering to key electoral teams like farmers, small enterprise homeowners and middle-class households. Meanwhile, its corruption scandals — particularly, the “advertising affair” the place authorities funds had been used to pay for sexed-up opinion polling favorable to Kurz, investigators imagine — arose out of departments just like the finance ministry, which have lengthy been within the ÖVP’s grip.

Yet, the celebration’s current predicament seems to run even deeper. The ÖVP is within the throes of an existential disaster, one with roots which might be many years deep and mirror tectonic shifts in Austrian electoral politics.

In the many years following World War II, the nation was politically and economically cleaved in twain between the SPÖ and ÖVP. The two dominated in a grand coalition for twenty years, commonly profitable between 85 and 90 p.c of the vote between them. Then issues started to alter.

First, the ÖVP gained an absolute majority in 1966. Then, the SPÖ ruled alone from 1971 till 1983 — a interval of low unemployment and social liberalization throughout which, underneath Bruno Kreisky’s management, Austria punched above its weight on the worldwide stage. However, this didn’t final.

The SPÖ’s lack of that absolute majority gave the ÖVP a style of issues to return. The Social Democrats’ share of the vote declined from 51.03 p.c in 1979 to 21.18 p.c 40 years later, their broad electoral coalition pulled aside by two emergent political forces: the Green motion within the Eighties and the far-right within the Nineties. Over these years, the ties that certain the city liberal bourgeoisie to Austria’s diminished working-class grew more and more unfastened. And at this time, their curiosity in points, from immigration and human rights to the surroundings, appear largely irreconcilable.

Even although the ÖVP skilled the same decline over the identical interval, profitable solely 23.99 p.c of the vote within the 2013 common election, when Sebastian Kurz lastly took over the celebration in 2017, it led to 2 knockout election victories. It nearly appeared as if he had discovered a components for achievement, utilizing immigration as a wedge challenge to attract in far-right voters.

In hindsight, nonetheless, these victories had been a type of false hope. On one finish of the spectrum, that tough line on immigration is among the many components that pushed the ÖVP’s liberal wing into the arms of the New Austria and Liberal Forum (NEOS) celebration. And on the opposite finish, with Kurz now gone, the celebration’s far-right voters have slowly drifted again towards their pure house within the FPÖ.

In some ways, Austria has been a forerunner, a preview of the fragmentation and reorganization of electoral politics witnessed in France and Germany lately. It signaled the dying of two-party politics and rote celebration allegiance primarily based on class, age and occupation, and hailed the emergence of recent political forces on the left, middle and far-right.

Over the course of the previous 40 years, Austria has developed from a two-party system to a five-party system, whereas governing formations just like the Ampel left-liberal-green coalition, which as soon as appeared unthinkable and unwieldly, now appear both plausible and desirable to voters.

And on the middle of the ÖVP’s existential disaster is the essential realization that the period of the Volkspartei — of the political celebration as a broad church — is now effectively and really over,