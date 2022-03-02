The case against Vladimir Putin

THE UKRAINE CRISIS

With his invasion of Ukraine, the Russian president has made himself extra susceptible to prosecution for battle crimes.

Illustration by Nicole Rifkin for POLITICO

ON FEBRUARY 24, THE FIRST DAY OF RUSSIA’S INVASION of Ukraine, a Russian missile loaded with a cluster bomb landed just outside a hospital within the Ukrainian metropolis of Vuhledar, killing 4 civilians and wounding 10 others. The subsequent day, a equally geared up missile hit a preschool within the city of Okhtyrka, killing three civilians, together with a baby. On February 28, in an obvious intensification of Russia’s assault, rockets rained down on a residential neighborhood in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest metropolis, killing at the very least 11 individuals and wounding dozens.

Such assaults, in response to human rights teams and authorized specialists, may very well be used to construct a case for the fee of battle crimes — presumably in opposition to Russian President Vladimir Putin himself.

On Monday, simply days after Putin launched his invasion, Karim Khan, the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), announced the opening of an investigation into “the Situation in Ukraine.” His workplace, he added, had already established that there was a “reasonable basis to believe” that battle crimes and crimes in opposition to humanity had been dedicated within the nation for the reason that early days of its 2014 revolution and the next Russian incursions into Crimea and jap Ukraine.

A Ukrainian soldier patrols railway tracks on the outskirts of Irpin on March 1, strolling previous the our bodies of two Russian troopers | Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times

For the second, it appears to be like unlikely that Putin shall be placed on trial anytime quickly. And Khan — and different authorized investigators — shall be violations by all events to the battle. But there’s no doubting that this week’s assault has raised the Russian chief’s publicity to justice, in response to authorized specialists and human rights advocates interviewed by POLITICO.

After years during which Putin operated with a point of deniability — or in areas during which prosecutors have restricted jurisdiction — the Russian president has brazenly led the assault on Ukraine, sparking outrage around the globe.

“Unlike other situations where you might argue that there are forces in the field that are out there doing nasty things and the top brass doesn’t have control of them, that kind of defense isn’t going to work here,” mentioned Stephen Rapp, who served as U.S. ambassador-at-large for battle crimes points from 2009 to 2015. “Very little is going to happen in this theater on the Russian side that wouldn’t be traceable right up the chain of command to the top of the Russian state.”

Ukraine is, after all, removed from being the one place the place Putin has waged battle. As preventing continues and authorized investigators start to do their work, POLITICO additionally examines the broader case in opposition to the Russian president — ought to he ever face trial for his actions in The Hague.

CHECHNYA AND SYRIA

TO MAKE WAR CRIMES CHARGES STICK in opposition to someone who was circuitously concerned, prosecutors need to prove three things: that the accused had efficient management over subordinates who have been finishing up the crime; that they knew or ought to have identified concerning the crimes being carried out; and that they did nothing to cease or punish these immediately accountable.

With Putin, “the effective control part, which can often be very difficult, is easy,” mentioned Kevin Jon Heller, a professor of worldwide legislation on the University of Copenhagen. “He has effective control over everyone in the Russian military because he is the commander in chief.”

“The real questions … in a specific situation then are … did he know about the crimes? Should he have known about the crimes? And if so, did he do everything that was reasonable [to stop or prosecute them]?” Heller continued.

A Russian Orthodox priest — machine gun in a single hand and a cross within the different — surveys a mass grave holding civilians killed within the battle for Grozny, Chechnya, in 1995 | Vladimir Mashatin/EPA

Advocacy teams have documented what they describe as obvious battle crimes by the Russian military in the course of the 1999-2000 battle in Chechnya. In February 2000, the Russian navy bombed the village of Katyr-Yurt and a refugee convoy, killing 363 people, and dumped lots of the our bodies right into a mass grave, in response to an investigation by Britain’s Observer newspaper and Channel 4 tv.

Human Rights Watch described systemic “forced disappearances, torture, and summary executions” performed by the Russian forces in opposition to Chechen individuals throughout and after the battle. “The corpses of many of the ‘disappeared’ have subsequently been found in unmarked, makeshift graves and body dumps throughout Chechnya,” the group said in a report.

More not too long ago, within the Syrian battle, Russian troops carried out seven airstrikes on faculties and medical services in 2019 and 2020, according to Amnesty International. The group concluded that Russian and Syrian forces dedicated a “myriad of serious violations of international humanitarian law [that] amount to war crimes.”

In a 2020 report, Human Rights Watch documented “apparent war crimes” throughout an 11-month assault in 2019 and 2020 on the province of Idlib in northwest Syria, the place assaults killed at the very least 1,600 civilians. Its report mentioned Putin, who as commander-in-chief of the Russian armed forces bore command accountability, was “briefed daily on the ‘progress and status of tasks’ of the military operations.”

The physique of a kid is trapped beneath particles following airstrikes and floor assaults on Idlib, Syria, in 2019 | Izzeddin Idilbi/Anadolu Agency by way of Getty Images

Not solely did the Russian chief do nothing to cease the potential violations of worldwide legislation, however he publicly thanked his navy in a 2020 go to to Damascus and “reportedly conferred on the Russian commander who headed operations in Syria from April through September 2019, the Hero of Russia award, the nation’s highest honorary title,” Human Rights Watch mentioned.

