The best food processors of 2022 | CNN Underscored

A meals processor may be the subsequent smartest thing to a private sous chef. Simple-to-operate masters of chopping, slicing, mincing, shredding and even kneading dough, these culinary workhorses simplify many meal prep duties, providing pleasingly uniform outcomes time and time once more.

To enable you discover the most effective meals processor to your kitchen, we examined 9 full-size meals processors, together with three space-saving mini variations made for smaller jobs. We discovered two clear standouts and gave props to a mini mannequin we advocate retaining shut at hand.

Best meals processor general This easy however glorious meals processor comes with a big 14-cup bowl, high-quality blades and an easy-to-use design. And whereas it could be no-frills, it’s something however primary, besting or matching its competitors in each check we threw at it.

Best meals processor runner-up Sleek, trendy and extremely environment friendly, Breville’s meals processor aced our checks and comes with some useful instruments, together with a mini bowl and blade excellent for smaller jobs. It’s priced increased than our winner, however nonetheless a standout.

Best meals processor mini Maybe you may have a small kitchen or are brief on area. Or you simply want to cut herbs or a small quantity of veggies or nuts, otherwise you need to make a couple of servings of salsa, salad dressing or the like. This mini model has you lined. Easy to make use of with nice outcomes, it earned a everlasting spot in our kitchen repertoire.

Lesley Kennedy/CNN Underscored

Lots of bells and whistles may be enjoyable, however on the subject of testing meals processors, prime quality, easy craftsmanship and a tried-and-true design win out ultimately. The Cuisinart Custom 14-Cup Food Processor is primary in design and doesn’t embrace a ton of equipment (it comes with a chrome steel 4mm slicing disc, shredding disc and chopping S-blade, plus a recipe guide and spatula) ⁠however it outperformed the opposite machines we examined by leaps and bounds.

We particularly appreciated the highly effective 750-watt motor and a brushed chrome steel base, which doesn’t budge regardless of how a lot you set it to work. Yes, it’s a sturdy 18 1/2-pounds, but it surely chops, minces, slices and shreds with precision and pace.

The 14-cup bowl was the biggest capability of any mannequin we examined, permitting you to make extra-large batches of sauces, soups, and extra. The recipes we examined got here collectively shortly and fantastically with the contact of simply two extensive paddle buttons (on and off/pulse). The machine doesn’t include a separate dough blade, as a lot of its opponents did, however we used the chopping S-blade to make the quickest and greatest pizza dough of the bunch nonetheless.

Another factor that set the Cuisinart Classic aside was the rear placement of the meals chute; we appreciated this higher than the entrance placement frequent to the opposite fashions we examined, because it makes it a lot simpler to see what’s going on inside with out having to look across the chute.

The Cuisinart additionally comes with giant and small feed tubes and pushers, which helps to course of completely different measurement meals.The extensive tube, at 4 1/2 inches, is vital for bigger objects, reminiscent of entire bricks of cheese, onions or potatoes — that means you received’t must spend time pre-chopping earlier than sending them via the chute. But the smaller tube means that you can maintain lengthy, skinny veggies, like carrots or celery, straight as they undergo, which maintains a uniform slice.

All the components on the Cuisinart Classic are dishwasher-safe (and the handbook recommends dishwasher cleansing) and so they match into the bowl for simpler storage, making cleansing up and placing every thing away a breeze.

Of course, it’s not excellent: We most well-liked the Breville’s adjustable slicing disc for paper skinny to thick cuts and we want Cuisinart included a mini work bowl for smaller jobs. And whereas the guarantee is sweet ⁠— a full 5 years on the motor and restricted three years on your complete unit ⁠— the Breville presents a 10-year motor guarantee. (Though right here, we should add, an earlier model of this mannequin we acquired as a marriage present 21 years in the past nonetheless works splendidly with no alternative components wanted). If you’re on the lookout for a meals processor that does an awesome job and will final a long time, that is it.

Lesley Kennedy/CNN Underscored

We cherished this meals processor. With its modern, silver stainless-steel base and black feed chute components, it seems to be ultra-modern on the countertop. And when it got here to our checks ⁠— chopping and slicing veggies, shredding cheese and making salsa, pesto and mayonnaise ⁠— it, together with the Cuisinart, made mincemeat of the competitors, with uniform leads to our checks.

