The best travel pillow of 2022 | CNN Underscored

Travel pillows must strike a tough steadiness. Not supportive sufficient and also you’ll find yourself with a crick in your neck, too large and stiff you’ll, er, find yourself with a crick in your neck. They additionally should be compact, light-weight and simple to wash — no small feat for a humble journey accent!

To discover one of the best journey pillow available on the market, we spent weeks testing 11 of the preferred and highest-rated journey pillows available on the market. We evaluated pillows of all completely different designs and supplies on each consolation and construct to find out one of the best journey pillow for journeys by way of airplane, bus or automobile. And whereas most of the pillows we examined had their deserves, there have been two clear winners.

Best journey pillow total The Cabeau Evolution S3 is the Goldilocks of journey pillows: We discovered it agency sufficient to assist our head and neck, gentle sufficient to go to sleep on and completely moveable, because of its being product of springy reminiscence foam that allows you to compress it to half its dimension.

Best splurge journey pillow The Ostrichpillow Go Neck Pillow gives you a very luxurious journey expertise for those who’re a frequent traveler who’s keen to spend a bit extra. Unlike conventional U-shaped journey neck pillows, it has full 360-degree reminiscence foam neck assist so your head and neck will not bounce round, and nonetheless compresses all the way down to 60% of its expanded dimension for straightforward transport. Read the review

The Cabeau Evolution S3 updates the usual U-shaped journey pillow design with raised sides that lightly cradled our head and neck once we used it. The S3’s flat again additionally rested comparatively flush towards our seat, stopping our head from uncomfortably jutting ahead, whereas an adjustable entrance clasp allow us to barely tighten or loosen the neck opening to our liking, which makes it attainable to tailor the pillow to vacationers of various sizes.

We discovered that the S3 works greatest when leaning your head to the aspect or as a cushion towards a stable floor, nevertheless it nonetheless supplied respectable chin assist. Its two built-in straps hooked up to just about any seatback we examined on, holding the pillow in place and serving to to reduce whiplash throughout sudden stops or turbulence.

The S3’s reminiscence foam manages to be gentle, springy and supportive ; it’s agency sufficient that it stored our head from slouching too far to the aspect however not so agency that it dug into our cheeks and ears (in contrast to one other in style reminiscence foam mannequin we examined). Of course, reminiscence foam, nevertheless soft, isn’t going to be the lightest or most breathable materials round. And whereas we didn’t overheat whereas utilizing the Cabeau, it additionally wasn’t the best pillow we examined.

That mentioned, the S3’s cowl is a particular improve from Cabeau’s authentic Evolution pillow. Whereas that older mannequin’s cowl is made solely from velour, the S3’s is constructed from a extra breathable, quick-dry cloth that did certainly really feel cooler to the contact. The S3’s cowl can be totally detachable and machine-washable — a should in relation to one thing that touches extremely trafficked surfaces like airplane seats. Actually getting that cowl on and off the S3’s reminiscence foam insert proved trickier than we’d have appreciated, nevertheless it held up completely effectively in a typical wash cycle.

The comfiest journey pillow on the planet is ineffective if it’s too large to journey with, which is why among the best issues in regards to the Evolution S3 is the truth that it compresses all the way down to half its dimension. All you need to do is roll the pillow up like a cinnamon bun after which stuff it contained in the included carrying case. Doing so took a little bit of elbow grease and was best on a stable floor, however we expect that’s a good worth to pay given how a lot area it finally ends up saving.

The S3’s carrying case, in flip, is one other main improve from the unique Evolution pillow and was far and away our favourite case of the bunch. It clips on to your baggage and is constructed from ripstop cloth that’ll hold your pillow clear and guarded till you’re prepared to make use of it.

