The Business Case for Women’s Football | Inside UEFA

UEFA right now launches The Business Case for Women’s Football, a brand-new, forward-looking and sensible report that highlights the potential for development within the European girls’s membership and league recreation over the subsequent decade.

A record-breaking UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 showcased the recognition and potential of worldwide girls’s soccer, however the recreation has additionally made enormous strides at membership stage, with the profitable launch of a brand new format for the UEFA Women’s Champions League with centralised advertising and marketing and TV protection and ever-increasing professionalisation throughout home leagues.

In order to take care of this momentum, buyers now have a novel alternative to contribute in direction of the additional growth of the sport. The Business Case for Women’s Football supplies justification for that funding to all stakeholders.

Delivering on commitments outlined in Time for Action, UEFA’s girls’s soccer technique, this new report, which relies on an unprecedented vary of analysis and knowledge, supplies complete reasoning for growing funding in girls’s soccer and a transparent methodology and clarification of its findings.

Focusing totally on the membership recreation, it provides a transparent understanding of the game’s potential for development, outlines the advantages elevated funding can carry and gives steerage on find out how to maximise return on this funding.

Download the Business Case for Women’s Football

Giorgio Marchetti, UEFA Deputy General Secretary & Director of Football Division “The Business Case for Women’s Football is a very ambitious project that has been developed in partnership with representatives from all football stakeholders including national associations, leagues, the European Club Association, clubs, broadcasters, sponsors, fans and academic institutions. “This report supplies all of our stakeholders with a transparent understanding of the advantages of investing within the girls’s recreation, and supplies them with clear rationale for growing that funding.”

Nadine Kessler, UEFA Chief of Women’s Football “Women’s soccer is on an extremely thrilling trajectory, with development being seen throughout practically each metric and throughout all of our stakeholders throughout Europe. The potential of the ladies’s recreation is limitless and we consider we’re on track to take girls’s soccer to heights that have been unimaginable only a few years in the past. “As this report shows, now is the time to capitalise on the momentum we have created together, now is the time to get involved, now is the time to invest.”

Women’s soccer’s development alternatives

Records are being damaged, obstacles are being torn down and new partnerships are being struck, leading to fast development of the sport.

Before now, knowledge for stakeholders contemplating funding has been restricted, inconsistent and incomplete. This report goals to offer readability each in understanding the sport now and quantifying return on funding sooner or later.

The Business Case for Women’s Football reveals a sequence of key findings, every of which display alternatives and returns that rapid funding can carry. As an instance, the report identifies that girls’s soccer might see a sixfold improve in industrial worth over the subsequent decade, doubtlessly reaching an annual worth of €686 million by 2033, with membership sponsorship set to extend to €295 million in that point.

Women’s soccer can be thought of to be inspirational, empowering and family-friendly, attracting a various, progressive and younger fanbase that’s set to develop from 144m to 328m followers over the subsequent 10 years.

There is due to this fact a transparent funding alternative for leagues, golf equipment, manufacturers and broadcasters to satisfy the growing expectations of society and contribute considerably to the event and professionalisation of the ladies’s recreation.

Key steps for sustainable development

Focused on sporting, industrial, picture and engagement alternatives, The Business Case for Women’s Football identifies over 20 suggestions to tell membership and league methods and assist stakeholders in creating the ladies’s recreation and maximising return on funding. These suggestions are grouped into 5 key themes:

– Develop methods and enterprise plans

– Raise requirements and professionalism on and off the pitch

– Build a sustainable ecosystem

– Increase visibility and strengthen viewers engagement

– Build on the distinctive strengths of the ladies’s recreation

UEFA’s stakeholder assist

After session with 42 leagues, 162 golf equipment, ECA and 11 industrial companions, in addition to 30 in-depth interviews with prime executives and client analysis throughout 14 markets and greater than 20,000 people, this report supplies a vital information for any stakeholders wishing to develop the sport and is dedicated to offering additional bespoke assist to golf equipment, leagues and nationwide associations so as to maximise the expansion of the sport.