In any authorized system, nonetheless, merely proving against the law came about isn’t sufficient; a court docket should even have jurisdiction. And in relation to Chechnya and Syria, the International Criminal Court falls quick. Putin’s battle in Chechnya came about earlier than the court docket got here into existence in July 2002 — making any crimes that came about there endlessly out of its attain.

When it involves Syria, neither Moscow nor Damascus are members of the court docket, that means its prosecutors can’t examine crimes in both nation, until certainly one of them have been to later join or settle for the court docket’s jurisdiction — an unlikely prospect in the meanwhile.

GEORGIA AND DONBAS

THE COURT’S PROSECUTORS DO HAVE JURISDICTION in relation to Putin’s 2008 assault on Georgia and his invasions of Ukraine. But to this point, their efforts in each international locations have gone nowhere.

The International Criminal Court opened an investigation into the preventing in Georgia after it acquired thousands of testimonies documenting alleged battle crimes and crimes in opposition to humanity. Ben Emmerson, a British lawyer who represented Georgia in a separate case within the European Court of Human Rights, said that Russia’s detention facilities for ethnic Georgians have been “reminiscent of the concentration camps.”

He cited inhuman remedy like forcing prisoners to bury our bodies in mass graves and torture. Among horrifying accounts, “one had his teeth removed with pliers,” Emmerson mentioned, and “one prisoner had his ear cut off.” In 2021, the European Court of Human Rights found that Russia had prevented the return of round 20,000 ethnic Georgians who had been pressured from their houses, and that it had failed to research potential battle crimes.

When it involves the International Criminal Court case, nonetheless, there hasn’t been a lot progress. “To this day, there hasn’t been an arrest warrant issued,” mentioned Ilya Nuzov, head of the Eastern Europe and Central Asia desk for the International Federation for Human Rights, an NGO. “For all intents and purposes, it looks like that investigation has more or less fizzled out.”

Ukraine may very well be a turning level. Until not too long ago, the court docket’s work there has amounted to little. Its earlier chief prosecutor accomplished a preliminary examination in December 2020, concluding that there was a “reasonable basis” to imagine battle crimes and crimes in opposition to humanity had been dedicated. But she cited “capacity constraint,” “overextended resources” and the COVID-19 pandemic as obstacles to continuing with a proper investigation.

The picturesque Georgian capital of Sukhumi was a ghost city after preventing within the Nineteen Nineties pressured practically each ethnic Georgian out of their houses | Natalia Kolesnikova/AFP by way of Getty Images

This lack of motion “frustrated us very much,” mentioned Oleksandra Matviychuk, head of the Center for Civil Liberties, a Kyiv-based human rights group. “For the first three or four years we concentrated on this work … but we understood that nothing changed, that we collect this testimony today and tomorrow people will still suffer,” she mentioned.

She mentioned she had personally gathered testimonies from lots of of victims from each side of the battle in the course of the early years of battle within the Donbas area of jap Ukraine. “They told me how they were beaten, raped, tortured with electricity, about how they were smashed into wooden boxes, how their fingers were cut. One woman told me how her eyes were pulled out with a spoon,” she mentioned.

Putin’s all-out battle on Ukraine has given requires worldwide justice new impetus. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy denounced the shelling of Kharkiv as a “military crime” and referred to as for a world tribunal. Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba condemned assaults on Friday on an orphanage in Volzel, exterior Kyiv, and the kindergarten in Okhtyrka, and threatened navy motion.

“Together with the General Prosecutor’s Office we are collecting this and other facts, which we will immediately send to the Hague,” Kuleba mentioned. “Responsibility is inevitable.”

On Monday, Ukraine’s ambassador to the United States, Oksana Markarova, accused Russia of utilizing a thermobaric weapon, additionally referred to as a vacuum bomb as a result of its explosion sucks the oxygen out of the air. Markarova mentioned the assault contravened the Geneva conventions, which kind the premise of worldwide humanitarian legislation.

Nuzov mentioned he thinks Putin “really did cross a line” with the brand new invasion. “The difference is really that it is just so open and brazen and blatant … It’s just a complete disregard of international law.”

Since the preventing escalated final week, Russia has denied it’s concentrating on civilians.

“No strikes are being made on civilian infrastructure,” Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a press conference in Moscow on February 25. “No strikes are being made on the places of deployment of the personnel of the Ukrainian army in dormitories or in other places not associated with military attack facilities.”

A spokesperson for the Russian authorities didn’t reply to a request for remark.

PUTTING PUTIN ON TRIAL

WERE PUTIN TO BE PUT IN THE DOCK, he wouldn’t be the first national leader to be held accountable for his alleged crimes whereas in workplace. National courts and advert hoc worldwide tribunals have tried former leaders like Serbia’s Slobodan Milošević, Liberia’s Charles Taylor and Iraq’s Saddam Hussein.

