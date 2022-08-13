The card we use to judge all other cards just got its best sign-up bonus ever | CNN Underscored

CNN Underscored evaluations monetary merchandise comparable to bank cards and financial institution accounts based mostly on their general worth. We might obtain a fee by the LendingTree affiliate community when you apply and are authorized for a card, however our reporting is at all times unbiased and goal.

Our fast take: The Citi® Double Cash Card is one in every of our favourite cash back credit cards. It has no annual price and earns a market-leading 2% money again on each buy you make — 1% while you purchase, and 1% extra while you pay it off. It received’t get you free journeys to fancy seashore resorts or entry to unique airport lounges, however it’s a top-notch, if not flashy, workhorse bank card, and proper now it has a $200 sign-up bonus for the primary time ever.

Simple, straightforward to earn and redeem money again.

18-month 0% introductory APR on stability transfers (rises to a variable 16.24% to 26.24% APR after the intro interval).

Expert customers can convert the money again to versatile journey factors while you even have a premium Citi bank card.

No annual price.

No bonus classes.

No journey or luxurious perks and minimal buy protections.

No introductory APR on purchases.

3% overseas transaction price.

Current sign-up bonus: For a restricted time, earn $200 money again while you spend $1,500 on purchases within the first six months after opening the account.

Best for: People who need to routinely earn money again on all the pieces they purchase with out enthusiastic about it.

Credit playing cards are complicated. So many options, a lot to consider. Even the phrases used to explain bank cards sound like gobbledygook: bonus classes, introductory charges, APR, annual charges, versatile factors, switch ratios, secondary auto protection… Do you must have a doctorate in economics to know these items?

That’s what we love in regards to the Citi Double Cash bank card, and why we’ve even chosen it as CNN Underscored’s “benchmark” credit card. In a phrase, it’s easy. Simple to know, easy to make use of, easy to redeem its money again.

Yet you received’t be left behind relating to rewards, as a result of the Citi Double Cash at all times earns a market-leading 2% price on all the pieces you purchase — 1% while you make a purchase order, and one other 1% while you pay it off. Plus, it has completely no annual price, ever, which implies it’s mainly a card you possibly can stick in your purse or pockets and by no means have to fret about.

Does that make the Citi Double Cash probably the most useful bank card available on the market? Not essentially. You can get extra bang on your buck with different playing cards, particularly when you recurrently spend some huge cash in sure classes the place different bank cards provide bonus rewards, which might offset getting a decrease return on the remainder of your on a regular basis spending with that card.

There are additionally higher bank cards when you’re searching for luxurious travel perks like a free journey all over the world in firstclass. But to tug that off, you’ll both must do a variety of homework to know how versatile journey factors work, pay a excessive annual price for a bank card or each.

If these choices don’t sound interesting to you and also you’d somewhat simply begin getting money again in your pocket each month with out pondering an excessive amount of about it, you’ve most likely landed on the proper card. And you’ve additionally landed on the proper time to get it, as a result of for a restricted time, you will get it with a sign-up bonus for the primary time ever. Let’s check out why we predict the Citi Double Cash is a good selection for individuals who need the “set it and forget it” choice of the bank card world.

First, the Citi Double Cash prices nothing to have in your purse or pockets. There’s no annual price on the cardboard ever, which means you don’t have to fret about whether or not you’re getting sufficient out of the cardboard to warrant what it prices — it prices zero simply to have it.

On prime of getting no annual price, the Double Cash has probably the greatest and most simple incomes charges throughout all bank cards. You’ll earn 2% in money again — 1% while you purchase one thing, and one other 1% while you pay it off — on each single buy you make, with no caps of any sort.

For individuals who don’t spend some huge cash every day in a particular bonus class, comparable to groceries, food delivery or travel, incomes flat-rate money again most likely makes probably the most sense, and there are only a few different main bank cards out there immediately that gives as excessive of an ongoing flat-rate return on each single buy with out an annual price.

The money again you earn with the Citi Double Cash can be straightforward to redeem. You can both use it as an announcement credit score to offset any purchases you make with the cardboard, have it deposited right into a checking account or have Citi ship you a test for it. The solely requirement is that it’s essential earn $25 in money again as a redemption minimal when you request a test, however there’s no minimal for direct deposits or assertion credit, and there’s additionally no most on the quantity you possibly can redeem.

