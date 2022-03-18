The case against Melissa Caddick is based on lies, husband says

Anthony Koletti, the husband of lacking conwoman Melissa Caddick, maintains that his spouse didn’t misappropriate any cash from traders and that allegations that she stole tens of millions of {dollars} from household buddies are lies, court docket paperwork reveal.

“Your clients [sic] whole case is based on lies,” Mr Koletti wrote in an e-mail to Michael Hayter, the solicitor performing for the court-appointed receivers Bruce Gleeson and Daniel Soire, from Jones Partners, who’re making an attempt to promote Ms Caddick’s property to return cash to traders.

Anthony Koletti leaves Downing Centre courts in February. Credit:Nick Moir

“What your clients claimed to happen in regards to Melissa spending investor funds did not happen. Your clients are hiding facts that clearly explain what happened to investor funds, Melissa is dead. Melissa is not able to defend herself,” Mr Koletti mentioned in an e-mail to Mr Hayter dated February 3, 2021.

Mr Koletti, who claims his profession as a hairdresser has been hampered by hostile publicity, additionally maintained that the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), the receivers Mr Gleeson and Mr Soire, and their lawyer Mr Hayter have “dragged my entire families [sic] name through the mud using the main stream media as your weapon of choice.”