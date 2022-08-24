The backslide on renewables Europe can’t afford

It’s been a summer season of extremes. Unprecedented drought, wildfire and heatwaves have battered the Continent whereas record-breaking power costs have rocked its economies. These calamities are inflicting a human toll, and the hardship is predicted to deepen as we head into autumn.

Our dependence on fossil fuels is the principle wrongdoer. While there are not any fast and straightforward fixes, the trail out of this example is obvious: we should speed up our transition away from fossil fuels and break their grip on our local weather and power markets.

This is why the European Parliament should vote in September to protect the contributions of woody biomass. Sustainable biomass has already carried out greater than another renewable to maintain fossil carbon safely within the floor. It has changed rising quantities of oil, coal and gasoline over the previous few a long time, and now accounts for 40 % of Europe’s renewable power consumption.

Sustainable biomass has already carried out greater than another renewable to maintain fossil carbon safely within the floor.

Across Europe, residential in addition to district heating programs and energy stations, have transformed from fossil fuels to run on the byproducts and residues of sustainable forestry operations. In complete, woody biomass heats 50 million properties, generates 40 gigawatts of on-demand energy, and makes a higher contribution to Europe’s renewable power objectives than all of the Continent’s wind, photo voltaic and hydro output mixed.

Biomass is the one renewable expertise that’s dependable, dispatchable and versatile. This signifies that provides might be stepped up and down as wanted to fulfill power calls for, which allows extra intermittent renewables like wind and photo voltaic to be deployed with confidence. It supplies the identical grid-balancing service as fossil fuels, however with out releasing carbon that has been saved within the Earth for millennia.

It’s no shock that the International Energy Agency (IEA), and the European Climate Foundation have each referred to as for a rise in using biomass to assist alleviate the present power disaster. Their newest stories cite biomass as an vital device to deal with power safety whereas supporting local weather motion.

It’s no shock that the International Energy Agency, and the European Climate Foundation have each referred to as for a rise in using biomass to assist alleviate the present power disaster.

“Europe and the world do not have to choose between addressing today’s energy security crisis and the climate crisis,” stated Dr Fatih Birol, government director of the IEA. “The lasting solution to both crises is a huge and rapid scaling up of investment in energy efficiency, renewables and other clean technologies.”

Critics incorrectly declare that biomass is driving forest destruction, and due to this fact any residuals taken after harvesting actions ought to now not rely towards renewable power objectives. This is the idea for proposed rules that may successfully get rid of using “primary woody biomass”. These pointless restrictions would wipe out 20 % of the EU’s renewable power and scale back the pan-EU renewable power share to 17.7 %, a stage final seen in 2015.

These pointless restrictions would wipe out 20% of the EU’s renewable power, and scale back the pan-EU renewable power share to 17.7%, a stage final seen in 2015.

But this view ignores key details about our demonstrated means to supply wooden from forests whereas preserving them wholesome. European forests are literally rising each in space and rising inventory. Between 1990 and 2015, EU international locations reforested an space the dimensions of Portugal, and the bloc’s forests at this time hold a bigger reserve of wooden than at any time for the reason that Middle Ages.

The fact is that the damaging, extractive mannequin of forestry that activists usually painting was deserted and changed by regenerative forestry way back. Decades of scientific analysis and expertise inform the best way that forests are actually fastidiously managed, guaranteeing that ecosystem providers and biodiversity are protected, whereas rising extra wooden than is harvested annually. The result’s that the quantity of wooden in European forests has increased on common by greater than 350 million m³ per yr over the previous 30 years.

Furthermore, biomass is topic to probably the most stringent guidelines among the many whole forestry sector, addressing all parts of sustainability. These rules have been designed particularly for sourcing biomass from the forest and transcend defending biodiversity and sustaining the carbon shares of supply areas. They additionally demand supply-chain transparency and implement accountability by way of certification programs and annual unbiased audits.

We know these rules work as demonstrated by the info. Indeed, an IPCC scientist recently noted that the EU can “triple” the quantity of biomass produced on a sustainable foundation over the approaching a long time whereas strengthening inexperienced objectives.

It’s additionally crucial to grasp that chopping biomass from our power combine will solely improve our dependence on fossil fuels, not scale back it.

We have already seen that mills of warmth and energy can’t merely flip to intermittent wind and photo voltaic to fill the hole from decreased gasoline provides. Instead, they’ve ramped up the use of coal, even reactivating mothballed crops to cope with the shortfall.

Eliminating major woody biomass will speed up this development, additional extending the lifetime of coal and gasoline, and pumping extra fossil carbon into the environment at a time after we needs to be chopping it.

“With wise choices, the EU has the potential to emerge from this crisis both stronger on energy security — through a greater reliance on home-grown renewable energy — and as a leader in the fight against climate change,” stated Laurence Tubiana, CEO of the European Climate Foundation. Parliament should select properly within the upcoming plenary session. Eliminating major woody biomass is a backslide on renewables that Europe can’t afford.