Ostrichpillow

The Ostrichpillow Go Neck Pillow has every little thing you may be searching for in a journey pillow companion. It’s agency, however not too agency, and we discovered it to supply an incredible quantity of assist. Plus, the outside is product of a silky-soft, jersey-like cloth that made for the proper surroundings for getting some relaxation whereas in flight. It’s dearer than our total suggestion, nevertheless it’s an important choice for those who journey rather a lot, desire a really luxurious expertise and are keen to spend a bit extra

Unlike conventional U-shaped journey pillows that see a gap on the entrance of the neck, the Go Neck Pillow gives 360-degree assist. We discovered that this characteristic is value its weight in gold. During our testing, we cherished how the entrance Velcro enclosure created the proper resting place for our chin, resisting our makes an attempt to droop ahead mid-nap. Plus, as a result of it’s hooked up by a Velcro strap, the closure will be custom-made to suit any traveler’s dimension and desired assist stage.

Courtney Thompson

When it got here to transporting the Go Neck Pillow, we discovered that it couldn’t have been simpler. Though the pillow supplied sufficient agency assist to maintain our neck upright — with out being too upright — the pillow additionally folds down. When we had been achieved utilizing the pillow, the reminiscence foam compressed to 60% of its dimension, permitting us to retailer it within the included journey storage bag for straightforward transport. Plus, the storage bag has its personal drawstring closure to make sure the pillow stays compact and in its case.

Alternatively, the Go Neck Pillow will be left in its 360-degree place and wrapped round your baggage’s deal with. However, we discovered it to be extra handy to have the ability to retailer the pillow in its bag in between makes use of, serving to to keep away from it getting soiled throughout the journey course of. If it does get soiled throughout journey, the outside sleeve is detachable and washable to make sure your neck pillow stays clear forward of your subsequent journey.

The Go Neck Pillow is on the pricier aspect, which was our solely gripe. But for those who don’t thoughts paying $60 for the pillow, it’s a stable funding that’ll assist to make sure your subsequent flight — or prepare journey, automobile journey or bus journey — is way more comfy.

The most necessary issues to search for when searching for journey pillows are consolation and portability. You want one thing that’s going to supply actual assist with out taking on a bunch of area in your baggage (thus defeating the aim of being a journey pillow). With these issues in thoughts, we settled on two main rubrics for our pillow testing standards: consolation and construct. We then had one brief tester and one tall tester consider how comfy and supportive the pillows felt when behind our heads, underneath our chins and within the crooks of our necks. We gauged how straightforward the pillows had been to move by rolling them up, smooshing them down and packing every into its carrying case (if included). We hooked up these carrying instances to our baggage and famous how doing so impacted our mobility. We additionally famous how the pillows’ covers felt towards our pores and skin after which slipped those self same covers off and put them by means of a machine wash cycle. Finally, we factored in the associated fee and appears of every pillow to find out their total worth and to decide on one of the best pillow for many vacationers.

We used the next particular classes and subcategories for testing.

Behind-head consolation/assist: We famous how comfy and supportive the pillow felt when positioned across the neck and/or behind the pinnacle.

Side consolation/assist: We famous how comfy and supportive the pillow felt when leaning our necks to the aspect in addition to when leaning towards a tough floor (as a traveler would be capable of do when sitting in a window seat). We additionally famous how easy it was to readjust the pillows whereas resting on them or to change sides.

Front consolation/assist: We famous how comfy and supportive the pillows felt when letting our heads droop ahead and resting our chins on them.

Fit: We famous whether or not every pillow match individuals of various heights equally effectively and in the event that they had been adjustable in any respect.

Portability: We famous every pillow’s dimension, whether or not it included a strap or bag for straightforward toting and if it may very well be compressed to take up much less area. While some pillows had been certainly heavier than others (taking a look at you, reminiscence foam fashions), we discovered that just a few further ounces weren’t noticeable when carting the pillows round. Overall dimension, case high quality and the power to connect pillows to our baggage made a way more significant distinction in portability.

Fabric: Nearly all of the pillows featured a gentle, velvety shell constructed from a velour or fleece-like materials, however there was a spread by way of plushness. We famous how every pillow felt towards our pores and skin.

Washability: Given that journey pillows contact your face, they should be straightforward to wash. We additionally famous how tough it was to get the pillows’ instances on and off when obligatory.

