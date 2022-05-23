The captain’s struggle: Misfiring skippers hurt SRH, PBKS in IPL 2022 – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

With the Playoffs berths determined, there was little curiosity round Sunday evening’s match – the final of the league stage of IPL 2022 – between Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad. As issues turned out, the Punjab bowlers did a wonderful job to limit Hyderabad to 157/8, and chased down the goal in 15.1 overs with five wickets in hand.

Punjab Kings

The chase summed up Punjab’s method all through the match. In the 2 matches earlier than Sunday’s, Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians had taken 19.4, and 19.1 overs to chase 151 and 160 towards Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals respectively. Despite being up towards a low goal (the match run fee throughout groups stands at 8.52), Punjab by no means hesitated to take dangers, not even after they have been 71/3 within the eighth over – a state of affairs from the place solely a collapse might have denied them a win.

Throughout the match, Punjab have began their innings at a speedy tempo earlier than working out of steam. In reality, their run fee the Powerplay overs (9.11) have been the perfect within the league stage, however in each the center overs and on the dying – in different phrases, for 70% of the innings – they’ve did not sustain that tempo.

One purpose behind this droop was Mayank Agarwal’s kind. Agarwal scored 196 runs within the match at a strike fee of 123. Past midway by means of the league stage, Agarwal determined to drop down the order in favour of Jonny Bairstow. While Punjab benefitted from that, Agarwal didn’t.

Punjab had most likely backed Shikhar Dhawan to play the ‘anchor’ function within the match because the others would come out all weapons blazing. However, Dhawan scored at 123, most likely about ten fewer than what he would have favored.

Dhawan batted for 27 balls per innings – 1 / 4 of the group innings – whereas scoring solely 33. If Punjab had their eyes set on 200, that might have left them with loads to attain. However, they nonetheless might need obtained there extra typically, had Agarwal (and Shahrukh Khan) not struggled to get going as nicely. The unimaginable hitting of Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Jonny Bairstow, and Bhanuka Rajapaksa went amiss.

Had they dropped Agarwal sooner or later, it might need addressed the problem. They didn’t, most likely as a result of they needed to again a retained cricketer whom they’d recognized as captain forward of the season.

The Punjab bowling assault, recognized because the weakest of the season, confronted issues as nicely. Their economic system fee (8.61) was the third-worst of the league stage.

Arshdeep, Rabada, and Chahar – their three important bowlers – had an affordable season, however they’d so little religion on the others that no different specialist bowler performed greater than 5 matches (Livingstone, Rishi Dhawan, and Odean Smith are all-rounders).

To sum up, Punjab might have backed at the very least one specialist bowler greater than they did. They might even have been ruthless sufficient to drop Agarwal sooner or later.

Hyderabad

If Punjab has had the third-worst economic system fee of the season to date, Hyderabad has the worst. In reality, they conceded 0.16 runs an over greater than Mumbai Indians, the following group on the listing. The hole is the biggest between any two groups this season.

Hyderabad, too, confronted precisely the identical downside as Punjab. They got here into the match with a really robust group of pacers, however with a comparatively skinny spinner assault. J. Suchith stood up in Washington Sundar’s absence repeatedly, however they rotated their bowlers too typically for consolation.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Umran Malik performed all 14 matches, whereas T. Natarajan performed 11. Malik took 22 wickets at a strike fee of 13.4 and Natarajan 18 at 14.3, however each of them went for 9 runs an over – greater than what Hyderabad conceded within the match. In different phrases, two of Hyderabad’s three important bowlers have been very costly.

Hyderabad additionally had their batting issues, as exemplified by Table 1 above. Their Powerplay strike fee of seven.01 was the worst of the league stage, whereas they struck at a middling 10.77 within the dying overs. That took the sheen off their glorious middle-overs strike fee of 8.51 – a quantity bettered solely by the erratic Kolkata Knight Riders.

Part of Hyderabad’s Powerplay issues was Kane Williamson himself, who confronted 18 balls per innings whereas scoring at lower than a run a ball. This is the slowest by any opener with 200 runs in a single IPL season. In reality, Williamson’s is the one entry within the prime ten since 2014.

Hyderabad had retained Williamson to steer them, however the determination to select – and again – the captain earlier than selecting the XI harm them greater than different groups. Like Agarwal, he, too, dropped down the order – nevertheless it was too late by then.

Like Punjab, Hyderabad backed their captain greater than they need to have – a stunning transfer, given how immediate they have been to sack David Warner in 2021. In 2023, they might wish to decide the very best XI forward of each match as a substitute of backing a captain no matter kind and selecting ten from the remainder.

Abhishek Mukherjee is the Chief Editor at CricketNews and co-author of Sachin and Azhar at Cape Town.

Read all of the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPL Live Score, IPL 2022 schedule, IPL 2022 Points table and Entertainment News. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.