The Carnival of Viareggio resumes after COVID disruption

The towering floats of the Viareggio Carnival are again.

Last yr, the pandemic pressured the occasion to shift from its conventional February slot to September, with simply 5,000 spectators allowed to attend.

But with vaccinations rolled out and the coronavirus risk downgraded, the seaside promenade is packed as soon as once more for the spectacle.

The 2020 carnival managed to sneak in simply earlier than COVID-19 shut the nation down, so it is simply 2021 that was disrupted.

But for the individuals of Viareggio and the artists who create and function the floats, this yr nonetheless seems like a rebirth.