‘The best laugh’: Labor’s Jane Garrett farewelled at state memorial service
In an emotional tribute, Knight mentioned she would at all times hear Garrett and her infectious laughter, earlier than she noticed her.
“Jane always stayed upright even when she wanted to fall. She always stayed fearsome even when she was consumed by fear,” Knight mentioned. “And she always stayed the best, funniest, loudest, feisty and loyal friend you could ever have.”
While Grigorovitch mentioned Garrett beloved making folks pleased. “Jane radiated goodness, kindness, optimism and compassion,” the previous secretary of the Rail, Tram and Bus Union mentioned.
A childhood good friend of Garrett, musician Tim Rogers, carried out a tribute tune, Heavy Heart, on the service.
Garrett is survived by her youngsters, Molly, 19, Sasha, 15 and Max, 10 and her husband, James.
Garrett was elected to the state seat of Brunswick in 2010, and elevated into cupboard as minister for emergency providers, shopper affairs, and gaming and liquor regulation.
She resigned from the frontbench in 2016 following an industrial relations dispute, and was the higher home member for the Eastern Victorian Region because the final election.
Premier Daniel Andrews attended the service however didn’t communicate.