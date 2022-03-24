The bet of a lifetime that made Otto a billionaire

Otto Toto Sugiri was already a multimillionaire after promoting his firm to Indonesia’s largest telecom operator. Then he noticed a once-in-a-lifetime alternative.

It was 2011, and internet utilization within the nation was booming. To guarantee knowledge safety, the federal government was planning a regulation requiring on-line info to be saved in Indonesia somewhat than overseas. That meant an enormous want for native knowledge centres.

Otto Toto Sugiri owns 30 per cent of DCI, which has surged 10,000 per cent since itemizing final 12 months. Credit:PT DCI Indonesia

So Sugiri, together with six companions, based PT DCI Indonesia, the corporate that’s turn into Indonesia’s chief within the discipline with greater than 200 purchasers. Since its itemizing final 12 months, DCI shares have shot up greater than 10,000 per cent.

Now Sugiri, 68, isn’t just a multimillionaire. He’s one of many world’s richest individuals with a fortune estimated at $US2.5 billion ($3.3 billion), in accordance with the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.