Since the International Criminal Court started operations in 2002, it has issued warrants for 3 nationwide leaders — Sudan’s Omar al-Bashir, Libya’s Muammar Gaddafi and Ivory Coast’s Laurent Gbagbo — two of them whereas their targets have been nonetheless in energy.

Should the court docket problem a warrant in opposition to Putin there’s little motive to imagine it could be executed shortly — Russia’s constitution bans it from extraditing its residents — however it may make his life tougher.

There are differing authorized opinions over whether or not international locations can, or certainly should, arrest heads of state when the International Criminal Court instructs them to take action. But Western international locations — notably people who have signed as much as the court docket’s jurisdiction — would come below strain to arrest Putin ought to he go to.

“They have signed and they’re supposed to hand him over. If you don’t arrest him, it destroys the ICC,” mentioned Catherine Gegout, an affiliate professor in worldwide relations on the University of Nottingham and the creator of “The International Criminal Court: limits, potential and conditions for the promotion of justice and peace.”

Then-Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir lower a visit quick to South Africa in 2015, as judges weighed whether or not he needs to be charged with battle crimes an genocide. Pictured above, his case file on the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria | Mujahid Safodien/AFP by way of Getty Images

During the last decade during which al-Bashir dominated Sudan with a warrant over his head, he usually discovered touring uncomfortable. In 2013, he cut short his participation in a two-day African Union Summit in Nigeria after activists there filed a lawsuit to power their authorities to arrest him. Two years later, he was forced to flee South Africa, the place he had gone to attend one other summit, as judges issued an order for his arrest.

If Putin have been to limit his journey to international locations he may depend on to not arrest him, his most probably path to the dock would unfurl if he have been first pressured from workplace. That appears to be like unlikely proper now, mentioned Michael McFaul, who was the U.S. ambassador to Russia from 2012 to 2014.

While Putin’s assault on Ukraine is unpopular, particularly among the many elite whose lives are being disrupted by sanctions, the Russian president has a good grip on his nation. “It’s one thing to be discontented, it’s another to do something about it,” mentioned McFaul.

But McFaul mentioned that issues may change shortly. “Before revolutions happen, they seem impossible, and after they happen, they seem inevitable,” he mentioned. “That’s not my prediction. That’s just a reminder that we’re very bad at predicting these events. Things can unravel quickly in moments of crisis.”

‘ON NOTICE’

JUST WHAT CHARGES PUTIN WOULD FACE from the violence in Ukraine would depend upon how the battle develops.

Russia is just not a member of the International Criminal Court; Moscow signed the Rome Statute that governs the court docket in 2000 however by no means ratified it. In an indication that he might give extra significance to the court docket than he lets on, Putin withdrew Russia’s signature in 2016, a day after it revealed a report that described the Russian annexation of Crimea as an occupation.

“I think that Putin is concerned about not just the International Criminal Court, he’s concerned about a Russian court, he’s concerned about all sorts of courts,” mentioned Bill Browder, a longtime Putin critic and the top of the Global Magnitsky Justice Campaign, which campaigns to carry Russian officers accountable for his or her actions. “And that’s the main reason he needs to stay in power until the end of his natural life, because he understands that if he’s no longer in power, the Russians would prosecute him.”

While Ukraine isn’t a member of the court docket both, it has accepted the court docket’s jurisdiction for crimes dedicated on its territory for the reason that starting of the Maidan revolution in November 2013.

The state of affairs in Ukraine — a full-scale battle between two sovereign states carried out within the full glare of worldwide consideration — is totally different from the murky waters that prosecutors of violations of worldwide legislation usually function in.

In addition to the clear traceability of accountability up the Russian chain of command, if Putin have been to make use of the identical brutal techniques he has deployed in different conflicts, he would nearly actually open himself as much as prices of battle crimes.

Those may end up from intentional assaults in opposition to civilians or non-military objects, in addition to intentional assaults in opposition to individuals, installations or automobiles concerned in humanitarian help — in different phrases, the indiscriminate bombing that Russian armed forces carried out in Chechnya and Syria and which they appear to be doing with rising frequency this week in Ukraine.

The International Criminal Court within the Hague | Martijn Beekman/EPA

“The Russian track record during conflicts is very poor,” mentioned Marie Struthers, director for Eastern Europe and Central Asia at Amnesty International.

Whether or not Putin ever faces trial, it’s doable that the specter of worldwide prosecution may very well be mentioned to have an impact if concern of penalties causes commanders to suppose twice about assaults on civilian targets.

The purpose behind the creation of the court docket is to just do that, mentioned Todd Buchwald, who served as particular coordinator within the U.S. State Department’s Office of Global Criminal Justice till 2017. “The idea is to put people on notice that they’re watching, and maybe they’ll be a little more careful that their conduct is not going to get them in trouble.”

As for Putin, even he can’t make sure he received’t face justice in the future. “It’s not obvious that they’ll be able to get him,” mentioned Buchwald. “But I’ve seen cases that started 20 years ago, and it must have seemed impossible for the people working on these cases that they would ever result in prosecution. And then…”

“You need to take a long view of the thing,” he added. “What seems like something very unlikely, circumstances can change.”