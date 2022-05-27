The Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world, is so tall that people perceive time differently from the top and bottom floors

The Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest tower, dominates the Dubai skyline.MARWAN NAAMANI/AFP through Getty Images

Standing at 2,716.5 ft, Dubai’s Burj Khalifa is the tallest constructing on this planet.

It’s so tall that individuals on the highest and backside of the constructing have a distinct learn of time.

The constructing “transcends the earth’s local temperature and climate,” writer Stefan Al wrote in his new e-book, “Supertall.”

In a brand new e-book known as “Supertall,” architect Stefan Al explored the world of skyscrapers and the way they have an effect on the best way we stay, together with the influence the world’s tallest constructing has on its inhabitants.

At 828 meters tall, or 2,716.5 ft, the Burj Khalifa is twice the peak of the Empire State Building. It far exceeds the size of something that is been constructed on Earth, Al wrote.

“I remember first going there, and I had this old camera phone — I couldn’t even fit it in one single shot. I thought that’s so bizarre that you can’t even fit a building in your camera lens,” Al instructed Insider.

From the highest of the Burj, folks can view to date into the Arabian Desert that they see the solar set a number of minutes after folks on the bottom see it set, per Al’s e-book. It’s had implications for the Muslim inhabitants within the constructing: As a results of the perceived time distinction, these residing on the upper flooring of the Burj want to attend a couple of additional minutes earlier than breaking their quick at sundown throughout Ramadan.

“Dubai clerics decided that the residents above the 80th floor should wait an additional two minutes to end their Ramadan fasting. And those above the 150th should wait an additional three,” Al wrote in his e-book.

The constructing additionally “transcends the earth’s local temperature and climate,” Al wrote. That’s as a result of the Burj is so tall that its higher half sometimes emerges above the clouds, rendering it unaffected by the rain that is pouring at its base.

At the highest of the constructing, the temperature on the surface can also be regarded as 11 levels Fahrenheit (6°C) cooler than on the bottom, per the e-book.

“Since the air gets cooler the higher you go, you can take advantage of that height difference by having less air conditioning on the upper levels, because you can use that cooler air as intake,” Al instructed Insider.

“Supertall” was launched on April 12, below the writer W. W. Norton & Company.