The Breville boasts a 1,000-watt motor, probably the most highly effective of these examined, and comes with some well-thought-out equipment. We appreciated the adjustable slicing disc that comes with a whopping 24 settings, from paper-thin to thick, and three meals chute choices: 5-inch, 2 3/4-inch and 1 1/2-inch. It additionally comes with a reversible shredding disc for coarse or high quality grating, a dough blade, a micro-serrated chopping S-blade, a mini 2 1/2-cup work bowl, spatula, cleansing brush and storage field.

At about 16 1/2 kilos, the processor was sturdy and stayed put whereas in use. We additionally appreciated the retractable wire, which makes for cleaner storage. And, like all of the meals processors we examined, the Breville’s components are dishwasher-safe, however hand-washing is beneficial by the corporate.

So, why did it solely take runner-up honors? It was extremely shut, however the Breville didn’t do fairly as nicely kneading pizza dough, has a smaller 12-cup bowl capability (there’s a 16-cup model of the Sous Chef as nicely, but it surely’s rather more costly) and, whereas it has a greater motor guarantee, it solely has a 1-year restricted guarantee on components. And, whereas the black meals chute seems to be stylish, it means you possibly can’t see as simply into the bowl, which is vital for checking the progress on issues like mayonnaise. Finally, it prices $70 greater than the Cuisinart Classic.

But if aesthetics and the pliability of an included mini bowl are vital to you, you possibly can’t go unsuitable with the Breville Sous Chef.

While full-size meals processors are critical time-savers for chopping and shredding giant quantities of meals or making big-batch recipes, they’re not at all times helpful with small quantities. This is the place the Kitchen Aid Food Chopper is available in. An ideal complement to a full-size machine, it has a chrome steel S-blade that stays locked in place. It’s small, gentle and simply saved away in a cabinet for simple entry.

This mannequin stood above its opponents in all of the chopping and recipe checks we put it via. Nuts had been diminished to uniform items, salsa components had been chopped evenly and quick with only a few fast pulses and pesto got here along with lightning pace, with a thick and creamy consistency incorporating all of the oil.

The 240-watt motor is barely much less highly effective than its opponents, however we didn’t discover a distinction, and the three 1/2-cup bowl was an ideal measurement for smaller wants. We additionally appreciated the bowl’s small pour spout for serving. A swap toggles between two speeds ⁠— chop and puree ⁠— and an ample basin within the lid made it simple to drizzle in oil with out having to fret about any messy overflow.

Another factor we appreciated: The pulse management is situated within the lid deal with and works by merely urgent down on it along with your thumb. The 36-inch wire additionally wraps round a groove inside the bottom, permitting you to tuck it away when not in use.

Available in additional than a dozen colours, it would match proper in with any kitchen decor.

Lesley Kennedy/CNN Underscored

A full-size meals processor can rework your meal prep routine, however it would additionally take up coveted area in your kitchen. So earlier than you toss these graters, knife units, garlic presses, mandolines and different savvy instruments, you’ll need to think about how usually you would possibly want it, how how a lot meals you propose to course of and whether or not you’ll be storing it away in a cupboard or leaving it on the countertop.

Food processors could make extremely fast work of many meals prep duties. A block of cheese? Shred it in seconds. Need an onion chopped? Get tear-free, completely uniform slices very quickly. Chopping up Brussels sprouts, carrots or celery? Just ship them via the chute and also you’re one and accomplished.

If recipes reminiscent of salsas, pestos, tapenades, chimichurris and nut butters are in frequent rotation in your house, a meals processor will return quick, do-it-yourself leads to seconds. The similar goes for recipes that contain breadcrumbs and many mincing, chopping, dicing and slicing. For those that make a variety of soups, ragouts and stews, a meals processor might shortly change into your new BFF. The machines additionally make fast work of doughs ⁠— see how briskly you possibly can whip collectively a primary pizza dough and also you’ll by no means go for a store-bought crust once more.

Make positive to ask your self how a lot chopping, slicing and shredding you’re more likely to do regularly. If you’re planning to utilize a meals processor to deal with all of the prep for giant meals and also you assume you would possibly use it for doughs or different heavyweight duties, you’ll in all probability need to get a full-size machine. If you may have different instruments for these issues or desire to do a variety of prep by hand, a mini model, made for easy chopping, will deal with nuts, small-batch sauces and spreads.

