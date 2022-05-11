The ‘Big Quit’ hits Spain despite high unemployment and huge job vacancies

The ‘Great Resignation’ pattern, also called the ‘Big Quit’, started in the beginning of 2021 within the United States, when giant numbers of individuals determined to give up their jobs as a way to search higher alternatives, high quality of life or pay, typically with out having a brand new place lined up beforehand.

Now, the phenomenon has discovered its solution to Spain, regardless of the chronically excessive unemployment price right here (at present 13.5 p.c) that’s plagued the nation for years.

While the numbers of individuals voluntarily quitting their jobs in Spain are nonetheless far under the likes of the US and Italy, the Spanish authorities is beginning to fear as 109,000 job vacancies stay unfilled.

In the US, to date a whopping 50 million have give up their jobs because the begin of 2021 and in Italy, it has been reported that 1.3 million have left their jobs.

Increase in job vacancies in Spain

During a debate for Spanish information company Europa Press, Spain’s Second Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Labour Yolanda Díaz expressed concern and urged that the “great resignation” in Spain wanted to be stopped.

“Spain needs 109,000 workers. Part of these vacancies are in the hospitality sector, but there are others that have to do with the need for highly qualified personnel linked to technological and digital transformation”, she stated.

According to the most recent social safety statistics, round 30,000 employees in Spain voluntarily left their jobs in 2021 and the pattern is continuous to rise.

A survey by Spanish jobs web site Infojobs in February discovered that 27 p.c of workers in Spain had been considering quitting their jobs in 2022, which might recommend that many daren’t resign or that many extra will hand of their discover within the following months.

However, Díaz defined that based mostly on Eurostat knowledge, out of all of the nations within the EU, Spain is the least affected. The proportion of vacancies in Spain is round 0.7 p.c, whereas the European common exceeds 2.5 p.c and in nations reminiscent of Germany, it’s at 3.8 p.c.

Another report carried out by human assets firm Hays on work developments for this 12 months signifies that 77 p.c of Spaniards surveyed stated they’d change jobs if they might.

68 p.c of them confessed that they’re actively searching for one other job and the primary motive they argue is to discover a job with a greater wage.

This knowledge reveals that the explanations for the good resignation are barely completely different in Spain from the explanation why individuals are quitting within the US, which is especially resulting from burnout and the will to discover a job that fulfils them and makes them happier, relatively than simply in search of out a greater alternative for more cash.

Solutions to the issue

During her speech, Díaz identified the significance of accelerating the minimal wage (SMI) and guaranteeing that “they are not the cause of the increase of CPI [Consumer Price Index]”.

According to Hays, 71 p.c of the Spanish corporations surveyed plan to rent extra workers in 2022, and 67 p.c of them take into account that their enterprise will enhance throughout the 12 months. The most sought-after workers are salespeople, engineers and pc scientists.

Despite this information, Spain’s labour reform which got here into power in the beginning of 2022, implies that the spike in everlasting contracts is enhancing job safety and high quality for hundreds of beforehand exploited momentary employees.

Around a 3rd of workers employed within the first 4 months of 2022 have been given everlasting contracts.

The price of recent everlasting contracts has been rising month on month this 12 months, representing 15 p.c of recent hires in January, 22 p.c in February, 31 p.c in March, and 48 p.c of recent contracts in April.