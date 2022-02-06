The best affordable new SUV revealed

SUVs are the most effective promoting autos within the nation, however there are such a lot of selections it may be complicated discovering the fitting one. Here are 4 of the most effective cheaper choices.

A reader is on the hunt for a brand new SUV that gained’t break the financial institution. We serve up 4 of the most effective choices available on the market proper now.

THE QUESTION

We’re shifting from a rural property to the coast and should promote our 2020 Toyota Prado for a medium SUV of comparable age. I’m trying ahead to decrease gas payments and ease of parking. It should carry my two children (10 and 12), a medium canine, a surf ski on the roof and tenting gear. Budget’s within the low $30,000s, auto or handbook is okay and non-negotiables are 5-star security and Apple CarPlay. I’d love a Toyota RAV4 however know they’re scarce.

Amanda Ocean, electronic mail

ANSWER

A Prado’s an outstanding four-wheel-drive in the fitting setting, however cumbersome for busy coastal life: you’ll benefit from the driving/parking ease and cheaper working prices of a medium SUV. The buoyant used market helps and hinders you: you’ll get near the $80,000 paid to your Prado, however late mannequin mid-size SUVs are in sizzling demand with costs to match. I’d attempt to purchase new as an alternative.

CHOICES

KIA SELTOS SPORT WITH SAFETY PACK, $33,790 DRIVE-AWAY

For your finances the Seltos is the most effective new automobile alternative – if it’s sufficiently big. Rear seats are ample for 2 older children, whereas its 433L boot with full-size spare swallows the weekly store or tenting gear. There’s 5-star security, affordable driver help tech, radar cruise and Apple CarPlay via a wonderful 10.25-inch touchscreen. Kia’s seven-year guarantee provides peace of thoughts and companies are common at $1914 for 5 years. It rides and handles effectively however its 2.0-litre engine is boring and returns a mean 6.8L/100km. It’s an achieved, enticing SUV however inventory is an issue. Some sellers have ex-demos if you happen to can’t abdomen a ready record.

MAZDA CX-5 MAXX, $35,800 DRIVE-AWAY

It exams your finances, however the CX-5 rewards as an outstanding all-rounder. You mentioned you wouldn’t thoughts a handbook and the entry-level Maxx begins from somewhat greater than $35,000 with three pedals. Crash exams present the CX-5 to be a benchmark, and the Maxx has wonderful energetic security package. The CX-5 has a high quality, elegant cabin, though missing some tech and luxurious. There’s Apple CarPlay via an 8-inch display screen whereas the youngsters rating reclining seats and respectable rear house. Comfort and cornering means are wonderful, however Mazda’s 2.0-litre petrol lacks oomph and drinks greater than its claimed 6.9L/100km. There’s a five-year guarantee with servicing at $2014 for that interval, however visits are shorter than traditional at each 10,000km.

2021 SSANGYONG KORANDO ULTIMATE, EX-DEMO, ABOUT $34,000 DRIVE-AWAY

With acquainted model SUVs at daft costs and briefly provide, the lesser-spotted Korando might attraction. The Korean model shifted solely 353 final yr however they appear good, are loaded and have a wonderful seven-year guarantee. Dealers will wish to shift ex-demos with just a few thousand on the clock, so haggle exhausting. The Ultimate affords heated and ventilated leather-based entrance seats, a digital dashboard, sunroof and Apple CarPlay. There’s 5-star security, beneficiant driver help and youngsters will love reclining heated rear seats and acres of house. The experience’s snug however the engine is sluggish and thirstier than its quoted 7.7L/100km. It’s not that nice via corners and $2385 for 5 years of servicing is steep. Resale worth may very well be an issue too.

WILDCARD

2019 HOLDEN COMMODORE LT or RS SPORTWAGON, ABOUT $30,000 DRIVE-AWAY

Can I discuss you out of an SUV? A wagon actually makes roof-loading a kayak simpler. I’d usually counsel Skoda Superb or VW Passat wagons over this German-built Holden Commodore, however their used costs have gone stratospheric. About $30,000 buys a low-ish kilometre LT or higher-spec RS with zesty 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine and cornering expertise missing within the above SUVs. But it’s thirsty at 7.9L/100km. There’s Apple CarPlay, affordable driver help and it self-parks, however the cabin is rental-car boring. Sportswagons provide big rear seat house and an unlimited boot – the canine will like it. There’s loads of its five-year guarantee remaining, whereas Holden’s licensed service departments (they’re nonetheless on the market) will service for between $259 and $359 every go to.

VERDICT

If the Seltos is sufficiently big, and I imagine it needs to be, it’s the most effective general possession prospect. If you want bigger, stretch to the CX-5.