The case against Melissa Caddick is based on lies, husband says
Anthony Koletti, the husband of lacking conwoman Melissa Caddick, maintains that his spouse didn’t misappropriate any cash from traders and that allegations that she stole tens of millions of {dollars} from household buddies are lies, court docket paperwork reveal.
“Your clients [sic] whole case is based on lies,” Mr Koletti wrote in an e-mail to Michael Hayter, the solicitor performing for the court-appointed receivers Bruce Gleeson and Daniel Soire, from Jones Partners, who’re making an attempt to promote Ms Caddick’s property to return cash to traders.
“What your clients claimed to happen in regards to Melissa spending investor funds did not happen. Your clients are hiding facts that clearly explain what happened to investor funds, Melissa is dead. Melissa is not able to defend herself,” Mr Koletti mentioned in an e-mail to Mr Hayter dated February 3, 2021.
Mr Koletti, who claims his profession as a hairdresser has been hampered by hostile publicity, additionally maintained that the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), the receivers Mr Gleeson and Mr Soire, and their lawyer Mr Hayter have “dragged my entire families [sic] name through the mud using the main stream media as your weapon of choice.”
Also in receipt of correspondence from Mr Koletti is the Federal Court decide who has been coping with the matter. He emailed Justice Brigitte Markovic final month, complaining about ASIC’s lead investigator within the matter, Isabella Allen.
“The reason Melissa is deceased and you don’t have a defendant is because of Isabella Allens severe negligence and inhumane treatment towards Melissa, Whether Melissa committed suicide or was murdered [sic].”
He additionally mentioned that “Melissa was dehumanised in front of her son and I whilst the Australian Federal Police (AFP) were upstairs enjoying our view and having a merry old time.”
Mr Koletti’s allegations have been rejected by each ASIC and the AFP, who executed search warrants at Ms Caddick’s home on November 11, 2020. The 49-year-old vanished the subsequent day. A operating shoe containing her partial remains washed up on a distant seaside on the NSW South Coast in February 2021.