Breathability: We famous whether or not the pillows felt breathable and funky to the contact in addition to in the event that they tended to lure warmth.

Appearance: We made observe of every pillow’s total look and gauged how possible they had been to draw humorous appears to be like.

The J-Pillow is a fantastically comfy choice with a giant caveat: It works greatest for those who’ve acquired a window seat. Because the J-Pillow doesn’t connect on to your neck or your seat, it tended to slide round until it was wedged towards a tough floor. The J-Pillow was additionally too cumbersome for us to simply stuff right into a carry-on bag or private merchandise.

While a much less versatile choice than our prime picks, the J-Pillow’s lack of neck attachment would possibly truly be a plus for individuals who discover common U-shaped journey pillows restrictive. And once we may lean towards a tough floor, the J-Pillow supplied wonderful head, neck and front-facing/chin assist. Like the Cabeau S3 and Ostrichpillow Go Neck, it comes with a sturdy (although much less compact) journey case that clips to your baggage. There additionally aren’t any covers or zippers to cope with; your complete pillow will be tossed within the wash.

The Trtl is actually a padded neck brace and was essentially the most moveable pillow we examined. It folds down comparatively flat, taking on virtually no area in your baggage, and considered one of our taller testers cherished its sturdy assist. That mentioned, the Trtl proved far too large for our shorter tester, and each testers may really feel the plastic brace within the center poking by means of its padding. The Trtl was additionally very heat (which is smart, given that you just’re principally sporting a wool scarf), and we didn’t love that you need to totally unwrap and rewrap the pillow round your neck if you wish to swap the aspect you’re sleeping on.

Cabeau’s original Evolution model is a really respectable journey pillow and cheaper than our prime picks. That mentioned, it lacks the S3’s straps, more-breathable cowl and much superior case. In a alternative between the 2, the S3 is certainly definitely worth the minor bump in worth.

As a light-weight choice to toss in your bag for tenting or backpacking journeys, Therm-a-Rest’s compressible pillow is a superb alternative. It compresses down right into a compact roll and is each supportive and comfy when used like a standard pillow (mendacity down). But as a result of it doesn’t wrap round your neck or have any straps to maintain it in place, it’s not an important choice for making an attempt to relaxation whereas sitting upright.

Bcozzy’s in style pillow didn’t provide us practically sufficient neck assist, and the fabric, whereas gentle to the contact, felt much less luxurious than our prime picks. On the plus aspect, it’s comparatively small and light-weight, and will be folded in half for extra assist for those who’ve acquired a floor to lean towards (it’s vulnerable to slipping round in any other case).

Travelrest’s bestseller is a well-made and supremely gentle pillow, however its reminiscence foam proved too stiff in our testing, and its sides had been so tall that they pushed uncomfortably towards our cheeks. This stiffness additionally made it tough to compress the pillow into its carrying case. We prefered the squishier reminiscence foam and shorter aspect profile of the Cabeau fashions.

If you realize you’ll have a tough floor to lean on, the Huzi will be finagled into a really comfy place. It requires an illustrated information to take action, nevertheless, and by itself doesn’t provide very a lot neck assist. And whereas we cherished (cherished!) its silky, breathable bamboo cloth, the Huzi doesn’t include a carrying case and took up a ton of area in our baggage.

The ubiquitous microbead pillow is light-weight and cheap, however its low profile leaves a lot to be desired in relation to precise neck assist. We didn’t love the texture and sound of the microbeads when pressed towards our ears, and this pillow additionally doesn’t include a carrying case. Given that it additionally isn’t machine-washable, this in all probability isn’t a pillow you’d wish to rub your face towards long-term. We additionally discovered that it tended to flatten out a bit with continued use over the weeks that we examined.

If you desire a very light-weight and moveable lumbar pillow, the AirComfy Ease isn’t a foul alternative. If you desire a versatile journey pillow, this is just too stiff, too small and too slippery to be of use. It conveniently attaches to the again of any seat for further assist, nevertheless it simply isn’t very comfy. And whereas inflatability is cool in idea, in follow it looks like making an attempt to sleep on a fuzzy balloon.