For most individuals, utilizing the Citi Double Cash to earn and redeem money again can be so far as they should go (and if the remainder of this paragraph and the following one sound like Portuguese to you, don’t fear about it — simply use the Double Cash as a cash back credit card, the way in which it was initially designed). But when you’re a sophisticated bank card person, the money again you earn with the Double Cash comes within the type of Citi ThankYou Rewards journey factors, with $1 in money again equal to 100 ThankYou factors.

To actually benefit from this characteristic, you’ll must even have both a Citi Premier® Card or the now-discontinued Citi Prestige® Card, each of which have annual charges (within the case of the Citi Prestige, a really excessive one). Having both of those playing cards opens entry to Citi’s airline and hotel transfer partners, which may get you probably much more worth on your factors, though they aren’t the easiest-to-use companions for transferable factors novices. But when you prefer to redeem bank card rewards for journey, it might make sense to make use of your money again as factors as a substitute.

Normally, the most important disadvantage of the Citi Double Cash is its lack of a sign-up bonus — however there’s nice information on that entrance. For the primary time ever — and for a restricted time — the cardboard presently comes with $200 in bonus money again while you spend $1,500 on purchases with the cardboard within the first six months after opening the account. That makes now the proper time to seize the cardboard, since you possibly can decide up a large bonus for doing so, and you continue to received’t pay any annual price.

What else will we like in regards to the Double Cash? Well, as many individuals have sadly discovered, bank cards generally is a method to get caught owing some huge cash when you aren’t cautious about how you utilize them. For people who’re presently staring down a boatload of debt and questioning learn how to claw their method again out, the introductory stability switch characteristic of the Citi Double Cash can function a short lived life raft.

New Citi Double Cash card holders can benefit from a 0% introductory APR on stability transfers for 18 months. It’s essential to notice that after the introductory APR expires, you’ll pay a variable 16.24% to 26.24% (relying in your creditworthiness) as your common APR on the remaining stability. So you’ll need to you’ll want to both repay your debt in full or switch it to a different card earlier than the 18 months expire.

Also, stability transfers incur a 3% stability switch price with a $5 minimal, so the switch isn’t completely with out price. Still, when you’re presently paying excessive curiosity on one other bank card, a small 3% price could possibly be an enormous reduction.

Finally, the Citi Double Cash is a Mastercard, so that you shouldn’t have a lot hassle discovering retailers who will settle for it while you need to use a bank card to pay for items or companies.

Lots of different bank cards provide what are referred to as “bonus categories,” which means you’ll earn the next rewards price — both in money again or factors and miles — for some varieties of purchases. For occasion, one other card would possibly provide 3% money again on eating, 2% on groceries and 1% on all different purchases. Or you would possibly discover playing cards with rotating classes, the place each few months the bonus classes change or might be chosen from a menu of classes by the cardboard holder.

You received’t discover any bonus classes on the Citi Double Cash, and that’s the draw back of simplicity. So when you routinely make numerous purchases in a specific class, you could discover one other bank card that gives a bonus for these purchases is a more sensible choice for you.

Or when you don’t thoughts carrying a number of bank cards and recurrently switching to the very best one relying on what you’re shopping for, you possibly can probably out-earn the Double Cash general by maximizing totally different bonus classes on varied playing cards (although the Double Cash may nonetheless be “catch-all” card for purchases that don’t fall into every other card’s bonus classes).

Also, in life, you normally get what you pay for, and since this can be a credit card with no annual fee, you received’t discover any nice perks on the Citi Double Cash. That means no journey advantages, no journey protections like journey delay or automobile rental protection, no buy protections and no fancy eating or journey credit. This is your primary no-frills rewards bank card.

You additionally received’t need to use the Double Cash on abroad purchases, because the card has a 3% overseas transaction price. That means the price of making worldwide purchases is greater than the two% in money again you’d earn from them, so that you’ll need to limit this card to home use solely.

