The bears and the bees: How honey is helping to save the spectacled bear





For six months, researchers had laid digicam traps throughout a 600-square-kilometer space, attempting to catch sight of the uncommon spectacled bear. But in addition to the occasional picture of an indistinguishable bushy determine with its head out of shot, the elusive species had prevented the lens.

The picture was a breakthrough for Bolivian conservationist Ximena Velez-Liendo and her group. “We were over the moon, because it wasn’t just a bear, it was a breeding population,” she says. “That was one of the happiest moments in my life.”

Five years later, Velez-Liendo has gathered important particulars on the enigmatic creatures and devised a technique for safeguarding them.

As South America’s solely bear species, the spectacled or Andean bear is famend worldwide thanks largely to Paddington Bear, the fictional character who hails from “deepest, darkest Peru.” But in actuality, populations throughout the continent are dwindling.





