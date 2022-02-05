Americas

The bears and the bees: How honey is helping to save the spectacled bear

For six months, researchers had laid digicam traps throughout a 600-square-kilometer space, attempting to catch sight of the uncommon spectacled bear. But in addition to the occasional picture of an indistinguishable bushy determine with its head out of shot, the elusive species had prevented the lens.

The picture was a breakthrough for Bolivian conservationist Ximena Velez-Liendo and her group. “We were over the moon, because it wasn’t just a bear, it was a breeding population,” she says. “That was one of the happiest moments in my life.”

Five years later, Velez-Liendo has gathered important particulars on the enigmatic creatures and devised a technique for safeguarding them.

As South America’s solely bear species, the spectacled or Andean bear is famend worldwide thanks largely to Paddington Bear, the fictional character who hails from “deepest, darkest Peru.” But in actuality, populations throughout the continent are dwindling.

Fewer than 10,000 spectacled bears stay, in keeping with the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), which lists the species as weak. In Bolivia, the southernmost nation on the planet the place spectacled bears are discovered and the place Velez-Liendo’s work is concentrated, there are believed to be round 3,000 people.
Severe drought, because of local weather change, has led native farmers to exchange agricultural manufacturing with cattle ranches, says Velez-Liendo. The bears, struggling to search out meals in their very own shrinking habitat, encroach on this land and typically kill livestock, which results in farmers killing the bears in retaliation. Deforestation and exploiting the land for oil and mining contributes to habitat loss, whereas drought unbalances the ecosystem, pushing the species nearer to extinction.

Velez-Liendo desires to preserve the “majestic” and “charismatic” creatures to which she has devoted the final 20 years of her life. But her recipe for conservation includes an uncommon ingredient: honey.

A spectacled bear is caught on digicam bathing in a watering gap in northern Peru. Credit: SBC

Bears and beekeepers

Based within the inter-Andean dry forest of southern Bolivia and funded by Chester Zoo and Oxford University’s Wildlife Conservation Research Unit (WildCRU), the challenge not solely screens the area’s bear inhabitants, however trains native folks as beekeepers. The concept is that by producing a wholesome earnings from honey, it gives an financial different to cattle ranching.

“The main threat (to bears) is definitely people,” says Velez-Liendo, and “cattle are the main reason for people killing bears.” But cattle ranching will not be nicely suited to excessive elevations and produces small returns at vital environmental value, requiring 20 times extra land, water and sources than it does within the lowlands, she provides.

So the group arrange neighborhood apiaries, the place native folks might study and practise beekeeping. After the primary honey harvest, folks began constructing their very own non-public hives. The honey — branded “Valle de Osos,” which means “Valley of the Bears” — went on sale, and cash began to trickle in.

The honey&#39;s label references the bears, as they are at the root of the project, says Velez-Liendo.

There have been three harvests because the beekeeping challenge started in 2018, producing 2,750 kilograms of honey and virtually $20,000 in income, says Velez-Liendo — greater than double that generated by cattle.

Circle of life

At the identical time, the method is instructing locals concerning the ecosystem and the bear’s essential function in sustaining it: by spreading seeds, the bears assist to revive forests, which in flip helps to safe water provides. “People need to see the benefit of protecting the bears,” says Velez-Liendo, and thru beekeeping, “we show them that by protecting the bear, they are protecting the forest, and by protecting the forest, they are protecting the bees.”

Velez-Liendo (left) works closely with local communities on the project.
The challenge has been well known as essential in preserving the species, profitable the 2017 Whitley Award for grassroots wildlife conservationists. Last month, the Whitley Fund for Nature introduced it will fund Velez-Liendo for the subsequent two years, as she works to create a “productive protected landscape” — a administration framework that respects conventional land-use whereas combining restoration and nature-positive financial exercise.
She hopes that by presenting a viable framework, different international locations with spectacled bear populations will comply with swimsuit. Conservation efforts are already underway throughout South America, together with in Ecuador, the place a bear corridor has been created north of the capital, Quito, and in Peru, the place the Spectacled Bear Conservation Society (SBC) works with indigenous communities to create non-public protected areas, in addition to providing different livelihood packages.
Read: ‘Indigenous people have the knowledge’: Conservation biologist Erika Cuéllar on restoring the planet

Community engagement is important in long-lasting inhabitants change, agrees Canadian biologist Robyn Appleton, who based the SBC in 2009. “If you don’t have communities onside, you will not be doing any conservation,” she says. “You could have the last bear in Peru, and it wouldn’t matter.”

By constructing relationships with native communities, Appleton says they’ve efficiently diminished using slash and burn — the clearance of land by burning all of the timber and crops on it.

The vital message to get throughout is that defending the bear protects folks, too. “We love the bears and we care about wildlife, but we also care about humans,” says Appleton. “For us, it’s about protecting a place — protecting the humans, protecting the wildlife, protecting the ecosystem. They all work together.”

A bunch of spectacled bears are noticed clambering by the forest looking for meals. Credit: SBC

Gardeners of the Andes

Spectacled bears play an important function within the survival of the entire ecosystem, of which there’s not a lot left. The dry forests of Bolivia, which flank the japanese Andes with shrubs and dense thicket, are critically endangered. According to analysis from the Arizona Center for Nature Conservation, solely 6% stays intact.

Primarily vegetarian, spectacled bears feed on fruit, berries and cacti, and transfer as much as 5 miles a day, dispersing seeds throughout the space as they defecate and producing new progress and biodiversity.

Read: Solving India’s deadly conflict between humans and elephants

“Bears are the gardeners of the Andes,” says Velez-Liendo. “In areas where bears have been exterminated, the quality of forest is extremely poor.”

Thanks to Velez-Liendo’s bear program, scientists at the moment are extra conscious than ever of what different life exists throughout the ecosystem. Eight species of untamed cats have been noticed on the location, together with jaguars and pumas, and there have additionally been sightings of the critically endangered chinchilla rat.

“Because of all our efforts to protect just one species, we’re protecting 31 species of mammals, about 50 species of birds, and 20 species of other amphibians,” says Velez-Liendo. “By protecting bears we’re protecting an entire ecosystem.”