Our testing pool included full-size and mini meals processors that got here with quite a lot of attachments. Yes, all had been in a position to chop and slice. But ease of use, consistency and uniformity, in addition to recipe outcomes, assorted fairly a bit. We examined 11 meals processors, ranging in value from $40 to $350, with bowl capacities as small as 3 cups and as giant as 14 cups. In addition to noting the machines’ performances when it got here to chopping and slicing quite a lot of greens, grating cheese and chopping nuts, we examined 4 recipes: salsa, pesto, mayonnaise and pizza dough, if relevant. We additionally assessed the choice and high quality of equipment and attachments, measurement of the feed tube, ease of storage and cleansing, motor energy and guarantee.

We centered on the next standards when testing every mannequin.

• Chopping nuts: As this can be a frequent job for a lot of meals processors, we measured the identical quantity of pecans in every machine, noting how a lot time it took to realize a high quality chop and evaluating the consistency and uniformity of the outcomes.

• Slicing onions and carrots: Using the slicing blade when offered, we examined the benefit of slicing half an onion at a time, in addition to entire carrots. If slicing blades had been adjustable, we examined completely different widths and recorded how uniform the slices had been.

• Chopping greens: Using every meals processor’s chopping blade, we examined efficiency on quite a lot of veggies, together with carrots, onions, Brussels sprouts, celery and tomatoes, assessing consistency, ease and time to cut, additionally noting any points that arose.

• Grating cheese: When a grater/shredded blade was offered, we examined every processor’s effectiveness shredding mozzarella and cheddar cheese, taking notes of ease and uniformity of shreds.

• Salsa: Using the identical recipe, we recorded how nicely the machines made a easy salsa, noting consistency, effectivity and uniformity.

• Pesto: Again, utilizing the identical recipe, we made pesto in every meals processor, assessing texture, effectivity and chopping consistency.

• Mayonnaise: For every relevant meals processor, we made the identical mayonnaise recipe, noting how shortly it emulsified, in addition to its creaminess and texture.

• Pizza dough: For processors that got here with a dough blade or a chopping blade able to mixing dough, we examined the identical recipe for pizza dough, once more noting how a lot time every machine took to combine the dough and the way simply the dough got here collectively.

Build and design



• Selection and high quality of attachments and equipment: What attachments and equipment had been included? Were they made utilizing high quality supplies? Were all of them essential/helpful?

• Size of the feed tube: How many inches is it throughout? Are a number of sizes accessible?

• Storage: We famous the scale and weight of every meals processor, in addition to the scale of every other extra storage circumstances and whether or not attachments, together with sharp blades, may very well be saved inside the processor’s bowl.

• Motor energy: We assessed the variety of watts in every meals processor’s motor and famous whether or not that motor energy was mirrored in every machine’s efficiency.

• Bowl capability: How many cups might every bowl maintain? Was it an excessive amount of or too little? Were a number of bowl sizes accessible?

• Ease of cleanup: The components of the entire meals processors examined had been deemed dishwasher-safe by the producers, however we additionally hand-washed every machine. How a lot elbow grease did it take to take away meals from all of the nooks and crannies of the attachments and lids?

• Warranty: Does it include a guaranty? If so, how lengthy?

Magimix 12-Cup Food Processor (beginning at $299.95; williams-sonoma.com)

The firm behind the unique meals processor, Magimix machines have been made in France since 1971. This mannequin completed third in motor energy, behind our winner and runner-up, with 650 watts, and did a superb job on our slicing, shredding and chopping checks — although it didn’t maintain as much as the Cuisinart Classic and Breville. And whereas the pizza dough finally got here collectively, the machine labored to get there. With a 12-cup capability, it earned factors for its 30-year motor guarantee and three-year guarantee on components, and we recognize that it comes with three bowl sizes to accommodate quite a lot of wants.

But whereas its extra-large feed tube was nice for entire bricks of cheese, onions and different bigger meals, we want it had a smaller feed tube for skinnier veggies like carrots and celery that tended to fall to the facet when despatched via the processor. In addition to the S-blade, this mannequin additionally contains two 2mm and 4mm chrome steel slicing and grating discs, a dough blade, blendermix, egg whisk, spatula and recipe guide and comes with a useful storage field. Also of notice, at about 24 kilos, it’s extraordinarily heavy, and between the machine, bowl and storage field, you’ll want further cupboard area to retailer it.

