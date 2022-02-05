The bears and the bees: How honey is helping to save the spectacled bear
For six months, researchers had laid digicam traps throughout a 600-square-kilometer space, attempting to catch sight of the uncommon spectacled bear. But in addition to the occasional picture of an indistinguishable bushy determine with its head out of shot, the elusive species had prevented the lens.
The picture was a breakthrough for Bolivian conservationist Ximena Velez-Liendo and her group. “We were over the moon, because it wasn’t just a bear, it was a breeding population,” she says. “That was one of the happiest moments in my life.”
Five years later, Velez-Liendo has gathered important particulars on the enigmatic creatures and devised a technique for safeguarding them.
As South America’s solely bear species, the spectacled or Andean bear is famend worldwide thanks largely to Paddington Bear, the fictional character who hails from “deepest, darkest Peru.” But in actuality, populations throughout the continent are dwindling.
Velez-Liendo desires to preserve the “majestic” and “charismatic” creatures to which she has devoted the final 20 years of her life. But her recipe for conservation includes an uncommon ingredient: honey.
Bears and beekeepers
Based within the inter-Andean dry forest of southern Bolivia and funded by Chester Zoo and Oxford University’s Wildlife Conservation Research Unit (WildCRU), the challenge not solely screens the area’s bear inhabitants, however trains native folks as beekeepers. The concept is that by producing a wholesome earnings from honey, it gives an financial different to cattle ranching.
So the group arrange neighborhood apiaries, the place native folks might study and practise beekeeping. After the primary honey harvest, folks began constructing their very own non-public hives. The honey — branded “Valle de Osos,” which means “Valley of the Bears” — went on sale, and cash began to trickle in.
There have been three harvests because the beekeeping challenge started in 2018, producing 2,750 kilograms of honey and virtually $20,000 in income, says Velez-Liendo — greater than double that generated by cattle.
Circle of life
At the identical time, the method is instructing locals concerning the ecosystem and the bear’s essential function in sustaining it: by spreading seeds, the bears assist to revive forests, which in flip helps to safe water provides. “People need to see the benefit of protecting the bears,” says Velez-Liendo, and thru beekeeping, “we show them that by protecting the bear, they are protecting the forest, and by protecting the forest, they are protecting the bees.”
Community engagement is important in long-lasting inhabitants change, agrees Canadian biologist Robyn Appleton, who based the SBC in 2009. “If you don’t have communities onside, you will not be doing any conservation,” she says. “You could have the last bear in Peru, and it wouldn’t matter.”
By constructing relationships with native communities, Appleton says they’ve efficiently diminished using slash and burn — the clearance of land by burning all of the timber and crops on it.
The vital message to get throughout is that defending the bear protects folks, too. “We love the bears and we care about wildlife, but we also care about humans,” says Appleton. “For us, it’s about protecting a place — protecting the humans, protecting the wildlife, protecting the ecosystem. They all work together.”
Gardeners of the Andes
Primarily vegetarian, spectacled bears feed on fruit, berries and cacti, and transfer as much as 5 miles a day, dispersing seeds throughout the space as they defecate and producing new progress and biodiversity.
“Bears are the gardeners of the Andes,” says Velez-Liendo. “In areas where bears have been exterminated, the quality of forest is extremely poor.”
Thanks to Velez-Liendo’s bear program, scientists at the moment are extra conscious than ever of what different life exists throughout the ecosystem. Eight species of untamed cats have been noticed on the location, together with jaguars and pumas, and there have additionally been sightings of the critically endangered chinchilla rat.
“Because of all our efforts to protect just one species, we’re protecting 31 species of mammals, about 50 species of birds, and 20 species of other amphibians,” says Velez-Liendo. “By protecting bears we’re protecting an entire ecosystem.”