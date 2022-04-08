The burning questions about the AFLW grand final
WHO ARE THE PLAYERS TO WATCH?
ADELAIDE
Ebony Marinoff: The midfielder is second-highest for disposals within the league with a median of 24.5. Her strengths lie in clearances and lengthy kicks ahead. With a median of 10.4 contested possessions, she’s the one Crow to have been named within the All-Australian squad each season.
Anne Hatchard: Was overwhelmed by only one in Tuesday’s AFLW best and fairest voting and averaged 24.1 possessions. She’s a powerful linking participant, however excels in marking overhead, with the best marking price within the league.
Erin Phillips: The prolific ball-winner is harmful in finals footy. In each Crows premierships she booted two targets and was named greatest on floor. She’s prime of the league for rating involvements.
MELBOURNE
Daisy Pearce: Earlier this week Pearce was voted the competitors’s greatest captain for the fourth time and with good cause. The two-time greatest and fairest winner and All-Australian has led the Demons to change into the second-highest-scoring group this season. Pearce averages a purpose a sport, 4 rating involvements, two marks and 5 contested possessions and has a wealth of expertise to maintain her calm and picked up in finals footy.
Tayla Harris: The key ahead will catch the attention of Adelaide’s defenders. She kicked a career-high 18 targets this yr. The former Lion and Blue leads the league in contested marks, averaging simply over two a match, in addition to being second for targets.
Lily Mithen: A mainstay within the Demon’s midfield. Consistency is what units her aside. Averaging three marks, 19 disposals and 5 tackles, she’s versatile and fast. She’s additionally one of many Demon’s most dependable in rating involvements.
HOW CAN MELBOURNE CONTAIN ERIN PHILLIPS?
Melbourne might want to deal with quashing Phillip’s marking potential in assault as historical past suggests she gained’t miss when she will get a goalkicking probability. She’s additionally prime of the league in rating assists.
THIRD TIME LUCKY FOR TAYLA HARRIS?
Harris has performed in two dropping grand finals, with Brisbane and Carlton, each towards Adelaide. Now one of many stars of the Demons ahead line, she’ll be looking forward to redemption. Adelaide’s defence held Harris to at least one purpose in spherical 4, because of the likes of Sarah Allan, who will seemingly play a key function in attempting to negate Harris’ affect once more, and skipper Chelsea Randall.
WHAT ARE THEIR STRENGTHS?
Adelaide: Have reached 5 of a potential six finals sequence and may have a home-ground benefit. The Crows have a strong again line, regularly limiting the opposition’s scoring possibilities.
Melbourne: Their motion by the midfield is formidable, so is their depth of expertise, averaging the third most goalkickers. Although of their first grand remaining, the Demons are only one behind the Crows in most video games gained within the historical past of the league. Melbourne’s tackling numbers are greater, averaging 60 tackles a sport to the Crows’ 55.