Cuisinart Elemental 13-Cup Food Processor and Dicing Kit (beginning at $199.95, initially $249.99; walmart.com)

There was quite a bit we appreciated about this Cuisinart mannequin. With its 550-watt motor and lightweight base, it wasn’t as highly effective or constant because the 14-cup model, but it surely did a commendable job on most checks and a good job on the pizza dough. If you’re on the lookout for all types of bells and whistles, this mannequin might curiosity you: It comes with each giant and small bowl, chopping blade, dough blade, reversible shredding disc for high quality and medium shreds, adjustable slicing disc and touchpad controls. It additionally comes with a dicing equipment, which different fashions didn’t embrace, full with a dicing disc with a 10mm grid and a cleansing instrument. We examined it with carrots, celery and onions and all three turned out uniform dices, working surprisingly nicely. Even with the included instrument, the grid was a ache to scrub by hand, however all of the components are dishwasher-safe so it wasn’t a lot of an issue..

KitchenAid 13-Cup Food Processor ($229.99, initially $249.99; kitchenaid.com)

KitchenAid’s meals processor fell in the midst of the pack. It labored nicely on primary chopping, slicing and shredding, although it required extra time to get the outcomes we needed. Mayonnaise, as an illustration, took considerably longer than in our winners to hit the proper creamy consistency, and the machine labored whereas kneading pizza dough. We appreciated that the included caddy suits contained in the bowl for a smaller storage footprint and appreciated that the bowl snaps straight onto the bottom, in contrast to different fashions which have to be twist into place. An enormous criticism was the connected, hinged lid. While it may be snapped off the bowl, it usually bought in the best way, and meals bought caught within the many nooks and crannies.

Oster 2-Speed 10-Cup Food Processor ($54.35; amazon.com)

With a 10-cup bowl, this mannequin was smaller and lighter than lots of the full-size meals processors examined. With a 500-watt motor and plastic housing, it makes use of suction cups to remain put whereas working, although ours nonetheless jumped across the counter. When it got here to slicing, the outcomes had been uneven — some items had been pulverized whereas others had been left in pretty giant chunks. The giant feed tube means carrots tip over as they undergo the blade, leaving odd-shaped items. And whereas the Oster did an OK job shredding cheddar, it struggled with mozzarella because the machine whirred and turned a lot of the tender cheese into coils, fairly than shreds. Recipe outcomes had been related: The salsa was soupier, pesto chunkier, dough didn’t come collectively nicely and the mayonnaise didn’t cream in any respect. It was additionally extraordinarily loud.

Hamilton Beach Big Mouth Duo Plus 12-Cup Food Processor ($64.99; wayfair.com)

Priced below $60 and that includes a 12-cup bowl, together with a useful 4-cup mini bowl and touchpad controls, the Hamilton Beach Big Mouth has a 500-watt motor and comes with a reversible slicing/shredding disc, chopping S-blade and a 3-inch feed tube. But it labored exhausting whereas performing easy vegetable chopping and slicing and couldn’t deal with shredding mozzarella, spitting out coils fairly than shredded items earlier than the motor overheated and stunk up the entire kitchen. We ended testing there.

Hamilton Beach 10-Cup Food Processor ($58.11; walmart.com)

We had higher luck with this Hamilton Beach mannequin, but it surely nonetheless fell towards the underside of our rankings. The 450-watt motor allowed it to cut and slice, however inconsistently, with some items of meals left sticking above the disc. Really loud, it labored even on cheddar, finally spitting out an uneven shred and leaving an enormous chunk of cheese above the disc. It took longer than the opposite machines to combine salsa and pesto, with soupy, uneven outcomes. Mayonnaise didn’t come collectively in any respect, leaving a totally liquid mess. One factor we did like was the included bowl scraper attachment — a plastic instrument that labored nicely to get all the additional meals off the bowl.

Cuisinart Elite Collection 4-Cup Chopper ($59.95; amazon.com)

When you’re merely seeking to chop an onion or make a quick cup of pesto, this petite meals processor is an honest selection. The outcomes had been much less constant than the KitchenAid, however the Cuisinart Elite, with a 4-cup bowl and 250-watt motor, did a high quality job chopping veggies and nuts. The salsa took longer to make than the winner, and left some huge jalapeno chunks, however the pesto got here to a pleasant consistency. We additionally like that the machine comes with a recipe booklet and useful plastic spatula.

Cuisinart Mini-Prep Plus Food Processor ($39.95; williams-sonoma.com)

Available in a number of colours, this mini chopper did a superb job on easy chopping duties, however did the least uniform job of the three mini fashions examined. Smaller than the others with a 3-cup bowl, just like the Cuisinart Elite, it has a 250-watt motor and comes with a recipe guide and mini spatula, however took longer to complete the job, leaving some nuts and veggies pulverized whereas others stayed in larger chunks.

