The Batman 2: Is Matt Reeves Setting Himself Up for Failure?

With The Batman — out now in cinemas — director and co-writer Matt Reeves has given us the primary standalone film concerning the titular billionaire superhero since Christopher Nolan wrapped up his Dark Knight trilogy. (In truth, it has been virtually a decade. We are approaching the 10-year anniversary of The Dark Knight Rises, the disappointing conclusion to an in any other case incredible sequence. Of course, Batman hasn’t gone wherever, with Ben Affleck taking part in him thrice already, and Michael Keaton set to return after 30 years.) And with Pattinson having signed a three-picture deal, it is clear that Reeves is planning to emulate Nolan together with his personal Batman trilogy. The Batman teases its sequel because it wraps up — introducing its subsequent villain identical to Nolan on Batman Begins.

Warning: main spoilers forward for The Batman. Proceed at your personal danger.

And seems, it is the identical one: the Joker (Barry Keoghan, credited as Unseen Arkham Prisoner). Reeves would not outright affirm it — although I think about an interview during which he or another person does is days or even weeks away — however all indicators level to the Clown Prince of Crime being a part of The Batman 2, The Batman Part II, or regardless of the hell Warner Bros. determine to name its sequel. There’s the “clown” comment, the unmistakable snort, and the transient hazy have a look at his face. It could not be anybody else. And if Batman’s archenemy goes to be a part of a film, you may guess he would be the foremost villain. A primary sequel to a Batman reboot that focuses on the Joker? Now the place have I heard that earlier than? No factors for an accurate guess — I’ve already hinted at it earlier than — it is The Dark Knight.

It’s daring, humorous, and curious that Reeves would assume to go on this course with The Batman 2. Funny as a result of as I famous in my evaluate, The Batman itself hit some beats that jogged my memory of The Dark Knight. For one, there’s Riddler’s (Paul Dano) focusing on of Gotham City’s elite. Just just like the Joker (Heath Ledger) did in The Dark Knight. Even the victims overlap. Joker went after the commissioner, a decide, the mayor (unsuccessfully), Rachel, and the district lawyer. Riddler goes after the mayor, commissioner, district lawyer, and Bruce Wayne (he will get Andy Serkis’ Alfred as an alternative). There’s no Rachel in The Batman however the sample is identical: police, regulation, legislative, and private. They each supposedly have their causes, but it surely boils right down to toying with Batman. They are taking part in video games.

The comparisons do not finish there. As with The Dark Knight, after the villain is taken into custody — to be truthful, the Riddler provides himself up in The Batman — our detective superhero confronts him face-to-face. The setting may be totally different (a hospital slightly than a police station) and there may be a glass wall between the 2 (in contrast to what the case was in The Dark Knight), however the underlying stress stays the identical. (Some of Riddler’s traces and his planning additionally really feel harking back to the Joker.) Batman is powerless in his “interrogation” scenes — and the one info he will get out of the prisoner is handed voluntarily to him. Of course, there are main variations, most significantly in when these scenes happen within the respective movies, and the way they match into the bigger image.

By making a primary sequel with the Joker, Reeves is inviting direct comparisons. It’s curious why he would willingly put himself in that place. It additionally places Keoghan in an unenviable place. Ledger received a posthumous Oscar and several other accolades — and his Joker is incessantly cited as the best live-action comedian e book villain efficiency ever. Everyone who has performed Joker since Ledger has been in comparison with him naturally. Jared Leto had a one-and-done look in David Ayer’s Suicide Squad that wasn’t checked out kindly. Joaquin Phoenix did a terrific job in Todd Phillips’ Joker however sadly, he was caught in a film that had nothing to say and bordered on extremely irresponsible, equating psychological well being points with a capability for violence.

And The Dark Knight is the film that silently modified the Oscars. Most within the trade agree {that a} Best Picture nomination snub for Nolan’s epic pushed the Academy to maneuver away from the 5 Best Picture nominees rule. Shortly after, the Academy — the physique that organises the Oscars — introduced that it was increasing the sector. Instead of 5, it will now permit as much as 10 movies to be nominated. (This rule has been tweaked once more beginning with the 2022 Oscars, with a set 10 motion pictures being nominated for Best Picture going ahead.) It is due to The Dark Knight that comedian e book motion pictures started to be taken extra critically — and why Black Panther obtained a Best Picture nomination a few years ago.

Given the sheer magnitude of The Dark Knight, it is daring of Reeves to go for the Joker because the sequel’s centrepiece. But then, The Batman is a daring film. It’s in contrast to every other comedian e book on the market at the moment. More psychological horror than what audiences are inclined to anticipate from superhero motion pictures as of late: an motion drama peppered with jokes and zingers. (That notion is primarily due to Marvel’s rule of the style, with its philosophy even impacting its rivals, as each DC and Sony have roughly adopted swimsuit.) In that sense, it is a remarkedly totally different beast than even Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy. More akin to what Damon Lindelof’s Watchmen did for superhero fare on TV.

The Batman asks loads of its viewers, and never simply because it runs for almost three hours. 176 minutes, to be exact. While Nolan slowly scaled up runtimes as he obtained audiences invested in his universe — The Dark Knight Rises (165 minutes) was longer than The Dark Knight (152 minutes), which was longer than Batman Begins (140 minutes) — Reeves is demanding that from the get go. The Batman isn’t just longer than something Nolan put out or each standalone Batman film ever — it is the longest superhero movie of all time that’s centred on one character. The solely superhero motion pictures longer than The Batman are Avengers: Endgame (181 minutes) and Zack Snyder’s Justice League (242 minutes), each of which had been mega team-up occasions.

It reveals the religion positioned in Reeves by Warner, whose new crop of executives clearly have an even bigger urge for food for danger than those that imposed a two-hour runtime rule on Justice League, the poorly-received theatrical counterpart to Snyder’s aforementioned director’s reduce. And given Reeves’ file with Planet of the Apes — I preserve that it is the finest trilogy of the 2010s — I too place confidence in The Batman director. Though I actually hope he is aware of what he is doing. The Dark Knight is one among my favorite motion pictures of all time, and The Batman 2 will must be one thing insane, particular, and legendary to keep away from trying like an also-ran. Reeves is inviting the comparability and he must reply for it.

