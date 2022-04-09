The brekkie cereal election: will we believe the branding on the box?

Morrison got here from neither of those factions and was, within the context of the spill, acceptable to each. When he went on to win the election, he was extra than simply acceptable – he was a hero to all. But heroes who relaxation too lengthy on their laurels quickly discover themselves perched atop a steaming pile of compost.

Morrison ought to have acknowledged the battle and brokered a peace. Instead, his centre-right faction imposed the sort of Yugoslavian ceasefire that broke down right into a bloody warfare when Soviet management waned. Just like Serbs and Croats in Soviet occasions, the one factor the moderates and the conservatives can agree on is that they dislike the ascendant regime. That’s why everybody from conservative senator Concetta Fierravanti-Wells to reasonable NSW Liberal Catherine Cusack is ripping into the PM simply when he most wants occasion unity.

It could be greatest for the Liberal Party’s possibilities if the Prime Minister have been to only disappear. Not in a Harold Holt sense, in fact. More like within the citizens of Wentworth, the place Liberal MP Dave Sharma’s wafer-thin margin will likely be coaxed and cosseted not by Morrison however by Josh Frydenberg, the Liberal Party’s hottest determine, and former deputy chief Julie Bishop, the occasion’s type icon who can out-Zampatti the late Carla’s teal-dependent candidate daughter, Allegra Spender.

If Morrison does enable his staff to take the lead, he would possibly be capable of swing a breakfast cereal contest and get voters to forged a poll based mostly on model. It would probably work in his

favour. People like cereal higher than indignant prime ministers who snap at electors.