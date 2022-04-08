The burning questions about the AFLW grand final

WHO ARE THE PLAYERS TO WATCH?

ADELAIDE

Ebony Marinoff: The midfielder is second-highest for disposals within the league with a median of 24.5. Her strengths lie in clearances and lengthy kicks ahead. With a median of 10.4 contested possessions, she’s the one Crow to have been named within the All-Australian squad each season.

Anne Hatchard: Was overwhelmed by only one in Tuesday’s AFLW best and fairest voting and averaged 24.1 possessions. She’s a powerful linking participant, however excels in marking overhead, with the best marking price within the league.

Erin Phillips: The prolific ball-winner is harmful in finals footy. In each Crows premierships she booted two targets and was named greatest on floor. She’s prime of the league for rating involvements.

Erin Phillips. Credit:AFL Photos / Getty Images

MELBOURNE

Daisy Pearce: Earlier this week Pearce was voted the competitors’s greatest captain for the fourth time and with good cause. The two-time greatest and fairest winner and All-Australian has led the Demons to change into the second-highest-scoring group this season. Pearce averages a purpose a sport, 4 rating involvements, two marks and 5 contested possessions and has a wealth of expertise to maintain her calm and picked up in finals footy.

Tayla Harris: The key ahead will catch the attention of Adelaide’s defenders. She kicked a career-high 18 targets this yr. The former Lion and Blue leads the league in contested marks, averaging simply over two a match, in addition to being second for targets.

Lily Mithen: A mainstay within the Demon’s midfield. Consistency is what units her aside. Averaging three marks, 19 disposals and 5 tackles, she’s versatile and fast. She’s additionally one of many Demon’s most dependable in rating involvements.