And it’s a minor level, however it’s essential earn money again with the Double Cash card not less than as soon as each 12 months to stop your current money again from expiring. That shouldn’t be too troublesome — even one small buy every year will work — however it’s one thing to remember if you find yourself not utilizing the cardboard as typically as you initially deliberate.

CNN Underscored has chosen the Citi Double Cash Card as our “benchmark” credit card. That doesn’t imply it’s the very best bank card available on the market — somewhat, it means we use it as a primary customary to check different bank cards and see the place they rating higher and the place they’re worse.

Here’s how the Citi Double Cash scores as our benchmark card (see our credit card methodology for extra particulars on what we take into consideration relating to perks, protections and redemption worth):

KEY DETAILS Card kind Mastercard Issuing financial institution Citi Sign-up bonus For a restricted time, earn $200 in money again while you spend $1,500 within the first six months after account opening REWARDS Earning price 2% on all purchases (1% while you purchase, 1% while you pay it off) Redemption worth 1 cent (money again) Ease of primary redemptions Easy Advanced redemption choices Can switch ThankYou factors to 16 airline companions when you even have the Citi Premier℠ or Citi Prestige® Quality of superior redemptions Good FEES Annual price $0 Foreign transaction price 3% BENEFITS AND PROTECTIONS Travel perks None Purchase protections None Travel protections None Other perks None INTEREST RATES ON PURCHASES AND BALANCE TRANSFERS Introductory APR on purchases None Length of introductory APR on purchases N/A Introductory APR on stability transfers 0% Length of introductory APR on stability transfers 18 months Introductory stability switch price 3% or $5, whichever is bigger APR after intro interval ends/customary APR 16.24%-26.24% variable

When reviewing different bank cards, we use this format and these standards to check them with our benchmark. You can learn our credit card methodology for extra particulars on all the standards we take into consideration when rating bank cards.

There aren’t every other main bank cards available on the market that supply an ongoing 2% money again on all purchases with no annual price, however when you consider different points of the playing cards, another choices are price contemplating.

For occasion, the Chase Freedom Unlimited® is a comparable flat-rate cash back credit card that earns 1.5% money again on all purchases, but additionally presently comes with an extra 1.5% money again on all the pieces you purchase within the first 12 months after opening the account, as much as $20,000 in purchases.

That means when you’re capable of spend that a lot, you’d be incomes the identical $600 in whole money again as you’ll when you spent $20,000 on the Double Cash, when you embody the present limited-time sign-up bonus on the Double Cash. Plus, when you’re trying to journey, the Chase Freedom Unlimited lets you convert your money again into Chase Ultimate Rewards factors, which might be extra useful than Citi ThankYou factors. But when you’re solely interested by money again, when you’re past the preliminary sign-up bonus, the Citi Double Cash will earn extra on an ongoing foundation than the Freedom Unlimited.

Another comparability card is the Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card, which affords an identical 2 miles per greenback on all purchases. Since you possibly can redeem Capital One miles in opposition to any journey expense and get 1 cent in worth for every mile, the Venture successfully earns on the identical price because the Double Cash.

While the Citi Double Cash presently has a limited-time $200 sign-up bonus, the Capital One Venture has a a lot larger sign-up bonus of 75,000 miles. But to earn all these additional miles, you’ll must spend $3,000 on purchases throughout the first three months after you open the account.

You’ll additionally pay a $95 annual price on the Venture every year, and when you’re not interested by journey, then a card that earns miles to redeem for journey purchases may not be the very best match on your wants.

If you spend a ton of cash on journey or eating, there’s possible one other bank card that gives sufficient additional bonus rewards in these classes to make it price getting. You’ll additionally need a totally different bank card in case your objective is to earn luxurious journey rewards or perks — for that, you’ll must pay an annual price on a midtier or premium journey rewards card.

But when you aren’t searching for journey luxurious and don’t need to cope with the complexity of bonus classes, you possible can’t go fallacious with the no-annual-fee Citi Double Cash card. It’s an ideal selection for individuals who simply need a single, easy bank card that earns primary money again with a 2% return on all the pieces, no matter their private spending habits.

If that sounds such as you, take into account grabbing one proper now whereas it has a limited-time $200 sign-up bonus, and pop it into your purse or pockets to start out incomes money again on all the pieces immediately.

