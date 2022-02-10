Americas

The Bronx – Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown – Podcast on CNN Audio

The Bronx – Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown – Podcast on CNN Audio


One of your favourite collection from CNN is now obtainable in your favourite podcast app. Join world-renowned chef, bestselling creator and Emmy winner Anthony Bourdain to find Parts Unknown: little-known locations and numerous cultures that make our international group extra related. Start from the start in Myanmar, and hear by means of the collection conclusion on the Lower East Side in New York City. New episodes drop every week.

The Bronx

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown

Anthony Bourdain explores the broadly numerous cuisines and cultures discovered within the Bronx, the New York City borough simply north of Manhattan. He takes a have a look at the music, meals, artwork, and different choices of this usually misunderstood a part of the town.

Original Airdate: Season 4, 2014.

Feb 7, 2022

