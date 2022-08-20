The cartels flexed their power in Tijuana — and now the battle for influence is on

toggle caption Toya Sarno Jordan for NPR

Toya Sarno Jordan for NPR

TIJUANA, Mexico — Moses Zazueta Ramirez was at dwelling final Friday when he began getting messages from his mother and seeing the chaos unfold on social media.

A drug cartel had hijacked and burned greater than a dozen automobiles throughout his dwelling metropolis of Tijuana, and rumors unfold that that they had introduced a curfew. Step outdoors tonight and there could be hassle, was the story doing the rounds.

It was the third time that week that widespread arson and shootings by drug cartels had been seen in cities throughout northern Mexico. Shops and bystanders have been being focused, with some officers saying it was in retaliation to arrests of high-level cartel leaders and others attributing it to disputes between gangs.

“I got really scared,” Ramirez stated. “I don’t feel safe.”

The rumor in regards to the cartel imposing a curfew on Tijuana wasn’t true, however the 23-year-old determined to skip his work at an area restaurant that weekend anyway and keep at dwelling together with his girlfriend.

“My coworkers told me that, hey, you got to come … and I said, I’m sorry, but I’m not going to risk myself to just get some money,” he stated.

Many others in Tijuana felt the identical, and regardless of assurances of security from native authorities, the usually bustling border metropolis was eerily quiet on Saturday.

The drug cartels had flexed their energy in Tijuana in a approach not seen for greater than a decade and reignited worry and debate over who’s it that basically wields affect within the nation: the federal government or the gangs.

toggle caption Toya Sarno Jordan for NPR

Toya Sarno Jordan for NPR

In the times because the assaults, navy reinforcements have been despatched into Tijuana to bolster safety. And on Friday, Mexico’s President Andrés Manuel López Obrador visited and gave a nationwide tackle from a navy base, flanked by senior protection officers.

“Work is underway,” he stated from inside. “The most important thing is that the causes that lead to insecurity and violence throughout the country and in Baja California are being addressed.”

Yet outdoors, tons of of Tijuana residents gathered, inspired to return by Carlos Atilano Peña — an area politician from an opposing political occasion who’s utilizing the second to unfold a really totally different message.

“Federal authorities say there was no terrorism, but we say we had terrorism here in Tijuana,” he advised NPR. “Because they gained what they were seeking: to have a lot of problems and fear in the population.”

toggle caption Toya Sarno Jordan for NPR

Toya Sarno Jordan for NPR

toggle caption Toya Sarno Jordan for NPR

Toya Sarno Jordan for NPR

toggle caption Toya Sarno Jordan for NPR

Peña is tapping right into a sentiment felt by many. One mom on the rally outdoors the navy base stated violence had turn into part of life within the area, however the scale of the assault final week nonetheless stunned her.

Six individuals have been arrested within the week since, in keeping with the president. State officers say 17 individuals have been detained and suspects embrace members of the Jalisco cartel.

Authorities hope the arrests show they’re in management and that they make individuals really feel protected. But it is a onerous promote.

“The population had to follow [rumors of a curfew] from criminal groups, whether or not these were verified,” stated Cecilia Farfán-Méndez, the top of safety analysis on the Center for U.S.-Mexico Studies at UC San Diego. “This aligns really well with data that we have on the perception that criminal groups have the firepower capacity to effectively confront the state.”

“It tells you a lot about how the population perceives the effectiveness of the state, either federal or locally, in terms of their response to what is happening.”

toggle caption Toya Sarno Jordan for NPR

Toya Sarno Jordan for NPR

toggle caption Toya Sarno Jordan for NPR

Toya Sarno Jordan for NPR

toggle caption Toya Sarno Jordan for NPR

Toya Sarno Jordan for NPR

Tijuana Mayor Montserrat Caballero says she understands that many residents do take their cues from the cartels, and he or she is set to alter that.

“It’s an unfortunate question of culture, narcos culture,” she advised NPR. “And I cannot allow a cartel to rule my citizens. I cannot allow citizens to pay the consequences of these criminal acts … we need them to trust our police.”

A 2021 examine by the Center for U.S.-Mexico Studies discovered that 64% of Mexicans suppose organized crime or drug trafficking teams purchase public officers. Part of the issue, Caballero stated, was earlier political leaders in Mexico had both accepted the cartel violence or appeared the opposite approach when it occurred.

“It has happened a lot, some of their leaders have had these pacts. It’s very clear and everyone knows it,” Caballero stated. “But in this government, there is no pact with criminals. And I’m going to protect the good citizens, the law-abiding citizens.”

She additionally downplayed the severity of final week’s assault, saying burning a dozen automobiles in a metropolis of two million individuals “statistically does not make it an act of terrorism.”

“The situation is serious, but it is not dire. Take precautions if you want to come to Tijuana, but know … the city remained safe because we contained the situation,” she stated.

toggle caption Toya Sarno Jordan for NPR

Toya Sarno Jordan for NPR

Tijuana hasn’t seen such a violence in its streets because the mid-2000s, when the federal authorities took a hardline strategy on the cartels.

“It was definitely a flashback of other times where you saw this spectacular violence playing out in the city,” stated Farfán-Méndez, the safety professional.

The response right this moment has an identical taste to again then, as Tijuana is blanketed with navy safety. Checkpoints have been arrange in some areas and troops could be seen stopping and inspecting automobiles near the place one of many automobiles was set on hearth final Friday.

Yet Farfán-Méndez questioned whether or not elevated navy drive was the reply, and he or she pushed again in opposition to the give attention to cartels. It’s straightforward for politicians to say the violence is simply gangs combating one another, she stated, when there have been different indicators of issues — like homicides being extra frequent in poorer neighborhoods, and charges remaining stubbornly excessive for ladies.

“I think we should really abandon these narco narratives that, even though they can be very sexy and very appealing, do very little in serving us to understand why is it that a place like Tijuana has not been able to reduce levels of violence,” she stated. “I think these events should encourage us to really think seriously, precisely about what are these structural conditions that allowed this violence to take place.”

“I think there’s a concern that rather than developing civilian institutions that are devoted to law enforcement, we’re seeing increasingly the armed forces getting more duties.”

What’s extra, this mannequin of sending within the National Guard won’t do a lot to calm residents who’re resigned to violence.

toggle caption Toya Sarno Jordan for NPR

Toya Sarno Jordan for NPR

toggle caption Toya Sarno Jordan for NPR

Toya Sarno Jordan for NPR

toggle caption Toya Sarno Jordan for NPR

Toya Sarno Jordan for NPR

“Let me put it as an example where I live,” stated Ramirez, the restaurant employee. “There’s a park with a community center and the military people took the place to use it as a base. And right next to that park … there’s this crowd of drug dealers. And the people just walk past and come out with bags full of drugs.”

“So nah, I don’t think I’m really secure. I don’t feel safe at all.”

Chris Arturo Pichardo contributed to this report.